World
NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances as Biden hits out at Putin
President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having a “craven lust for land and power” at the end of a NATO summit on Wednesday where Ukraine won new security assurances from the US and its allies for its defense against Moscow.
Members of the world’s most powerful military bloc offered the prospect of long-term protection a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried as “absurd” a refusal to offer an invitation or timetable for Ukraine’s entry into NATO.
Ukraine has been pushing for rapid membership while fighting a Russian invasion unleashed in February 2022 that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, Reuters reported.
Instead, a declaration by the G7 group of the world’s most industrialized countries launched a framework for bilateral negotiations to provide military and financial support, intelligence sharing and a promise of immediate steps if Russia should attack again.
“Our support will last long into the future. It’s a powerful statement of our commitment to Ukraine,” Biden said alongside Zelenskiy and leaders of the G7, which is made up of the U.S., Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.
Speaking in Vilnius, Lithuania, at the end of the two-day meeting on Russia’s doorstep, Biden said Putin had badly underestimated the resolve of the U.S.-led military alliance.
“NATO is stronger, more energized and yes, more united than ever in its history. Indeed, more vital to our shared future. It didn’t happen by accident. It wasn’t inevitable,” Biden said.
“When Putin, and his craven lust for land and power, unleashed his brutal war on Ukraine, he was betting NATO would break apart … But he thought wrong.”
Swallowing his disappointment over the lack of a membership timetable, Zelenskiy hailed NATO’s “practical and unprecedented support for Ukraine” and said that at the summit Ukraine had obtained “unambiguous clarity that Ukraine will be in NATO”.
He tweeted: “I believe we will be in NATO once the security situation stabilizes. Put simply, when the war is over, Ukraine will be invited into NATO and Ukraine will clearly become a member of the Alliance. I felt no thoughts of any other sort.”
At a meeting with Zelenskiy, Biden promised him the U.S. was doing everything it could to meet Ukraine’s needs and acknowledged Zelenskiy’s frustration about the scale and speed of support.
World
North Korea conducts missile test after making threat over US spy flights
North Korea conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile test in three months on Wednesday, two days after it threatened “shocking” consequences to protest what it called provocative U.S. reconnaissance activity near its territory.
Some experts say North Korea likely tested its developmental, road-mobile Hwasong-18 ICBM, a type of solid-fuel weapon that is harder to detect and intercept than the North’s other liquid-fuel ICBMs. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un previously called the Hwasong-18 his most powerful nuclear weapon, The Associated Press reported.
A long-range North Korean missile fired from its capital region around 10 a.m. flew about 1,000 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 6,000 kilometers before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to South Korean and Japanese assessments. They said the missile was launched on a high angle, in an apparent attempt to avoid neighboring countries.
South Korea’s military called the launch “a grave provocation” and said the South Korean and U.S. authorities agreed to maintain robust, combined defense postures.
Chief Japanese Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also denounced North Korea over its repeated ballistic missile launches as “threats to the peace and safety of Japan, the region and international society.”
The launch came as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were visiting Vilnius, Lithuania, to attend this week’s NATO summit. In an emergency security council meeting convened in Lithuania, Yoon told officials that North Korea must face consequences over its provocation. Matsuno said Kishida asked him to prepare for a security council meeting over the launch.
Wednesday’s launch came after North Korea earlier this week released a series of statements accusing the United States of flying a military plane close to North Korea to spy on the North.
The U.S. and South Korea dismissed the North’s accusations and urged it to refrain from any acts or rhetoric that raised animosities.
In a statement Monday night, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned the United States of “a shocking incident” as she claimed that the U.S. spy plane flew over the North’s eastern exclusive economic zone eight times earlier in the day. She claimed the North scrambled warplanes to chase away the U.S. plane.
In another fiery statement Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong said the U.S. military would experience “a very critical flight” if it continues its illicit, aerial spying activities. The North’s military separately threatened to shoot down U.S. spy planes.
World
At least 2 killed as elevated road collapses in Bangkok
At least two people were killed after an elevated road being built in Thailand’s capital collapsed, authorities said Tuesday.
Another 11 people were injured in the accident on Monday evening, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipan said in a news conference on Tuesday that one person was killed at the site and another later died at a hospital.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse, which occurred on the west side of Bangkok. The elevated road had been under construction since 2020.
Chadchart said the debris at the site was being removed after authorities confirmed no one else was still trapped. It could take several days for the rubble to be cleared, he said.
Video footage of the moment of the collapse showed a blue metal structure that appeared to be used for holding the concrete slabs suddenly falling and bringing the whole structure down.
The construction project was commissioned by Bangkok authorities to Tharawan Construction and Npa Construction, according to the contract published on the website of the Office of the Official Information Commission, The Associated Press reported.
“This shouldn’t have happened,” Chadchart said while inspecting the site Monday evening. “Someone needs to be responsible for this because someone died … this wasn’t something unpreventable.”
Earlier this year, a construction worker was killed and four cars were damaged in a similar accident in Bangkok, when a slab of concrete fell from a raised road under construction.
In that case, a frame being used to lift the slab snapped, causing the concrete section to fall to the ground below.
World
U.S. Central Command says it killed ISIS leader in Eastern Syria
The U.S. Central Command said on Sunday it conducted a drone strike on July 7 that killed an ISIS leader in Eastern Syria.
It used the same MQ-9 drones in the attack that had “earlier in the day been harassed by Russian aircraft in an encounter that had lasted almost two hours”, it said in a statement, Reuters reported.
“U.S. Central Command conducted a strike in Syria that resulted in the death of Usamah al-Muhajir, an ISIS leader in eastern Syria,” it said without giving any more details on al-Muhajir.
Washington has in the last year stepped up raids and operations against suspected ISIS operatives in Syria, killing and arresting various of its leaders who had taken shelter in areas under Turkey-backed rebel control after the group lost its last territory in Syria in 2019.
The U.S.-led campaign which killed former ISIS head Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, has since targeted its surviving leaders, many of whom are thought to have planned attacks abroad.
U.S. military commanders say ISIS remains a significant threat within the region, however, though its capabilities have been degraded and its ability to re-establish its network weakened.
ISIS controlled one-third of Iraq and Syria at its peak in 2014. Though it was beaten back in both countries, its militants continue to wage insurgent attacks.
NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances as Biden hits out at Putin
Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival
What are solid-fuel missiles, and why is North Korea developing them?
Salang Pass reconstruction project officially underway
Kabir says Afghanistan is free and no longer an ‘occupied’ country
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
First Russian LPG consignment reaches Pakistan via Afghanistan
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
Tahawol: IEA rejects UN report on women’s status
Saar: Non-recognition of the IEA by the world
Tahawol: Calls on staying committed to Doha Agreement discussed
Saar: Concerns over US’s left weapons in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kandahar reports rise in melon yield
-
Latest News5 days ago
First Qashqari oil well extraction starts in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Pul
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Twitter threatens to sue Meta over new Threads platform
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Climate-hit Pakistan to cooperate with Switzerland on ways to manage risks
-
World4 days ago
Hundreds defy Paris protest ban a week after riots
-
Regional3 days ago
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
-
Sport4 days ago
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan cautiously lauds IEA’s moves to counter terrorism