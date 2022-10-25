Climate Change
Nine dead, one million seek shelter as cyclone hits Bangladesh
At least nine people have died after a cyclone slammed into Bangladesh, forcing the evacuation of around a million people from their homes, officials said Tuesday.
Cyclones – the equivalent of hurricanes in the Atlantic or typhoons in the Pacific – are a regular menace but scientists say climate change is likely making them more intense and frequent, AFP reported.
Cyclone Sitrang made landfall in southern Bangladesh late Monday but authorities managed to get about a million people to safety before the monster weather system hit.
“Nine people have died, most by trees falling, including three from one family in (the eastern district of) Cumilla,” Jebun Nahar, a government official, told AFP.
People evacuated from low-lying regions such as remote islands and river banks were moved to thousands of multi-storey cyclone shelters, Disaster Management Ministry secretary Kamrul Ahsan told AFP.
“They spent the night in cyclone shelters,” he said.
In some cases police had to cajole villagers who were reluctant to abandon their homes, officials said.
Heavy rains lashed much of the country, flooding cities such as Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal — which witnessed 324 millimeters of rainfall on Monday.
About 33,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, controversially relocated from the mainland to a storm-prone island in the Bay of Bengal, were ordered to stay indoors and there were no reports of any casualties or damage, officials said.
In the neighboring eastern Indian state of West Bengal, thousands of people were evacuated Monday to more than 100 relief centers, officials said, but there were no reports of damage and people were returning home on Tuesday.
Cyclone Amphan, the second “super cyclone” ever recorded over the Bay of Bengal, which hit in 2020, killed more than 100 people in Bangladesh and India, and affected millions.
In recent years, better forecasting and more effective evacuation planning have dramatically reduced the death toll from such storms. The worst recorded, in 1970, killed hundreds of thousands of people.
Climate Change
Egypt COP27 climate summit activists concerned voices will be curtailed
The decision to hold next month’s COP27 climate summit in a highly secured tourist resort in Egypt, along with restrictions on access, is curbing civil society’s participation in the event, some prominent activists say.
The Nov. 6-18 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh is the first annual U.N. climate conference to be held after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Campaigners see it as a crucial venue for raising the alarm over climate change and pressuring governments to act, Reuters reported.
But they say voicing their concerns through rallies and protests as they have done in past host countries or cities will be more challenging in Egypt, where public demonstrations are effectively banned and activists have struggled to operate legally amid a far-reaching crackdown on political dissent.
Limits on accreditation and attendance badges for activists, especially from poorer nations, have also been a point of contention at previous U.N. climate summits.
Egypt, which has just one non-governmental organization permanently accredited to attend the annual summits, says inclusion of civil society is a priority, and it has helped add more NGOs including 35 Egyptian groups through a single-year admission valid only for COP27, Reuters reported.
That was a positive step but the process was not publicly announced and did not give some groups a fair chance to apply, said Hossam Bahgat, head of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) and one of Egypt’s best known campaigners.
“As a result, the list of accredited organizations does not include a single human rights organization and none of the independent human rights groups in Egypt, including those that are working on the nexus of human rights, environmental justice and climate justice,” he said.
A spokesperson for Egypt’s COP presidency said in a written response to questions that there had been a “fully transparent” selection process approved by the U.N. after consultation with regional organizations and national negotiating teams.
Egyptian groups were recommended based on their environment and climate change expertise, the spokesperson said.
A U.N. climate change spokesman said there had been around 10,000 registrations from almost 2,000 admitted observer organizations for COP27, which was similar to COP26 in Glasgow.
Another concern among activists is the difficulty ordinary citizens may face accessing Sharm el-Sheikh. The city, situated at the southern tip of Egypt’s Sinai peninsula, is bordered by the sea on one side and a concrete and wire barrier in the desert on the other.
It is only reachable by air, or by roads studded with checkpoints that run north towards the Suez Canal, the border with Israel, and North Sinai, where Egyptian security forces have been waging a counter-insurgency campaign, Reuters reported.
“It’s going to be virtually impossible for anyone who is not accredited for the conference itself to be able to access the city during the conference period,” said Bahgat, adding that activists were expecting a “significantly quieter and much more regulated” COP this year.
Because of the lack of local residents in the remote tourist resort, a traditional “global day of action” during the summit would be marked elsewhere around the world but not in Sharm el-Sheikh, said Tasneem Essop, head of the Climate Action Network, which includes more than 1,500 civil society groups.
“Certainly we’re very alive to the fact that Sharm el-Sheikh is an enclosed space, very controlled, very curated,” she said.
Climate Change
Flood water forms rare lakes in China’s largest desert
China’s largest desert in the northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has seen multiple lake formations this year, which an environmental expert described as a warning about climate change.
The lakes were formed around the Taklamakan Desert after the Tarim River recorded its largest water volume in the past 10 years, causing the water to flood into the dunes, state broadcaster China Central Television reported Tuesday.
The Tarim is the longest inland river in China and flows along the northern edges of the desert.
“The formation of the lakes is due to the impacts of climate change — more rain, more melting glacier water,” Ma Quanlin, deputy head of the Gansu Desert Control Research Institute, told China’s Sixth Tone on Wednesday.
According to Ma, similar trends have also been noticed in Dunhuang, located on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwest China.
“In recent years, a trend of increased precipitation and heat was observed in the western part of the northwestern areas,” he said.
Earlier this year, authorities in Xinjiang said that extreme temperatures were rapidly melting the region’s glaciers and causing natural disasters such as flooding.
Xinhua reported that this year, flooding was recorded in the main stream of the Tarim River for 80 consecutive days – since May.
The floods, which also occurred in the river’s 24 tributaries, were mostly due to melting snow and rainfall.
The Taklamakan Desert spans about 277,000 square kilometers.
Climate Change
Storm Julia kills 25 in Central America as it churns toward Mexico
The death toll from storm Julia rose to at least 25 on Monday, officials said, with most victims in El Salvador and Guatemala, as the weakening storm dumped heavy rain on a swath of Central America and southern Mexico.
Salvadoran authorities reported the deaths of 10 people, including five soldiers, and said more than 1,000 people were evacuated.
In Guatemala, eight were killed between Sunday and Monday, according to officials, while seven were injured and hundreds more affected by the storm.
Authorities in both El Salvador and Guatemala also canceled classes on Monday.
In Honduras, five victims have been confirmed including a woman who died Sunday after she was swept away by flood waters, and a four-year-old boy in a boat that capsized near the Nicaragua border on Saturday night, officials said.
Panama’s emergency services confirmed later on Monday two deaths as a result of heavy rains, with around 300 people evacuated from communities near the country’s border with Costa Rica.
Julia made landfall Sunday on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast before crossing into the Pacific Ocean.
By Monday afternoon, Julia had dissipated and what was left of the storm was moving northwest at 15 miles per hour (24 km/h) over Guatemala near the border with Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The Miami-based NHC estimated Julia’s maximum sustained winds at about 30 mph (45 km/h).
The NHC warned of life-threatening surf and rip conditions along the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala, while heavy rain could still cause flash flooding.
It predicted an additional one to four inches of rain in El Salvador and southern Guatemala, and three to six inches on Mexico’s Tehuantepec isthmus.
The storm system is expected to weaken further Monday, the NHC said.
Honduran authorities added that 9,200 people sought refuge in shelters.
In Nicaragua, Julia left a million people without power and heavy rains and floods forced the evacuations of more than 13,000 families.
