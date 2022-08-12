Business
MTN receives $35 million offer for Afghanistan operation
South Africa’s MTN Group has received a binding offer for 100% of its shares in MTN Afghanistan for a consideration of approximately $35 million, the company has confirmed.
The identity of the buyer was not disclosed but the operator expects the transaction to be concluded within roughly six months, South African media reports indicated.
The sale will mark the completion of the group’s planned exit from its consolidated Middle East and Central Asia markets following the sale of its business in Yemen and the loss of its Syrian operations last year.
Business
Muttaqi urges China to help increase Afghan export volume
Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Beijing’s visiting special envoy to Kabul on Tuesday and called on China to pave the way for Afghan exports.
During the meeting, held in Kabul, Muttaqi thanked the Chinese government for starting the visa issuance process in Kabul for Afghan traders, calling it beneficial for bilateral trade between the two countries.
China’s envoy Yue Xiaoyong said that he was working on bilateral and multinational relations with Afghanistan, and spoke about the “encouraging news during his recent regional visits,” according to a statement from the Afghan foreign ministry.
Yue also praised the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for its efforts and achievements, adding that the new Afghan government has been able to fulfill challenging and significant tasks in a short period of time, and that it had managed the natural disasters and cold winter well, the statement said.
The Chinese special envoy said bilateral relations with Afghanistan had progressed significantly, adding that the meetings between the two countries’ foreign ministers depicted deep relations between the two nations.
He also said that in addition to pine nuts, China was considering importing other dried and fresh fruits to help Afghanistan’s economy.
China’s special envoy arrived in Kabul after visiting Turkey, Pakistan and India to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
In Kabul, the envoy also met with Acting Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, where they discussed the need for bilateral cooperation.
Mujahid told the envoy that Afghanistan would facilitate investment in the country.
Business
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are ‘spam bots’ or real people, AP reported Saturday.
The billionaire and Tesla CEO has been trying to back out of his April agreement to buy the social media company, leading Twitter to sue him last month to complete the acquisition. Musk countersued, accusing Twitter of misleading his team about the true size of its user base and other problems he said amounted to fraud and breach of contract.
Both sides are headed toward an October trial in a Delaware court.
“If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms,” Musk tweeted early Saturday. “However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not.”
Twitter declined comment Saturday. The company has repeatedly disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission an estimate that fewer than 5% of user accounts are fake or spam, with a disclaimer that it could be higher. Musk waived his right to further due diligence when he signed the April merger agreement.
Twitter has argued in court that Musk is deliberately trying to tank the deal because market conditions have deteriorated and the acquisition no longer serves his interests. In a court filing Thursday, it describes his counterclaims as an imagined story “contradicted by the evidence and common sense.”
“Musk invents representations Twitter never made and then tries to wield, selectively, the extensive confidential data Twitter provided him to conjure a breach of those purported representations,” company attorneys wrote.
Business
Fresh fruits exports from Afghanistan increase this year: ACCI
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Investment (ACCI) said Friday that fresh fruits exports have increased from the country abroad.
According to ACCI, the export of fresh fruits have increased significantly compared to previous years, and most of these fruits are exported to Pakistan, India and some other neighboring countries of Afghanistan.
ACCI members have added that if the export process continues in the same way, gardeners and traders can export fresh seasonal fruits regularly.
According to the members of this chamber, Pakistan has recently provided more facilities for Afghanistan’s exports.
However, producers and exporters of fresh fruit in the country said that compared to last year, melon products have decreased by 50 percent, adding that there is little consideration for the expenses and efforts of farmers for the price at which their products are sold, and there is a need for better marketing for their products.
Meanwhile, traders said that due to recent droughts and natural disasters, the harvest of fresh fruit has decreased.
On the other hand, the decrease in the price of Pakistani currency has caused traders to face many problems in trading goods with this country.
Economic experts said that the government should find different markets for the country’s fresh fruit exports.
According to them, in order to prevent the spoilage of farmers’ and gardeners’ products, cold storages should be set up in the country.
MTN receives $35 million offer for Afghanistan operation
Bayat Power ‘looking forward’ to increasing domestic electricity output
‘I am still president of Afghanistan’, Ghani says in TV interview
IEA commits to implementing Sharia law
Satellite imagery shows Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than thought
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
IEA’s acting minister of foreign affairs visits Badakhshan province
Daesh hideout destroyed in Kunduz province, 3 killed in operation
US would use force against Iran ‘as a last resort’: President Biden
8th season of Shpageeza cricket league kicks off in Kabul
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
More than 1,000 infected with severe diarrhea outbreak in Takhar
-
Latest News5 days ago
Improved security boosts tourism in Shulgarh district in Balkh
-
Latest News5 days ago
Work starts on new road to ease traffic in Kabul city
-
World4 days ago
China continues military drills around Taiwan
-
Health5 days ago
Cholera infects over 400 in quake-hit Spera district of Khost
-
Latest News4 days ago
Religious groups can observe their ceremonies freely in Afghanistan: Stanikzai
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA leaders meet with Shia Ulema, ‘share grief’ after bombings
-
COVID-194 days ago
China’s COVID-19 lockdown strands 25,000 tourists in Sanya resort town