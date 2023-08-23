Sport
Mujeeb Ur Rahman climbs to 3rd spot in ICC’s ODI bowling rankings
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who has enjoyed a career-best ranking of second in the past, has advanced three places to third position in the ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings after returning figures of three for 33 in Tuesday’s opening fixture of a three-match series against Pakistan.
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has moved up to occupy a career-best 36th position in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after ripping through Afghanistan’s batting lineup in the same match.
Rauf’s haul of five for 18 in Hambantota that helped dismiss Afghanistan for just 59 in 19.2 overs in reply to Pakistan’s total of 201, has lifted him seven places and past his previous best 42nd position attained in May this year.
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, who top-scored in the match with 61 runs, has gained one slot to reach third position in the batting rankings while Mohammad Rizwan has progressed three places to 58th position.
In this week’s T20I rankings update, that takes into account performances in the three-match United Arab Emirates versus New Zealand series and the first two matches of the series between Ireland and India, New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has advanced eight places to 24th position after aggregating 129 runs.
Vriitya Anand of the UAE has gained five places to reach 56th position among batters while left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan is up 62 places to 116th in the bowling rankings.
India captain Jaspreet Bumrah and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi have prospered after bagging two wickets each in the two matches. Bumrah has moved from 91st to 84th position while Bishnoi has gone up from 82nd to 65th.
Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie is up four places to 61st position after scoring 72 in the second match against India while Curtis Campher is up 10 places to 70th.
Afghanistan’s spin trio skittle Pakistan for 201 in first ODI
Pakistan clinched a whopping 142-run win over Afghanistan in Hambantota to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series on Tuesday.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI against Afghanistan in southern Sri Lanka. But Afghanistan were seen off for just 59.
This is the first bilateral series between the two teams and comes as preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup tournaments.
The remaining two matches are in Colombo on Thursday and Saturday.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka co-host the Asia Cup from August 30, while India hosts the World Cup from October 5.
PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
AFGHANISTAN: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman
Afghanistan lose 3-1 to India in Asian Volleyball Championship
India’s men’s volleyball team defeated Afghanistan 3-1 (25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19) in its second Pool E match of the Asian Championship 2023 in Urmia, Iran, on Monday.
Earlier on Sunday, Afghanistan suffered a 0-3 loss to Qatar.
With the win, India qualified for the Asian Championship playoffs as the second-placed team from its pool.
The victory against Afghanistan came against the backdrop of India’s 0-3 defeat to Qatar.
A total of 17 nations are competing at the 2023 edition of the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship.
Afghanistan beat Kyrgyzstan 3-0 in CAFA U-17 Championship
Afghanistan defeated Kyrgyzstan 3-0 in their first match of the Under-17 CAFA Championship in Tajikistan on Sunday.
Afghanistan scored the goals with kicks from Mohammad Waris Sherzai, Arash Ahmadi and Yaser Safi.
“I congratulate the entire Afghan nation for the victory. It was a good match. Both the teams played well,” Safi who was declared player of the match said.
Afghanistan will meet hosts Tajikistan in their next match of the tournament on Monday.
