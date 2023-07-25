World
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast late on Monday, South Korea’s military said, hours after a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrived in a naval base in the South, Reuters reported.
Japan’s defence ministry also reported the launch of what it said were two ballistic missiles by North Korea, both of which fell outside its exclusive economic zone.
The launches come amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula as South Korea and the United States take steps to increase their military readiness against North Korea’s weapons programme with the deployment of U.S. strategic military assets.
North Korea has reacted angrily, saying such a deployment could meet the criteria for its use of nuclear weapons.
The United States said it was consulting closely with its allies about the North Korean missile launches, which it described as being destabilising.
In a statement on Monday, the U.S. military added the launches posed no immediate threat to U.S. personnel and territory or to U.S. allies.
Earlier on Monday, a nuclear-powered U.S. submarine entered a naval base in South Korea’s southern island of Jeju to load military supplies while on an unspecified operational mission, the South Korean navy said.
Over the weekend, the North fired a barrage of cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast, Reuters reported.
Last week, North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests after a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine arrived at a South Korean port for the first time since the 1980s.
World
Russia blames Ukraine for ‘terrorist’ drone attack on Moscow
Russia’s defense ministry accused Ukraine of a “terrorist” drone attack on Moscow on Monday, after the city’s mayor said that two buildings were hit and media reported that debris was found not far from the defense ministry’s buildings.
The defense ministry said on its Telegram messaging app that two drones “were suppressed and crashed.”
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram messaging app that two non-residential buildings were struck at around 4 a.m. Moscow time, adding that there was no “serious damage or casualties.”
It was unclear whether the drones hit the buildings when they were downed, or whether they deliberately targeted the buildings.
Neither the defense ministry nor the mayor said where the drones were intercepted.
Russia’s state news agencies reported, citing emergency services, said that drone fragments were found near a building on the Komsomolsky Avenue, which runs through central Moscow. The site is about 2 kilometers from the defense ministry’s buildings, Reuters reported.
Traffic was closed on the Komsomolsky Avenue as well as on Likhachev Avenue in Moscow’s south, where a high-rise office building was damaged, Russian news agencies reported.
“I was asleep and was woken up by a blast, everything started shaking,” said Polina, a young woman who lives near the high-rise building on Likhachev Avenue.
Russia’s defense ministry television channel Zvezda published a short video on its Telegram channel showing a high-rise building with missing windows on its top floors and damaged structure.
Other Russian Telegram channels, with links to Russia’s security forces, published videos of glass and concrete debris on what they said was the Komsomolsky Avenue.
The alleged attack comes after nearly a week of Russia’s continued pounding of Ukraine’s southern port of Odessa, where on Sunday, missiles killed one person, injuring scores and badly damaging a historic Orthodox cathedral.
There was no immediate comment from Kyiv. Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia’s military infrastructure helps Kyiv’s counteroffensive.
World
Mayor of Ecuadorian city of Manta assassinated in attack
The mayor of the Ecuadorian Pacific port city of Manta, Agustin Intriago, was shot dead on Sunday, authorities said, in a brazen attack that stunned the political establishment, Reuters reported.
Police said the 38-year-old Intriago, who was re-elected as mayor of Manta in February, had been inspecting public works in the city at the time of the attack.
Regional police commander Edwin Noguera told reporters a gunman got out of a stolen truck and opened fire on Intriago, hitting him and a woman described as a “collateral victim.” Both died of their injuries.
Security officials with the mayor returned fire and wounded the driver of the vehicle, who is now in police custody while receiving medical attention in hospital. Noguera said the man was a Venezuelan national without a prior criminal record.
Police said officers had secured the truck with a grenade inside it and a gun which was likely used in the attack.
It was not immediately clear why the mayor had been attacked, though police said that he had reported receiving threats to authorities, without providing more details, read the report.
Ecuador has faced an increase in violent crime that the government says is driven by power struggles between criminal gangs over the drug trafficking trade.
Manta, a city of well over 200,000 people, has been prey to such gangs, while widespread common crime fed by economic and social problems is adding to the country’s security woes, Reuters reported.
President Guillermo Lasso expressed his sorrow over Intriago’s “assassination” in a statement on Twitter and said he had ordered authorities to bring the killers to justice.
Former President Rafael Correa expressed his shock, saying on Twitter: “I can’t believe this has happened.”
In May, gunmen targeted the mayor of the city of Duran. He emerged unscathed from the attack but a policeman was killed and several other people were wounded, media reported.
Intriago belonged to a local political party in Manta.
Earlier, authorities said six people were killed at the weekend and 11 more injured in the latest outbreak of gang-fueled violence roiling Ecuador’s prisons.
World
Putin hosts Lukashenko, calls Ukraine counter-offensive a failure
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s counteroffensive “has failed” as he hosted Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, his close ally, for talks in St Petersburg on Sunday, Reuters reported.
“There is no counteroffensive,” Russian news agencies quoted Lukashenko as saying.
Putin replied: “It exists, but it has failed.”
Ukraine began its long-anticipated counter-offensive last month but has so far made only small gains against well entrenched Russian forces who control more than a sixth of its territory after nearly 17 months of war.
U.S. General Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Tuesday the Ukrainian drive was “far from a failure” but would be long, hard and bloody.
A Telegram channel linked to Lukashenko quoted him as saying in a jocular tone that fighters of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who are now training Belarus’s army were keen to push across the border into NATO member Poland, read the report.
“The Wagner guys have started to stress us – they want to go west. ‘Let’s go on a trip to Warsaw and Rzeszow’,” he was quoted as saying. There was no indication that Lukashenko was seriously entertaining that idea.
On Thursday, the Belarusian defence ministry said Wagner fighters had started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the Polish border.
Poland is moving extra troops towards the border with Belarus in response to the arrival of the Wagner forces who relocated there after staging a short-lived mutiny in Russia last month, Reuters reported.
Putin, in response, warned Poland on Friday that any aggression against Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia. He said Moscow would use all means it has to react to any hostility towards Minsk.
Russia and Belarus are linked in a partnership called the “union state” in which Moscow is by far the dominant player. But Lukashenko has proved his usefulness to Putin since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, allowing Russia to use his country as a launch pad at the start of the war.
He has subsequently let Russian forces train at his military bases, conducted frequent joint exercises and taken delivery of tactical nuclear weapons which Putin has placed in Belarus in a move broadly condemned in the West, Reuters reported.
The Kremlin also credited Lukashenko with brokering last month’s deal to end the Wagner mutiny, which Putin said had briefly threatened to tip Russia into civil war.
Putin said the two leaders would meet on Sunday and Monday and would discuss security and other issues “in great detail and in depth”.
Lukashenko has not committed his small army to join Russia’s war, but the risk of a new attack from Belarusian soil compels Ukraine to protect its northern border, stretching its forces as it tries to step up its counteroffensive in the east and south of the country.
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
Tahawol: Uzbekistan holding international meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Start of Government Accountability Program discussed
Twitter website replaces bird logo with X
Death toll in Afghanistan’s flash floods climbs to 38
Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
OIC to convene meeting over desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
ICC agrees to Pakistan’s demand on World Cup warm-up matches
Tahawol: Uzbekistan holding international meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Start of Government Accountability Program discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to allow women to return to work discussed
Saar: Impact on women’s work restrictions on Afghan economy discussed
Tahawol: IEA refutes Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU announces 7.6 million euros in aid to Afghans
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Explainer: How El Nino is helping drive heatwaves and extreme weather
-
World5 days ago
Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Quran burning plans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Audit fails to win U.S. backing for release of Afghan central-bank funds
-
Regional4 days ago
A day after landslide likely trapped more than 100, Indian rescuers look for survivors
-
Latest News5 days ago
Efforts underway to develop economic ties between Kabul and Islamabad: TDAP
-
Business3 days ago
Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region including Pakistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
British MP Tobias Ellwood deletes video ‘lauding’ IEA in Afghanistan