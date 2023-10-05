Muttaqi discusses creation of air corridor with Chinese counterpart

(Last Updated On: October 5, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate’s Administrative Deputy Prime Minister Abdulsalam Hanafi says improving the quality and quantity of education is one of the IEA’s priorities and once the government is able to afford better facilities it will also increase the salaries of teachers.

Marking “World Teacher’s Day” in Kabul Thursday, Hanafi said since the IEA’s takeover, the Ministry of Education has managed to organize 10 million students in 18,498 educational institutions with 245,671 teachers.

He said that currently all teachers are paid from the government’s budget.

In this ceremony, the Acting Minister of Education Habibullah Agha also said that the ministry is committed to providing services in the field of modern and religious sciences and they are trying to provide the necessary facilities for students throughout the country.

“The Ministry of Education is trying to provide all the teachers’ rights according to the ministry’s ability and provide them with all the facilities,” said Agha.

Some teachers, meanwhile, have complained about their salaries.

“No one has paid attention to the problems of teachers, and the same problems of teachers have remained until today, for example, the salary of teachers is not enough,” said a Kabul teacher.

“The salary of teachers is not enough, teachers cannot meet their needs with this money,” said another teacher.