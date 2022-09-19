Nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicks off

(Last Updated On: September 19, 2022)

A nationwide polio vaccination campaign was launched in all provinces of the country on Monday, public health ministry officials said.

The campaign will run for four days and 9.9 million children under the age of five are expected to be vaccinated against the wild polio virus, the ministry said.

This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) said last week that since August 2021, more than 86.7 million doses of polio vaccine have been administered to Afghan children.

The organization said on Wednesday that more than nine million children received this number of vaccines during eight vaccination campaigns across Afghanistan.

“Ending polio in Afghanistan brings us closer to a polio-free world. We won’t stop until it’s done,” WHO tweeted.

The World Health Organization has emphasized that since the beginning of this year, only one case of polio has been recorded in the country.