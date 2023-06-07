MoU signed for simplification of administrative processes in agriculture ministry

(Last Updated On: June 7, 2023)

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on simplifying administrative processes was on Wednesday signed between the Department of Administrative Reform and Civil Services of the General Directorate of Administrative Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

Officials from the Department of Administrative Reforms and Civil Services said at the signing ceremony that the MoU aims to simplify complicated processes and eliminate corruption.

According to the officials, they managed to simplify more than 360 processes last year.

Abdulhanan Arifullah, head of the Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Department, said: “From 1401 to 1402 solar years, 304 processes have been simplified… I assure the esteemed elders that these employees are honest.”

The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock said that by signing the MoU, they seek to avoid wasting time in the offices and address people’s problems quickly.

“It is the responsibility of the relevant institutions and authorities to solve problems between the institutions and the people, and bring administrative reforms. If there are no administrative reforms, there will surely be administrative corruption,” Ataullah Omari, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, said.

“Certainly, this has a good message for the institutions, the government and the people, and it makes the people more hopeful,” Noorulhaq Anwar, General Director of Administrative Affairs, said.

Officials in the General Directorate of Administrative Affairs say that it cooperates with all institutions in the areas of capacity building, counseling, handling complaints and taking electronic exams.

Previously, for the purpose of simplifying administrative processes and ensuring transparency in the offices, MoUs were signed between the Department of Administrative Reform and Civil Services of the General Directorate of Administrative Affairs, the Ministry of Martyrs and the Disabled and Kabul Municipality.