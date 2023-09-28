Nimroz customs seize 2 tons of plastic bags being smuggled in from Iran

(Last Updated On: September 28, 2023)

Officers from the mobile monitoring unit of Nimroz customs department have seized about two tons worth of plastic bags that were being smuggled into the country from Iran, the ministry of finance confirmed Thursday.

The ministry said 80 bundles of bags, weighing about 2,000 kg, were found in a van in the Sar Dasht area of Nimroz province.

According to officials, leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have issued an order stating that the import of all plastic bags has been banned, in a bid to support local producers and to cut down on environmental pollution.

The ministry added Nimroz customs

in the statement that their mobile customs units are tasked with stopping all forms of smuggling – either into or out of the country.