National Standards Authority shuts down 3 fuel stations in Kandahar
Three fuel supply companies have been shut down in Kandahar over the continued sale of sub-standard fuel.
The Afghanistan’s National Standards Authority (ANSA) ordered the companies to suspend operations, according to a statement issued by the watchdog.
ANSA said the three companies, Azim, Taher Noori and Sani Noorzai, were ordered to stop work after laboratory results on fuel samples were below standard.
The authority has been carrying out quality control checks on fuel at storage and distribution facilities in the province for the past six months.
‘Hard choices’ in Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis: rights watchdog
The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan has thrust upon the United Nations two vital but seemingly incompatible responsibilities in Afghanistan: keeping aid flowing to those most in need while also keeping pressure on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to end its appalling human rights violations, says Human Rights Watch Associate Asia Director Patricia Gossman.
She said in a post on HRW’s website that Afghanistan has largely disappeared from the media, but it remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.
Two-thirds of the country’s population is food insecure, including 875,000 children facing acute malnutrition.
Women and girls remain most at risk, she said.
“The abrupt loss of most international aid after the Taliban (IEA) takeover in August 2021 prompted the initial crisis, but the Taliban’s increasingly repressive policies, such as banning women from working for the UN and nongovernmental organizations, have made the situation much worse.
“Now humanitarian aid groups must navigate trying to deliver crucial assistance while ensuring they do not reinforce the Taliban’s abusive diktats.
This is not a situation that lends itself to hashtag campaigns.
For aid workers trying to adhere to both the humanitarian imperative of saving lives and the principles of neutrality and impartiality, these are difficult times,” Gossman said.
She said recent UN statements have led to confusion and charges of incoherence among UN agencies, as some have allowed men staff to keep working while women cannot.
“While acknowledging the need for local flexibility, it is essential that heads of key agencies like the World Food Programme and UNICEF maintain a firm, consistent line that the Taliban’s (IEA) actions are in violation of international human rights law and the UN Charter,” she said.
A recent meeting of UN special envoys in Doha reportedly agreed on continued engagement without recognition of the IEA until there is progress on human rights.
“While some Afghan civil society groups have rejected all engagement, others see it necessary to relieve the economic crisis,” Gossman said.
In conclusion she said: “But all this will mean little if current humanitarian funding levels also do not improve. A drastic loss of aid will leave many Afghans poorer and hungrier.” The IEA has not yet commented on her assertions.
Badakhshan farmers lose dozens of livestock in devastating hailstorm
Residents of Khash district say a devastating hailstorm hit their area on Sunday night, killing at least 80 sheep.
They said 30 other farm animals including cattle disappeared in the storm in Shahran village in the Mazar valley.
Bismillah, a resident of Khash district says that out of the dead sheep, 30 have been declared Halal, while the remainder are Haram.
According to him, 30 other animals are still missing.
The lost and missing cattle belong to three village farmers named Zalmay, Firoz and Mahbobullah.
Farid Shahrani, director of research at the Department of Agriculture in Badakhshan, says that this incident has caused enormous losses to the people and there is a need for institutions in this sector to help those affected by the storm.
Iranian diplomats visit Kunduz to enhance trade ties
An Iranian delegation headed by the Consul General of the country in Mazar-e-Sharif, Hussein Yahyawi met with the governor of Kunduz province for talks on trade and tourism issues.
“The Consul General of the Republic of Iran in Mazar-e-Sharif has discussed the expansion of commercial relations with the local authorities of this province with a number of diplomats [of Afghanistan] during a trip to Kunduz Province,” the head of foreign relations of Kunduz province, Asadullah Niazi, was quoted by Iranian media as saying.
Iran’s media stated that since the rise of the Islamic Emirate, Iran’s interest in investing in Afghanistan has grown, prompting efforts to expand economic and trade relations between the nations. On April 30, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi emphasized the importance of using the Iranian rial instead of US dollars for business and trade with Afghanistan and other countries. He expressed confidence in the viability of this approach and its potential to play a valuable role.
“We can use our rials with Iraq, Afghanistan and some regional countries. This can absolutely be done. There are other issues which need to be discussed and it can certainly play an effective and important role,” he said.
