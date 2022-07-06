Latest News
New UNAMA head Markus Potzel arrives in Kabul
German national Markus Potzel arrived in Kabul this week to take up his new assignment as Deputy Special Representative (Political) for Afghanistan in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
Potzel brings to the position over 27 years of professional experience in diplomacy and international cooperation, including eight years of professional experience working in and on Afghanistan.
Most recently, he served as Ambassador of Germany to Afghanistan.
Potzel has held several senior positions with the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including as German Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (2017-2021).
Potzel holds a master’s degree in Persian and English language and literature studies from the Humboldt University Berlin in Germany and the University of Dushanbe in Tajikistan.
He is fluent in German, English, Persian and Dari.
Latest News
New UNAMA head takes up post, meets with IEA’s senior officials
Mawlavi Abdulsalam Hanafi, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) acting deputy prime minister, on Wednesday met with Markus Potzel, the new head of the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNAMA) in Kabul.
At the meeting, Hanafi wished Potzel well in his new position and said: “Since you have enough experience in Afghanistan, you can be a good partner for the Afghan nation in all fields.”
Potzel in turn said he was happy to be back in Afghanistan and stated that the United Nations is a strong supporter of Afghanistan and that the UN is trying to reduce and alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people through humanitarian aid and other humanitarian activities.
Potzel also met with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and briefed him about his mission in Afghanistan.
Muttaqi said he hoped the new head of UNAMA would do a good job and said he expects UNAMA to play a positive role in terms of strengthening interaction between Afghanistan and the world.
Muttaqi reiterated that the IEA should not be judged on “the baseless allegations of the biased circles”. He said that with the advent of the new government, the situation has improved and that local and international organizations can carry out their mission more efficiently and transparently.
Latest News
IEA’s acting defense minister in Doha for talks with Qatari leaders
Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, Afghanistan’s acting minister of defense, arrived in Qatar on Tuesday for a two day visit.
Mujahid is expected to discuss a number of issues with Qatari authorities.
This is his first trip abroad after being appointed to the post following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover in August last year.
Mohammad Naeem Wardak, the spokesman of the IEA’s political office in Doha, said Mujahid will meet with high-ranking Qatari officials.
Currently, many Western embassies to Afghanistan are operating out of Doha.
Last month, Qatar’s National Security Advisor visited Kabul and met with some senior IEA officials to discuss political, social and security issues as well as cultural relations between the two countries.
This is however the second IEA official to visit Doha in the past week. Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister, visited Doha last week where he met with Qatari leaders and foreign envoys.
Latest News
Karzai urges immediate return of girls to school to help economic future
Former president Hamid Karzai said in an interview this week that Afghan girls should return to school immediately, stressing that education was needed to help the country “move ahead” and reduce its reliance on the rest of the world.
“The most important and pressing issue is the return of Afghan girls to school from grades 6 to 12,” Karzai said in an interview with Al Arabiya.
“These are the issues and these are the decisions of the Afghan people [that] require of the current government to make so that Afghanistan moves ahead with education, so that Afghanistan is able to stand on its own feet rather than being a country that is in need of the world, rather than being a country from which its people are running away, that has to stop.”
Karzai also said that a power-sharing model of governance was “not necessary” so long as the Islamic EMirate of Afghanistan (IEA) interim government earned the approval of the Afghan people.
“…The whole idea [is] to bring about a feeling that Afghanistan belongs to all its people and that the government of Afghanistan is representing all its people, and that it is moving in a direction where the aspirations of the people are being fulfilled.”
Karzai said that one way the IEA can gain the approval of the country’s people was to ensure the return of girls to school.
“It is in the interest of the Afghan people to have Afghan women get educated. The entire Muslim world is getting girls educated. Islam emphasizes the education for girls, [it] lays immense emphasis on education and learning, and Afghanistan cannot be an exception. The Afghan woman obey hijab fully among the best in the Western world in this regard. Therefore, there is no reason there cannot be an excuse not allowing girls to go to school,” he said.
Wang Yi, Antony Blinken to meet on G20 sidelines
New UNAMA head takes up post, meets with IEA’s senior officials
Emirates plane flies for 14 hours with hole in its side
Kabul municipality threatens to shut down factories over pollution problemt
IEA’s acting defense minister in Doha for talks with Qatari leaders
Afghanistan exports cotton for first time to Turkey and Iran
Ibrahim Zadran slams century as Afghanistan seal ODI series win over Zimbabwe
Afghanistan’s football coach eyes ‘revenge’ against India in upcoming clash
Balkh businesswomen hold expo to promote their products
Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to buy four more planes
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan scholars issue 11-point resolution after 3-day mass gathering in Kabul
-
World5 days ago
Russia kills 21 with missiles near Odessa after abandoning Snake Island
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader addresses Ulema gathering in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Eight injured in grenade attack at madrassa in Nangarhar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan families would leave country if girls’ schools do not reopen: Hekmatyar
-
Latest News3 days ago
US may resume Fulbright scholarship program for Afghans
-
Business3 days ago
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
-
Latest News4 days ago
US special envoy for Afghan women avoids meeting IEA officials