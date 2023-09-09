Latest News
New US intelligence suggests al-Qaeda’s revival in Afghanistan ‘unlikely’
New US intelligence assessments suggest that it is “unlikely” al-Qaeda will revive in Afghanistan and Pakistan and that counterterrorism operations by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have degraded Daesh’s presence in the country, two senior US officials said on Friday, CNN reported.
The assessments described by the officials in a briefing to reporters paints an optimistic picture of the overall terrorist presence in Afghanistan, suggesting it has been waning despite the US military’s withdrawal from the country in 2021, the report said.
Since the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan – and as the US has shifted intelligence resources away from counterterrorism priorities to focus on China and Russia – the Biden administration has been at pains to emphasize that it retains “over the horizon” capabilities to track terrorism threats emanating from South Asia.
Still, some US officials have privately raised concerns that as the US has transitioned intelligence assets away from the Middle East and South Asia, the Biden administration may struggle to track the threat posed by ISIS, which continues to operate in ungovernable areas in Syria and elsewhere.
ISIS-Khorasan, the Afghanistan affiliate of ISIS, also known as Daesh, has continued to attack high-profile targets inside Afghanistan. ISIS-K attacks have killed and wounded dozens of civilians since the IEA took over in 2021, part of an attempt to undermine the IEA’s rule and erode public confidence in its assurances of security, the report said.
“ISIS-K is a threat that we are certainly concerned about, from an external operations perspective,” one of the officials said. “But it’s a fundamentally different kind of threat than what we saw from al-Qaeda on 9/11.”
The officials added that intelligence shows ISIS-K has been under increasing pressure from the IEA and many of its key leaders have fled the country in recent months.
“ISIS Khorasan members involved in media, facilitation and recruitment in support of external operations are increasingly moving to neighboring countries to evade the Taliban (IEA) [counterterrorism] campaign,” the official said.
The officials said that the threat from al-Qaeda, meanwhile, is at its lowest point in decades.
“Al-Qaeda is at its historical nadir in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and its revival is unlikely,” one of the senior officials told reporters in a briefing, adding that the group’s “ability to threaten the United States from Afghanistan or Pakistan is probably at its lowest point” in decades.
That is at least partly because al-Qaeda has lost one of its primary targets: US troops, the official said. The US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan in August 2021, leaving al-Qaeda without a “proving ground” to train fighters and operatives.
After a US drone strike killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in August 2022, the group was left without “leadership talent” and “strategic guidance,” the official added. The IEA claimed at the time that they did not know Zawahiri was residing in the Afghan capital of Kabul when the US targeted him.
Notably, the US assessments downplaying a terrorist resurgence appear to contrast with a report released in June by the United Nations’ Sanctions Monitoring Team, which assessed that al-Qaeda “is in a reorganization phase,” and had been establishing new training facilities in Afghanistan’s Kunar and Nuristan provinces.
The report also said that ISIS-K “continues to pose a significant threat within Afghanistan, and Member States are concerned about its potential to develop external operations capability and to project a threat into the region and beyond.”
Asked about the contrast between the US and UN assessments, one of the senior US officials said the UN report was “wildly out of whack” with intelligence collected by the US and its partners.
“We have tried to engage with those who produced the report to understand where it comes from better and ideally, educate them back,” the official said. “The bottom line is, that report is an outlier within the UN system.”
Afghanistan loses millions as Torkham crossing remains closed for 3rd day
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says the closure of Torkham crossing into Pakistan has cost the economy millions of afghanis (AFN) over the past three days.
The closure of the border came at a crucial time specifically for exporters of fresh produce, especially fruit. The ACCI said the longer the trucks sit at the closed crossing the more produce perishes.
“This is not the first time that we are treated like this at the border. We request the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan to find a solution to this issue,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of the ACCI.
“When a political and security issue arises, a way should be found for the people and the trucks to pass with safety and security, which has not been done so far,” he added.
“Our request to the government is that they should provide an alternative crossing border for farmers and traders instead of Pakistan,” said Mirwais Hajizadeh, deputy director of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.
In the meantime, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says efforts are underway to solve the problems that have arisen and they are trying to resolve the issue in such a way that security and political challenges do not create problems in the process of trade and commerce.
“It has been three days that the Torkham crossing has been closed for trade; the Islamic Emirate in general and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in particular have been following up on the matter separately and are in talks and negotiations with Pakistani authorities to resolve the problem as soon as possible,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for MoIC
Torkham crossing was closed after Afghan and Pakistan border guards clashed on Wednesday. Pakistan then moved to close the crossing.
Afghanistan Embassy in Islamabad urges Pakistan to reopen Torkham crossing
Sardar Ahmed Shakib, acting Afghan ambassador in Islamabad, on Friday called on the government of Pakistan to reopen the Torkham crossing as soon as possible.
In a meeting with Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Asif Durrani, the Afghan envoy said that closing the Torkham gate is detrimental to both countries.
He added that travelers and traders stuck in Torkham are in a difficult situation.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan affairs said that Pakistan also believes that the people of both countries will be affected by the closure of the Torkham crossing.
Asif Durrani added that he has asked the relevant institutions of Pakistan to reopen the Torkham crossing as soon as possible.
The Torkham crossing was closed on Wednesday following a clash between the border forces of the two countries
Artifacts worth $27 million seized from smugglers
A number of ancient artifacts worth $27 million have been discovered and seized and three suspected smugglers have been arrested, the Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.
The ministry said in a statement that items discovered on Friday included two statues, two mummified bodies, a gold crown, five boxes, two swords and a book with 17 pages written with gold.
Based on the statement, the artifacts were discovered based on intelligence reports of the 209th Fatah Army Corps Command in Mazar-e-Sharif and in coordination with the intelligence officials of Bamiyan, Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif provinces.
The artifacts have been handed over to the National Museum of the country.
The Ministry of Defense added that several other people have also been arrested in connection with the sale of these items and are being interrogated.
