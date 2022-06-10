Science & Technology
NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs
NASA said on Thursday it plans to assemble a team of scientists to examine “unidentified aerial phenomena” – commonly termed UFOs – in the latest sign of the seriousness with which the U.S. government is taking the issue.
The U.S. space agency said the focus will be on identifying available data, the best ways to gather future data and how it can use that information to advance scientific understanding of the issue. NASA tapped David Spergel, who formerly headed Princeton University’s astrophysics department, to lead the scientific team and Daniel Evans, a senior researcher in NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, to orchestrate the study.
A team of scientists is due to be convened by the fall, then will spend roughly nine months developing a public report on its findings, Evans said. NASA will spend “anywhere from a few tens of thousands of dollars” to no more than $100,000 on the effort, Evans added.
The announcement comes a year after the U.S. government issued a report, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in conjunction with a Navy-led task force, detailing observations mostly by Navy personnel of “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” or UAPs. Two Pentagon officials testified on May 17 at the first congressional hearing on UFOs in a half century.
“We’re looking at the Earth in new ways, and we’re also looking the other way, at the sky, in new ways,” Thomas Zurbuchen, the chief of NASA’s science unit, told reporters on a conference call. “What we’re really trying to do here is start an investigation without an outcome in mind.”
U.S. officials have described UAPs as a national security issue, which NASA echoed.
“Unidentified phenomena in the atmosphere are of interest for both national security and air safety. Establishing which events are natural provides a key first step to identifying or mitigating such phenomena, which aligns with one of NASA’s goals to ensure the safety of aircraft,” NASA said in a news release.
Last year’s report said U.S. defense and intelligence analysts lacked sufficient data to determine the nature of UAPs observed by military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The two Pentagon officials last month acknowledged many observations remain beyond the government’s ability to explain.
NASA said in a news release: “There is no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin.”
The agency’s involvement is aimed at providing more data, with an aim to leverage NASA’s scientific talent, satellites and sensors otherwise tasked with monitoring Earth’s climate or observing atmospheric conditions, Zurbuchen said.
“The first step is to figure out what data is at hand,” Evans said.
NASA’s involvement in Pentagon efforts to characterize UAPs has been previously acknowledged by U.S. officials.
The Pentagon has made public some video of enigmatic objects exhibiting speed and maneuverability exceeding known aviation technology and lacking any visible means of propulsion or flight-control surfaces.
Science & Technology
Baidu’s electric vehicle firm Jidu unveils first ‘robot’ car
Baidu’s electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto on Wednesday launched a “robot” concept car, the first vehicle to be revealed by a Chinese internet company.
The concept car, which is free of door handles and can be fully controlled via voice recognition, was launched through an online press conference held on Baidu’s metaverse-themed app Xirang.
Jidu, an EV venture controlled by Baidu and co-funded by Chinese automaker Geely, plans to mass produce the model, which would be 90% similar to the concept car, in 2023.
The ‘robot’ EVs will possess autonomous Level 4 capabilities that need no human intervention as well as utilize Qualcomm’s (QCOM.O) 8295 chips, which will enable users to access voice assistance offline when internet connection is poor.
Baidu’s EV-making plan comes as tech companies around the world race to develop smart cars after Tesla’s (TSLA.O) success in commercializing electric vehicles.
Besides equipping the vehicle with autonomous driving software technology powered by Baidu, Jidu will also build two lidars and 12 cameras alongside the car. Lidars are detection systems, similar to radars, which use pulsed laser light rather than radio waves.
“The Jidu robocar aims to meet users’ needs for intelligent travel … and intelligent cabin in the new era,” said Joe Xia Yiping, Jidu chief executive, adding “the ultimate goal is to realize a fully driverless transportation experience.”
Jidu cars will target users who like cutting-edge technologies, Luo Gang, head of operations at Jidu, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
The EVs will be manufactured in Hangzhou Bay in China’s eastern city of Ningbo, where Geely has several plants.
Jidu has hired ex-Cadillac designer Frank Wu as its head of design, and Wang Weibao, a former member of Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) EV initiative Project Titan, as its head of intelligent driving.
Jidu’s first model will be priced above 200,000 yuan ($29,914.59), Baidu chief executive Robin Li said on a conference call last month.
Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) and Didi Global are among other Chinese tech giants who are pursuing auto-making ambitions.
Science & Technology
NASA to launch rockets from Australia’s north for scientific studies
NASA will launch three rockets within weeks from northern Australia for scientific research, authorities said on Wednesday, marking the first time the space agency will fire rockets from a commercial facility outside the United States.
The Australian government has granted regulatory approval for the rockets to be launched from privately owned Equatorial Launch Australia’s (ELA) Arnhem Space Centre, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday.
“This is a really exciting project,” Albanese said during a media briefing in Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory. “The idea that NASA is directly involved here in Australia should be something of pride for all Australians.”
The NASA missions will investigate heliophysics, astrophysics and planetary science phenomena that can be only seen from the southern hemisphere. The first rocket will blast off on June 26, while the others are planned for July 4 and 12.
About 75 NASA personnel will be in Australia for the event, the prime minister said. The launches will be the first by the U.S. space agency from Australia since 1995.
The Arnhem Space Centre was recently awarded a launch facilities licence and launch permit for the NASA campaign after a two-year evaluation by the Australian Space Agency.
The Northern Territory government has backed the project from its inception, investing A$5 million ($3.6 million) in ELA to develop the Arnhem Space Centre, the company said.
“This is a landmark occasion for the Top End,” Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyle said, referring to the geographic region at the territory’s north. “NASA is adding capacity and rocketing (the region) into the global spotlight for investors.”
Science & Technology
S.Korea, U.S. launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea missile tests
South Korea and the United States said they fired eight surface-to-surface missiles early on Monday off South Korea’s east coast, responding to a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on Sunday.
The action is a demonstration of “the capability and readiness to carry out precision strikes” against the source of North Korea’s missile launches or the command and support centres, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency cited the South Korean military as saying.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office last month, has vowed to take a tougher line against the North and agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden at a May summit in Seoul to upgrade joint military drills and their combined deterrence posture.
North Korea has conducted a flurry of missile launches this year and Yoon said its missile and nuclear weapons programmes have reached a level at which they pose a threat to regional and world peace.
The South “will continue to build fundamental and practical security capabilities and deter the North’s nuclear and missile threats,” Yoon said at an event for South Korea’s Memorial Day.
The militaries of South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles over about 10 minutes starting at 4:45 a.m. on Monday (1945 GMT Sunday) in response to the eight missiles fired by the North on Sunday, Yonhap reported.
An official from South Korea’s Defence Ministry confirmed eight Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) had been fired.
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the exercise included one U.S. Army missile and seven from South Korea.
“The ROK-U.S. Alliance remains committed to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific,” it said in a statement, using the initials of South Korea’s official name.
North Korea’s short-range ballistic missiles, fired toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, were probably its largest single test and came a day after South Korea and the United States ended joint military drills.
The South Korea-U.S. bilateral exercises involved an American aircraft carrier for the first time in more than four years.
Japan and the United States also conducted a joint military exercise on Sunday in response to the latest North Korea missile tests.
North Korea, which is several weeks into battling its first known outbreak of COVID-19, has criticised previous joint drills as an example of Washington’s continued “hostile policies” toward Pyongyang, despite its talk of diplomacy.
Yonhap, citing an unidentified source, said the North’s volley on Sunday was launched from four locations, including Sunan in the capital, Pyongyang.
Leif-Eric Easley, an international studies professor at Ewha University in Seoul said South Korea’s current missile defences are insufficient against the expanding North Korean threat.
“This calls not only for further investments in hardware but also a more multilayered approach coordinated with Japan and diplomatic efforts with Beijing to reduce arms race dynamics with Pyongyang.”
North Korea continued with its recent trend of not reporting on missile launches in state media, which some analysts have said is meant to show the tests are part of routine military drills.
Washington and Seoul officials also recently warned North Korea appeared ready to resume nuclear weapons tests for the first time since 2017.
Last month, North Korea fired three missiles, including one thought to be its largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17, after Biden ended an Asia trip where he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.
Joint South Korean and U.S. forces fired missiles in response to those tests too, which the two allies say are violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Last month, the United States called for more U.N. sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia vetoed the suggestion, publicly splitting the U.N. Security Council on North Korea for the first time since it started punishing it in 2006, when North Korea conducted its first nuclear test.
