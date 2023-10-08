Business
Mullah Baradar inaugurates Kabul-Shanghai air corridor
The economic deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar on Sunday inaugurated the Kabul-Shanghai air corridor.
Speaking at the event Baradar said the Islamic Emirate is grateful to countries that are committed to the development of bilateral economic and trade relations with Afghanistan.
“Today the economic situation of Afghanistan is progressing, it is the result of the efforts of businessmen and industrialists and this is while the world is acknowledging the improvement of Afghanistan’s economic situation,” Baradar said.
He added that security is very important for the development and self-sufficiency of a country, and fortunately, overall security has been restored in Afghanistan. He said in line with improved security, the Islamic Emirate calls on business owners to return home and invest in the country.
Baradar said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants good relations based on mutual respect and interaction with neighboring countries, the region and the world.
“Insulting the Afghan refugees in the neighboring countries is not acceptable and [IEA] requests mutual respect from the mentioned countries,” he said.
Baradar also stated that he will visit earthquake-stricken Herat province and assess the situation.
He also requested business owners and people with money to help the victims of Saturday’s earthquakes.
Business
Afghanistan’s agricultural exports total $2 billion in first four months of 2023
The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock says the volume of agricultural exports from Afghanistan in the first four months of this year totaled $2 billion dollars.
According to officials in this ministry, the export volume of agricultural products has increased significantly compared to last year.
“In the first four months of the year, $2 billion worth of exports were made, the largest part of which is agricultural products, and this year, when it is now the fruit season and exports have started, it is expected that the amount of exports will be higher than in the past,” said Misbahuddin Mostain, the spokesman of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.
The Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock also says a good amount of agricultural products are regularly exported, although problems do arise from time-to-time.
“In the export sector, our traders were able to export, but recently, due to the blocking of the Torkham crossing and the blocking of the Kabul-Jalalabad highway, our traders could not continue their exports. The businessman has suffered, and we can share the exact export figures only when fruits and vegetables are harvested at the end of the season,” said Mirwais Hajizada, the deputy head of the chamber of agriculture and livestock.
Experts believe that Afghanistan is an agricultural country, which provides jobs for hundreds of thousands of people. They also believe the more produce exported, the better the chance of growing Afghanistan’s economy.
However, an Iranian official has said that in the first six months of this year, Tehran has exported 35,195 tons of agricultural products to Afghanistan through the Dogharon Customs crossing. According to Iranian media reports, the country’s agricultural director added that in the first half of this year, 4,467 tons of agricultural products were imported from Afghanistan to Iran via this route.
Business
Officials: 1, 2, 5 AFN banknotes to enter circulation
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) officials have announced that 1, 2 and 5 afghani (AFN) notes will enter circulation from today (Wednesday).
According to a statement released the government’s media center in Balkh province, Zia-ur-Rahman Madani, DAB’s sub-director for northern zone, said that 1, 2 and 5 afghani banknotes are valid and citizens can use them in their transactions.
He said that the previous government removed these banknotes for personal interests and now the problem has been solved.
According to Madani, currently there are about one million Afghanis in the treasury of Da Afghanistan Bank, which will start entering circulation from today (Wednesday).
Business
Medical supply factory worth $25 million inaugurated in Kabul
A plasma volume expander producing factory with an investment of $25 million has been inaugurated in Afghan capital Kabul, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said on Monday.
TJL Pharmaceutical factory, which was built in Pul-i-Charkhi Industrial Park, has the capacity to produce 110,000 bags of different types of plasma volume expander every 24 hours. This factory has provided employment for more than 1,000 people.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Qudratullah Jamal said: “The private sector has played a very important role in the prosperity of the country and it creates job opportunities for our youths.”
He also asked the people to use domestic products for the development of the country’s industry.
Meanwhile, the industrialists also asked the commerce ministry to pay attention to the distribution of land to the industrialists, the elimination of power outages in industrial parks, and the increase of import tariffs on materials in which Afghanistan is self-sufficient or is becoming self-sufficient.
Plasma volume expanders (PVEs) are fluids given intravenously to increase or retain the volume of fluid in the circulatory system.
Tahawol: Russia & Uzbekistan’s call for ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
World reacts to deadly earthquakes in Afghanistan’s Herat province
Kohli, Rahul combine as India start World Cup campaign in style
Saar: Afghanistan’s Herat deadly earthquakes discussed
Iran dispatches rescue team with sniffer dogs to help Afghanistan’s earthquake rescue efforts
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices
Bayat Foundation officially opens new Maternity & Neonatal Hospital in Kabul
Tahawol: Russia & Uzbekistan’s call for ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s Herat deadly earthquakes discussed
Tahawol: Afghan embassy in Spain starts engagement with IEA discussed
Saar: Afghan refugees’ situation in Pakistan & Iran discussed
Exclusive interview with Sardar Ahmad Shakib, Afghan ambassador in Islamabad
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Officials: 1, 2, 5 AFN banknotes to enter circulation
-
Sport5 days ago
Asian Games 2023 cricket: Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to set up semi-final with Pakistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Gurbaz smashes century as Afghanistan win World Cup warm-up against Sri Lanka
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s contracted economy faces uncertainty: World Bank
-
Latest News4 days ago
UAE delivers joint statement from 80 co-sponsors to UN over restrictions on women
-
World4 days ago
Kevin McCarthy’s wild ride as US House speaker ends in historic fall
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan gives 1.7 million Afghan refugees a month to leave the country
-
Climate Change4 days ago
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood