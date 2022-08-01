Latest News
Most countries supported IEA in Tashkent summit: Muttaqi
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s acting minister of Foreign Affairs, says that the outcome of the international conference in Tashkent indicates progress in diplomatic relations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the region and the world.
Muttaqi said that the process of placing IEA diplomats at Afghanistan’s embassies continues and many nations are ready to accept these new envoys.
“Most of the countries not only declared their support for Afghanistan, but also emphasized that Afghanistan’s frozen assets should be released, sanctions should be lifted, and relations with Afghanistan should be expanded,” Muttaqi said.
“When we introduce a diplomat, this shows progress in the interaction, you know a few days ago a high-ranking delegation came from Malaysia and they had a seminar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which indicates progress,” Muttaqi added.
Muttaqi said that Afghanistan has now become a transit hub in the region and interaction with the new government of Afghanistan is beneficial to all countries.
“The interest of the countries of the region is also in how to interact with the new government of Afghanistan, because this is the issue of connectivity, how to make Afghanistan the center of connectivity in the region, and the issue of transit and general trade is also raised,” he said.
Meanwhile, after returning from Tashkent, Muttaqi went to Balkh province and met with local officials.
UNDP calls on Arab nations to support economic growth in Afghanistan
The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Afghanistan has called on Arab nations in the Persian Gulf to work with the organization for the sake of economic growth and development in Afghanistan and to provide job opportunities for Afghans.
Abdallah Al Dardari, the Resident Representative for the UNDP in Afghanistan, said in a message to the Gulf countries that by 2030, jobs should be provided for 12 million Afghan citizens in order to restore Afghanistan’s economy to 2015 levels.
“Afghanistan, a country that is severely economically vulnerable due to war, insecurity, and the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as recent political developments; needs to achieve more than 12 million jobs by 2030,” said Al Dardari.
“We want to revive the proper economy that Afghanistan had in 2015, this is a big goal and we believe that we will create two million jobs for Afghan men and women in the next three years through this strategy. I would like to work with you on this strategy, it is a growing strategy.”
However, he said that since August 15 last year, more than 700,000 jobs have been lost in Afghanistan and the poverty rate has reached more than 90%. He said despite this, the country was still not in a state of despair.
This comes after his recent trips to the Persian Gulf region where he held talks with officials from Gulf countries regarding Afghanistan.
While he did not say how the jobs would be created, he noted there is a need for jobs to be created through the growth of the private sector and that support of industries is needed. He also said the facilitation of trade and the development of Afghanistan’s export sector was necessary.
In the meantime, the Ministry of Economy said that international organizations and institutions have promised to help with economic development and cooperation in creating job opportunities for the people of Afghanistan.
The international community, led by the US, stopped aid to Afghanistan after the IEA’s takeover in August last year. In addition, the freezing of $9 billion of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves has also had an impact on the country’s economic situation.
Pakistani doctors to perform free eye surgery in Kabul
Ministry of Public Health officials said on Monday that a team of ophthalmologists from the Alkhidmat Foundation in Pakistan are in Kabul to perform eye surgery on Afghans in need.
Officials said they estimate they will perform about 500 surgeries which will be done for free.
According to the ministry, among the procedures that will be carried out will be retina and oculoplastic surgeries, and will be done at the Noor Hospital – the national eye clinic – in Kabul.
Dr. Zahir Gul Zadran, head of Noor Hospital, thanked the foundation for their support and said: “These doctors have also brought medical equipment to this hospital for the treatment of patients, the value of which is about 24 lakhs Pakistani rupees ($10 million).”
In addition, Zadran said this is the second time that these doctors will visit Noor Hospital to treat Afghan patients.
According to the Ministry of Health, the visiting surgeons will spend four days treating patients at Noor Hospital.
Indian-trained army cadets return home
A group of Afghan military cadets returned home this weekend after completing a training course in India.
About two dozen cadets passed their course at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on June 11.
According to a statement issued by the Afghan defense ministry, the cadets returned after they were assured of their safety and employment in the defense force.
