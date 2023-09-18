Latest News
Mutilated body of Afghan coal miner found in Pakistan
The body of an Afghan coal miner who had been slaughtered was found in Pakistan’s southern Balochistan province, a local newspaper reported on Monday.
Officials said a police team reached the area after being informed by residents about the body and shifted it to a hospital in Duki district where the body was found, Dawn reported.
The deceased was identified as Saifullah, an Afghanistan national working in a coal mine. His feet and hands were tied to his back.
Police said the body was found in the Malizai coal mine field.
“We are investigating the tragic murder,” a senior police officer said.
Pakistani politician Fazl-ur-Rehman calls for joint Pak-Afghan commission
Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, head of the Pakistan’s Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) party, on Sunday asked the government of Pakistan and Afghanistan to form a joint commission through mutual consultations to move forward toward issues between both countries.
Addressing a meeting in Peshawar, Fazl-ur-Rehman said they are reading for offering good offices in this regard.
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have increased over security issues.
Pakistan claims that the attacks in this country are rooted in Afghanistan, but the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has denied this claim.
In the latest case of tension, Pakistani and Afghan forces clashed about two weeks ago near the Torkham crossing over the construction of a structure, following which the crossing was closed for nine days.
Inter-ministerial committee formed to streamline investment process
An inter-ministerial committee has been established to provide facilities to domestic and foreign investors.
This committee was created based on the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and will operate under the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.
In a newsletter on Saturday the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, stated that the purpose of establishing this committee is to create transparency and speed in the investment process and effective coordination between investors and the relevant ministries.
The first meeting of this committee was held on Saturday. Various representatives of the department related to trade and investment issues attended the meeting.
“This committee operates under the umbrella of the Economic Vice-Chancellor, and its purpose is to create transparency and speed in the investment process and effective coordination between investors and relevant ministries during the stages of domestic and foreign investment projects under the direction of the unit,” said Zabehullah Naser, Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Economic Commission, who also leads the Inter-Ministerial Investment Committee.
The Ministry of Economy says that the establishment of this inter-ministerial committee will create transparency, speed up the investment process and boost effective coordination between investors and ministries.
“Our country has many advantages for foreign and domestic investment. The creation of an inter-ministerial investment committee for the purpose of facilitating the necessary facilities, during the stages of investment plans under the focus of the unit, creating transparency and speed in the investment process, effective coordination between investors and ministries has been established,” said Abdulrahman Habib, the spokesman for the Ministry of Economy.
Economic experts consider the establishment of this committee as a positive step for the growth of trade and investment and emphasize that if this committee can act with more authority, it will be effective in attracting investors.
“As much as the government can make investment easier, it can create more incentives for investment, and once the paperwork and waste of time can be avoided, more investment can be made in the country, and if this committee acts with much authority, it will undoubtedly benefit investment,” said Abdul Nasir Rashtiya, an economic expert.
After regaining power over Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate has focused on growing Afghanistan’s economy because, according to experts, economic independence also guarantees political independence.
Pakistan and IEA must ‘persevere’ to achieve shared goals, says Kakar
Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has asked the Islamic Emirate to work together with Islamabad to strengthen bilateral relations.
In a letter to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) prime minister Mullah Hasan Akhund, Kakar said Pakistan enjoys close fraternal relations with Afghanistan which are rooted in commonalities of religion, culture and history.
“We are neighbours and brothers. I remain fully committed to further strengthen these relations across the entire gamut of our bilateral ties, particularly in political, security, economic and cultural domains,” he wrote.
Kakar also stated that enhanced regional trade and connectivity remains vital for the prosperity of both countries.
“We must work assiduously to achieve these shared goals,” he said.
This comes after Kakar on Saturday ruled out a perception that the IEA is not listening to Islamabad’s concerns.
“I don’t think that there is a perception that the Taliban (IEA) is not listening to Pakistan, neither there is any such thing Pakistan has some special demand related to the Taliban (IEA),” he said in an interview with the Voice of America Urdu (VOA Urdu).
When asked whether there were any options for strikes and drone attacks in Afghanistan were on the cards given the growing threat from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said: “Pakistan has the right to defence. Wherever we will feel the need for action to protect our land and people, we will take it.”
“I will not go into specifics of the operational decisions that Pakistan can take. But when the need arises due to this threat, we will take decisions accordingly,” he added.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that the Afghan soil is used in attacks against Pakistan. IEA, however, has denied this and asked Pakistan to look for solutions inside their own territory.
