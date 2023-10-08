Mullah Baradar inaugurates Kabul-Shanghai air corridor

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2023)

The economic deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar on Sunday inaugurated the Kabul-Shanghai air corridor.

Speaking at the event Baradar said the Islamic Emirate is grateful to countries that are committed to the development of bilateral economic and trade relations with Afghanistan.

“Today the economic situation of Afghanistan is progressing, it is the result of the efforts of businessmen and industrialists and this is while the world is acknowledging the improvement of Afghanistan’s economic situation,” Baradar said.

He added that security is very important for the development and self-sufficiency of a country, and fortunately, overall security has been restored in Afghanistan. He said in line with improved security, the Islamic Emirate calls on business owners to return home and invest in the country.

Baradar said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants good relations based on mutual respect and interaction with neighboring countries, the region and the world.

“Insulting the Afghan refugees in the neighboring countries is not acceptable and [IEA] requests mutual respect from the mentioned countries,” he said.

Baradar also stated that he will visit earthquake-stricken Herat province and assess the situation.

He also requested business owners and people with money to help the victims of Saturday’s earthquakes.