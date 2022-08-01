Most countries supported IEA in Tashkent summit: Muttaqi

(Last Updated On: August 1, 2022)

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s acting minister of Foreign Affairs, says that the outcome of the international conference in Tashkent indicates progress in diplomatic relations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the region and the world.

Muttaqi said that the process of placing IEA diplomats at Afghanistan’s embassies continues and many nations are ready to accept these new envoys.

“Most of the countries not only declared their support for Afghanistan, but also emphasized that Afghanistan’s frozen assets should be released, sanctions should be lifted, and relations with Afghanistan should be expanded,” Muttaqi said.

“When we introduce a diplomat, this shows progress in the interaction, you know a few days ago a high-ranking delegation came from Malaysia and they had a seminar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which indicates progress,” Muttaqi added.

Muttaqi said that Afghanistan has now become a transit hub in the region and interaction with the new government of Afghanistan is beneficial to all countries.

“The interest of the countries of the region is also in how to interact with the new government of Afghanistan, because this is the issue of connectivity, how to make Afghanistan the center of connectivity in the region, and the issue of transit and general trade is also raised,” he said.

Meanwhile, after returning from Tashkent, Muttaqi went to Balkh province and met with local officials.