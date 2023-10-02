Muttaqi: IEA will not take steps on girls’ education that could cause a leadership rift

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2023)

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that the Islamic Emirate will not take any steps on girls’ education that could cause division within the ranks of the IEA.

In an interview with BBC Pashto broadcast on Sunday, Muttaqi said that the issue of girls’ education is an internal issue of Afghanistan.

“We are trying to take steps which, God forbid, would not cause division. We look for a reasonable solution for every issue. We will find a solution that will be free of risk and controversy, even if it involves delay,” Muttaqi said.

Regarding the demand of the international community to form an inclusive government, Muttaqi reiterated that the Islamic Emirate is an inclusive government.

“If inclusivity means that there should be representatives of all ethnic groups in the government, then in our government, all ethnic groups exist, both at the lower level and at the cabinet level. If inclusivity means that there should be ministers from different provinces, we have a minister from Kabul, from Panjshir, from Badakhshan, from Faryab, from Kandahar and Nangarhar,” Muttaqi said.

He added that no one has provided a specific definition of inclusive government.