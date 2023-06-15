Sport
Nijatullah Masood claims five-wicket haul on Test debut
Paceman Nijatullah Masood claimed a five-wicket haul on Test debut as Afghanistan dismissed Bangladesh for 382, taking the last five wickets for nine runs.
Bangladesh resumed day two on 5-362 and appeared to be headed towards a big total at 5-373 with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan at the crease, before the Afghan attack skittled the lower order after making the key breakthrough, AP reported.
Bangladesh’s bowlers responded to have Afghanistan in trouble at 3-35 at lunch after eight wickets fell in the session.
A day after becoming the first Afghan bowler to take a wicket with the first ball of his Test career, Masood found swing and movement in the overcast conditions to rip through Bangladesh’s batting.
Pace bowler Yamin Ahmedzai, who had figures of 2-39 to complement Masood’s 5-79, provided the momentum-shifting breakthrough when he had Mehidy caught by Amir Hamza at backward point with a delivery that was well outside off.
Mehidy chased the delivery needlessly to throw away his wicket after scoring 48. Masood then undid veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who fended a short delivery to slip to be out for 47.
After their dismissals, Bangladesh crumbled in two overs with Masood completing his five-wicket haul by rattling the stumps of Shoriful Islam in the 86th over.
Bangladesh’s fast bowlers also used the overcast conditions impeccably to leave Afghanistan in a tricky position.
Ebadot Hossain led the charge with 2-15 and regularly found edges that flew into gaps.
Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam (1-6) snared the first wicket when he had Ibrahim Zadran (6) caught behind, before Ebadot got the better of Abdul Malik (17) and Rahmat Shah (9).
Captain Hashmatullah Shahid was unbeaten on two at the interval.
Bangladesh had dominated the opening day of the one-off Test the day before with Najmul Hossain scoring 146 off 175 balls, including 23 fours and two sixes, and sharing a 212-run second-wicket stand with opener Mahmudul Hasan (76).
Najmul powers Bangladesh to 116-1 in Afghanistan Test
Najmul Hossain struck a fifty to propel Bangladesh to 116-1 at lunch on the opening day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan on Wednesday.
Najmul led the charge after the hosts were sent in to bat on a green surface at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, AFP reported.
He was 64 not out at the break after scoring his fourth test fifty, while opener Mahmudul Hasan was with him on 38.
The pair shared 110 runs in their unbroken second-wicket partnership after debutant pacer Nijatullah Masood took Afghanistan’s sole wicket.
Masood removed opener Zakir Hasan for one off his first test delivery in the second over of the day.
Zakir was initially declared not out by the on-field umpire but the replay indicated that the left-hander had nicked the ball to wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai.
Najmul hit back-to-back fours off Yamin Ahmadzai in the next over to deny Afghanistan further momentum.
He swept legspinner Zahir Khan for four to bring up his fifty off 58 balls.
Afghanistan won the only Test between the two teams when they beat the home side by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.
BANGLADESH: Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.
AFGHANISTAN: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Hamza Hotak, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood.
Iran beats Afghanistan in 2023 CAFA Nations Cup
Iran beat Afghanistan 6-1 in Group B of the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup on Tuesday in Kyrgyzstan.
Sardar Azmoun scored Iran’s first goal in the 20th minute at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Mehdi Taremi scored twice in the 21st and 28th minutes and Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored the fourth in the 45th minute.
Taremi scored his third goal in the 51st minute to complete his hat-trick.
Afghanistan player Farshad Noor scored their lone goal in the 57th minute.
Reza Asadi scored Team Melli’s sixth goal in the 67th minute.
Group A consists of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Oman.
Except for Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, the remaining teams are part of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 line up.
The respective group winners will face off in the final while the runners-up will play for third place, with both matches scheduled for June 20.
Cricket – Asadullah Khan named Afghanistan’s new head selector
Asadullah Khan has been appointed Afghanistan’s chief selector, replacing Noorulhaq Malikzai who stepped down due to family reasons, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Monday.
Khan has previously served as acting CEO, chief selector, and video analyst in the ACB.
The selection committee structure will now comprise Asadullah Khan as the chief selector, supported by members Noorulhaq Malikzai as National Selection Member, and members Mir Mubariz, and Ahmad Shah. Taj Malik Alam and Mohammad Khan Zadran will continue their roles as domestic selectors.
“I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of heading the selection committee of players. ACB is not a new organization for me as I have rich experience working for this great organization in the past. I am committed to identifying talented players and providing them with opportunities to represent our country and achieve success on the international stage,” Asadullah Khan said.
Mirwais Ashraf, Chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, commended Noorulhaq Malikzai’s “admirable performance” during his tenure as the head of the selection committee. He acknowledged Malikzai’s efforts in selecting talented players for the national team and nurturing young talent. Ashraf also extended his congratulations to Asadullah Khan and expressed his confidence in his ability to lead the selection committee, emphasizing the importance of securing victories in international matches and bringing glory to Afghanistan, ACB said.
Noorulhaq Malikzai expressed his appreciation for the support and belief shown by the ACB leadership throughout his tenure. He stated, “It has been a privilege to serve as the head of the selection committee for the esteemed Afghanistan Cricket Board. Due to personal and family commitments, I am unable to continue in this significant position. I have requested to continue my association with ACB as a member of the committee, and I am committed to providing my utmost cooperation to Mr. Asadullah Khan and the board.”
