Nimroz customs seize 2 tons of plastic bags being smuggled in from Iran
Officers from the mobile monitoring unit of Nimroz customs department have seized about two tons worth of plastic bags that were being smuggled into the country from Iran, the ministry of finance confirmed Thursday.
The ministry said 80 bundles of bags, weighing about 2,000 kg, were found in a van in the Sar Dasht area of Nimroz province.
According to officials, leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have issued an order stating that the import of all plastic bags has been banned, in a bid to support local producers and to cut down on environmental pollution.
The ministry added Nimroz customs
in the statement that their mobile customs units are tasked with stopping all forms of smuggling – either into or out of the country.
Food and Drug Authority officials leave for G5 meeting in Iran
The head of Afghanistan’s Food and Drug Authority and his accompanying delegation left Kabul on Thursday for Iran where they will attend the G5 meeting.
Dr. Abdul Bari Omar, the head of the authority, is leading the delegation and will attend the Group of Five (G5) meeting that is being convened under the title “Health Diplomacy and Medicine and Medical Equipment System”.
The G5 meeting with delegations from the food and drug administrations of member countries get together with the World Health Organization with the aim of promoting and developing the health sector in their respective countries.
FM Muttaqi meets with Russia’s Grand Mufti Council
Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with members of the Grand Mufti Council of Russia and the Imam of Moscow’s Central Mosque, Ravil Ainuddin.
According to the foreign ministry, Ainuddin gave details about Muslims and religious centers in Russia and also discussed Moscow’s policy of respect for Islam, its sacred places and non-discriminatory stance towards Muslims.
He also discussed the historical ties between Tatarstan and Afghanistan, and said Tatarstan a link between Russia and the Islamic world.
Meanwhile FM Muttaqi expressed his satisfaction with appropriate situation of Muslims in Russia and calling the imam a good leader for the Muslims of Russia, and explained the existing stability of Afghanistan, adding that ”I hope that you will play an important effective and efficient role in strengthening all-round relations between Afghanistan and Russia.”
In the end, Mufti Rawil Ainuddin said that Afghans have a special place and respect in our hearts, and we ask Allah for the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan, and we will also assist to improve the relations between Afghanistan and the Russian Federation.
IEA sets out new guidelines for YouTubers in Afghanistan
Mahajer Farahi, deputy minister of publications of the ministry of information and culture (MoIC), says guidelines have been drawn up to regulate YouTubers in the country in order to prevent “disorder and chaos”.
In a conversation with the media, Farahi said that the ministry has started the process of distributing work permits for YouTubers in Afghanistan, and any person who wants to operate in this way must go to the Ministry of Information and Culture and obtain a permit.
“With this procedure, publications will become a standard, and publications that are against Islamic principles, against the customs and culture of our people, and against the prime interests of the country will be stopped,” said Farahi.
According to him, by implementing this procedure, non-professionals will also be prevented from working, and those who work on YouTube should at least have a degree in journalism or work experience in this field.
“We will not allow anyone to operate without the permission of the ministry,” he added.
Farahi also said that the ministry monitors all media and YouTube channels.
“Anyone who acts against the principles will automatically be summoned and will be advised and warned,” Farahi said.
Farahi added that no person or charity organization will be allowed to be abusive of needy people and must respect them.
“The aim of the ministry with this procedure is to use journalistic criteria to convey the problems of the people to the government and also to convey the message of the system to the people, and if the media in its true sense is in support of reforming society and creating harmony and unity among the people, they [media] can really play an essential role,” he said.
Farahi said that the Islamic Emirate is responsible for making necessary reforms in the field of publications.
