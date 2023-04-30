Latest News
Natural disasters claim the lives of at least 1,000 Afghans in past year
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says more than 1,000 people lost their lives and 2,000 people were injured in the past (1401) solar year due to natural disasters in Afghanistan.
Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for NDMA, said in a video that 40,000 houses were destroyed either completely or partially and 90,000 livestock killed.
“As a result of natural disasters in 1401 [solar] year, more than 1,000 people were martyred, more than 2,000 people were wounded, more than 40,000 residential houses were destroyed completely and partially,” said Rahimi.
“More than 90,000 livestock lost their lives and agricultural land was also destroyed.”
Rahimi has called on the world to fight climate change and to fulfill their obligations and help the countries that are most at risk from climate change.
Afghanistan meanwhile is one of the most at risk countries in terms of natural disasters brought on by climate change, and has one of the lowest levels of preparedness to deal with crises.
Latest News
Iran’s Qomi to attend Doha meeting, slams ‘unilateral’ approaches by ‘big powers’
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the special envoy of the Iranian president for Afghanistan affairs, has confirmed he will attend Monday’s meeting on Afghanistan set to be held in Doha and hosted by the United Nations’ secretary general.
In an interview with the Afghan Voice Agency (AVA) he said Iran’s stance at the meeting will be based on a “deep understanding of the realities and requirements” of the Afghanistan government and its people.
He said: “We strongly and openly criticize the unilateral approaches adopted by big powers and international organizations.”
Referring to similarities between Iran and Afghanistan’s people, Qomi said that Iran opposes the sanctions leveled against Afghanistan and urged the UN to take into account the humanitarian situation in the country.
“In our opinion, the view of humanitarian issues by the United Nations should not be gendered[-based],” he said, adding: “We are extremely frightened that this path will cause the Security Council to impose more sanctions this autumn and winter with different reasons based on Chapter 7 of the United Nations Charter.”
“As you will see, our stance in Doha will be based on facts and principles that are not necessarily favored by the big powers,” Qomi said, adding, “… we believe that every government should independently defend the legitimate rights of its nation based on reasonable arguments and in a responsible way in accordance with international laws and rules. This policy could have been seen by the international community during our nuclear talks when we defended our nuclear rights under the NPT. Obviously, we hope that Afghanistan will succeed in the path of legitimate defense with an independent position and playing a responsible role. That way, we will be a supporter and consultant to them [Afghans].”
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to host a two-day meeting Monday and Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, which will bring together a number of special envoys on Afghanistan.
Latest News
IEA rejects Russia’s claims of armed groups in Afghanistan posing regional threat
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday rejected claims made Friday by the Russian defense minister that armed groups from Afghanistan pose a threat to the security of Central Asia.
According to a statement, the IEA said there was no truth in Sergei Shoigu’s comments made during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) meeting of defense ministers on Friday.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan not only maintains security and stability in Afghanistan after years of war, but also considers security and stability in the region as a helper with its economy-oriented foreign policy and does not want security threats to exist in any way,” the IEA’s statement read.
The statement added that Russia’s authorities should be aware that, in the last two years, not only has Afghanistan not threatened the security of any country in the region or the world, but “the security forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have been able to fully and resolutely dispose of the remnants of the terrorist group of Daesh in Afghanistan.”
“The Islamic Emirate, as a responsible government, does not allow anyone to use the territory of Afghanistan against other countries and expects other countries, especially regional countries to stop their citizens who try to go to Afghanistan for destructive events,” the statement read.
The IEA claimed that some recent attacks were in fact carried out by foreign nationals from regional countries.
“Unfortunately, we have to say that some of the recent incidents of insecurity in Afghanistan have been committed by the citizens of some countries in the region,” the statement said.
The statement comes after Shoigu said at the meeting in New Delhi that the existence of some terrorist groups in Afghanistan are the main threat to neighboring countries, especially Central Asia.
Speaking at the meeting, Shoigu noted that the topic of Afghanistan must be kept on the SCO’s agenda.
“At the same time, numerous radical extremist groups entrenched in the territory of Afghanistan pose the main threat, promoting their ideas and efforts in neighboring republics. To our mind, the topic of Afghanistan must be kept on the agenda of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Only comprehensive international and regional assistance can facilitate measures to overcome challenges Afghanistan faces alone,” Shoigu said.
India, which hosted the meeting, asked the members of the SCO to jointly fight against terrorism in the region.
At the end of the meeting, the SCO’s member nations signed a resolution reaffirming their common commitment to promoting regional security, peace, and prosperity.
The SCO Defense Ministers’ Meeting was held in New Delhi and was attended by defense ministers of China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and a number of observer members.
Latest News
Five children killed in mine blast in Maidan Wardak
At least five children were killed in a blast caused by an unexploded bomb on Friday afternoon in central Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.
The explosion occurred on Friday at around 3:30 pm as kids were playing in the village of Dasht-e-Top in the Sayed Abad district of Maidan Wardak, a province east of Kabul.
Meanwhile, two children were injured in the explosion in critical condition and were delivered to Kabul’s Emergency Hospital, said Zarakullah Zeerak, the head of the public health directorate of the province.
All of the victims, according to him, were younger than 12 years old.
Meanwhile, several incidents occurred in various provinces, including Ghazni, Wardak, and Kandahar, which killed several children and injured several others.
Afghanistan remains one of the nations with the highest concentration of landmines in the world, killing several people each month, including children, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
