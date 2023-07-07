Muttaqi meets UK’s Chargé d’Affaires, discusses need for consular services

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2023)

The British Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan Robert Dixon met with the acting minister of foreign affairs of the Islamic Emirate during a trip to Kabul on Wednesday where they discussed the issue of consular services.

According to a statement, the IEA asked Dixon to allow the IEA to take charge of consular services in the UK.

The two sides also discussed strengthening security and stability, investment opportunities, health and education, and improving relations between the two nations, the ministry tweeted.

“Britain should engage with Kabul with confidence and courage,” said Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the foreign ministry.

Takal quoted Muttaqi as saying: “The approach towards the Islamic Emirate should not be based on media reports, but should be based on mutual respect, and should be chosen realistically and truly.”

After the political developments in the country in August 2021, the British embassy in Kabul was closed and the mission was moved to Doha at the level of chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan.

Currently, Britain does not recognize the IEA government, and the ambassador and staff at the Afghan embassy in London were appointed under the previous government.