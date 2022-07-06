New UNAMA head Markus Potzel arrives in Kabul 

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2022)

German national Markus Potzel arrived in Kabul this week to take up his new assignment as Deputy Special Representative (Political) for Afghanistan in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Potzel brings to the position over 27 years of professional experience in diplomacy and international cooperation, including eight years of professional experience working in and on Afghanistan.

Most recently, he served as Ambassador of Germany to Afghanistan.

Potzel has held several senior positions with the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including as German Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (2017-2021).

Potzel holds a master’s degree in Persian and English language and literature studies from the Humboldt University Berlin in Germany and the University of Dushanbe in Tajikistan.

He is fluent in German, English, Persian and Dari.