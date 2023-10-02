Latest News
Muttaqi: IEA will not take steps on girls’ education that could cause a leadership rift
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that the Islamic Emirate will not take any steps on girls’ education that could cause division within the ranks of the IEA.
In an interview with BBC Pashto broadcast on Sunday, Muttaqi said that the issue of girls’ education is an internal issue of Afghanistan.
“We are trying to take steps which, God forbid, would not cause division. We look for a reasonable solution for every issue. We will find a solution that will be free of risk and controversy, even if it involves delay,” Muttaqi said.
Regarding the demand of the international community to form an inclusive government, Muttaqi reiterated that the Islamic Emirate is an inclusive government.
“If inclusivity means that there should be representatives of all ethnic groups in the government, then in our government, all ethnic groups exist, both at the lower level and at the cabinet level. If inclusivity means that there should be ministers from different provinces, we have a minister from Kabul, from Panjshir, from Badakhshan, from Faryab, from Kandahar and Nangarhar,” Muttaqi said.
He added that no one has provided a specific definition of inclusive government.
Paktika radio station back on air after 2-year break
A local radio station, Milma, in Paktika province has resumed operations after a two-year break, the radio officials said.
The radio officials said they took this decision at the request of their audience, adding that they will expand their broadcasting coverage to other provinces as well.
Milma radio reportedly had broadcasts for the southeastern provinces in the previous government.
Meanwhile, many media outlets have ceased operations due to economic problems over the last two years.
Pakistan police detain 800 Afghan refugees in Islamabad suburbs
Pakistan police have detained 800 Afghan refugees in the suburbs of Islamabad, out of which 375 face deportation due to a lack of proper documentation.
“Islamabad police launched a search operation in Bara Kahu, Trinol, Mahar Abadian, Golra and Shams Colony and arrested 800 Afghan nationals,” police said.
“Four hundred Afghan nationals were later released on producing the proof of residence,” officials said. “375 other Afghan nationals had no identity papers, while 25 remaining Afghans have been detained till verification of their identity documents,” police further said.
“Lists of Afghans were compiled on the basis of secret information before the operation,” police said.
“Several criminal Afghan residents have also been pointed out and the operation will further step up in coming days,” officials said. Police said that the authorities have decided to deport 375 arrested Afghan nationals from Pakistan.
According to a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the number of Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan has surged to 3.7 million as of June this year, with a mere 1.3 million of them officially registered with the authorities. Approximately 775,000 unregistered Afghans are currently residing in the country.
As per Pakistan media outlets, a major 68.8 percent of Afghan citizens in Pakistan have settled in urban or semi-urban areas, while the remaining 31.2 percent are disturbed across 54 different regions including villages.
Almost 700 people including ex-govt officials return home: commission
The Commission for Contact with Afghan Personalities says nearly 700 officials of the previous government, politicians, members of the National Council and some experts have returned to Afghanistan since the establishment of the commission early last year.
“Six hundred and eighty people from different countries have returned to the country,” said the commission’s spokesman, Ahmadullah Wasiq.
He stated that among these people are former officials of the old government who worked in various ministries and departments.
He added that currently, a large number of personalities, including politicians and high-ranking officials of the former government, have received application forms to return to the country through this commission, and will come home soon.
“We have distributed hundreds of forms [to them] and our wish is that in the near future many of the people will return to the country, so for now this process is going very well,” Wasiq added.
A number of those who have returned to the country, however, are demanding some changes to the commission, adding that the caretaker government should make effective use of the cadres and experts who return and provide them with work opportunities.
“The method of this process should be changed, such as communicating with experts or elites or politicians. Second, when these people come to Afghanistan, they should be provided with work,” said Amanullah Ghalib, former head of Breshna Sherkat, who also returned to the country recently.
Officials have repeatedly requested Afghans living abroad, including politicians and officials of the previous government, to return to their homeland and continue their normal lives in Afghanistan in accordance with the general amnesty issued by the Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader.
