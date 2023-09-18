Mutilated body of Afghan coal miner found in Pakistan

(Last Updated On: September 17, 2023)

An inter-ministerial committee has been established to provide facilities to domestic and foreign investors.

This committee was created based on the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and will operate under the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.

In a newsletter on Saturday the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, stated that the purpose of establishing this committee is to create transparency and speed in the investment process and effective coordination between investors and the relevant ministries.

The first meeting of this committee was held on Saturday. Various representatives of the department related to trade and investment issues attended the meeting.

“This committee operates under the umbrella of the Economic Vice-Chancellor, and its purpose is to create transparency and speed in the investment process and effective coordination between investors and relevant ministries during the stages of domestic and foreign investment projects under the direction of the unit,” said Zabehullah Naser, Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Economic Commission, who also leads the Inter-Ministerial Investment Committee.

The Ministry of Economy says that the establishment of this inter-ministerial committee will create transparency, speed up the investment process and boost effective coordination between investors and ministries.

“Our country has many advantages for foreign and domestic investment. The creation of an inter-ministerial investment committee for the purpose of facilitating the necessary facilities, during the stages of investment plans under the focus of the unit, creating transparency and speed in the investment process, effective coordination between investors and ministries has been established,” said Abdulrahman Habib, the spokesman for the Ministry of Economy.

Economic experts consider the establishment of this committee as a positive step for the growth of trade and investment and emphasize that if this committee can act with more authority, it will be effective in attracting investors.

“As much as the government can make investment easier, it can create more incentives for investment, and once the paperwork and waste of time can be avoided, more investment can be made in the country, and if this committee acts with much authority, it will undoubtedly benefit investment,” said Abdul Nasir Rashtiya, an economic expert.

After regaining power over Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate has focused on growing Afghanistan’s economy because, according to experts, economic independence also guarantees political independence.