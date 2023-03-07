World
North Korea warns US against shooting down missile tests
North Korea said any move to shoot down one of its test missiles would be considered a declaration of war and blamed joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea for growing tensions, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.
Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, warned in a statement that Pyongyang would see it as a “declaration of war” if the US took military action against the North’s strategic weapon tests, Reuters reported.
She also hinted that the North could fire more missiles into the Pacific Ocean. The United States and its allies have never shot down North Korean ballistic missiles, which are banned by the United Nations Security Council, but the question drew new scrutiny since the North suggested it will fire more missiles over Japan.
“The Pacific Ocean does not belong to the dominium of the US or Japan,” Kim said.
Analysts have said that if North Korea follows through on its threat to turn the Pacific Ocean into a “firing range”, it would allow the isolated and nuclear-armed state to make technical advances in addition to signalling its military resolve, Reuters reported.
In a separate statement, the chief of the Foreign News Section at North Korea’s Foreign Ministry accused the US of “aggravating” the situation by conducting a joint air drill with a B-52 bomber on Monday and planning US-South Korea field exercises.
The United states deployed the B-52 bomber for a joint drill with South Korean fighter jets, in what South Korea’s defence ministry said was a show of force against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, Reuters reported.
The two countries will conduct more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises known as the “Freedom Shield” drills starting next week.
Around 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice, rather than a peace treaty, leaving the countries technically at war, read the report.
World
North Korea says UN should demand end to S.Korea-US military drills
North Korea’s foreign ministry on Sunday called on the United Nations to demand an immediate halt to combined military drills by the United States and South Korea, saying they were raising tensions that threaten to spiral out of control, Reuters reported.
The drills and rhetoric from the allies are “irresponsibly raising the level of confrontation,” Kim Son Gyong, vice foreign minister for international organisations, said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.
The United States and South Korea will conduct more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises in March, including amphibious landings, officials from the two countries said on Friday.
The US and South Korea say the exercises are in self-defence and are necessary to counter the rising threats from North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes, which are banned by U.N. Security Council resolutions, read the report.
North Korea on Saturday blamed the United States for what it said was the collapse of international arms control systems and said Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons were a just response to ensure the balance of power in the region.
The allies also conducted a combined air drill with an American long-range bomber and South Korean fighter aircraft on Friday, and have been staging weeks of exercises for special rations troops.
“The UN and the international community will have to strongly urge the US and South Korea to immediately halt their provocative remarks and joint military exercises,” Kim said.
It is regrettable that the U.N. has been consistently silent on the exercises, which have a “clear aggressive nature,” he said.
Last month Kim issued a statement saying UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been “extremely unfair, unbalanced” on North Korea’s missile tests, Reuters reported.
World
More than a dozen killed after fire at Jakarta fuel storage spreads
Indonesian rescuers and firefighters on Saturday searched for possible victims under the rubble of charred houses and buildings after a large fire broke out at a fuel storage depot in the capital, killing at least 15 people and leaving 16 others missing.
The Plumpang fuel storage station, operated by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina, is near a densely populated area in the Tanah Merah neighborhood in North Jakarta. It supplies 25 percent of Indonesia’s fuel needs, AP reported.
At least 260 firefighters and 52 fire engines managed to extinguish the blaze just before midnight on Friday after a fire spread through the neighborhood for more than two hours, fire officials said. They were working to secure the area on Saturday.
Video of the fire broadcast on television late Friday showed hundreds of people in the community running in panic while thick plumes of black smoke and orange flames filled the sky and firefighters battled the blaze.
A preliminary investigation showed the fire broke out when a pipeline ruptured during heavy rain, possibly from a lightning strike, said Eko Kristiawan, Pertamina’s area manager for the western part of Java.
Residents living near the depot said they smelled a strong odor of gasoline, causing some people to vomit, after which thunder rumbled twice, followed by a huge explosion around 8pm, AP reported.
Data from the Indonesian Red Cross’ command centre said the death toll had been revised to 15 from 17 after authorities found that some victims were counted twice. Rescuers continued searching for 16 people who were reported missing or separated from their families amid the chaos. About 49 people were receiving treatment in five hospitals, some of them in critical condition.
Acting Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono said about 600 displaced people were being taken to temporary shelters at government offices, a Red Cross command post and a sports stadium.
World
US adds 37 Chinese, Russian entities to trade blacklist
The United States is adding 37 entities to its trade blacklist for activities including contributing to Russia’s army, supporting China’s military and facilitating or engaging in human rights abuses in Myanmar and China, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
“When we identify entities that pose a national security or foreign policy concern for the United States, we add them to the Entity List to ensure we can scrutinize their transactions,” Assistant Secretary Thea Kendler said in a statement.
Foreign community issues resolution on Afghanistan
The time has come for IEA to be recognized: Muttaqi
Almost 300 Afghan immigrants return in one day from Pakistan
Tahawol: Optimism over fighting terrorism in Afghanistan
North Korea warns US against shooting down missile tests
IEA’s Ministry of Finance: The recent report of SIGAR is far from the truth
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
Death toll from Syria-Turkey quake nears 10,000
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
Tahawol: Optimism over fighting terrorism in Afghanistan
Saar: Role of UN in Afghanistan affairs discussed
Tahawol: EU’s call for intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Saar: EU’s call for dialogue in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: World’s conditional engagement with IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
US says Doha agreement ‘weakened’ Afghan partners
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Search begins for Afghanistan’s sports car investors
-
Latest News4 days ago
48 dam projects to be designed next fiscal year: ministry
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Saadat Nimroz and Zaher Asad FC draw 2-2; Zaitoon FC 5-1 Jawanan Khurasan
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
-
World4 days ago
US adds 37 Chinese, Russian entities to trade blacklist
-
Latest News4 days ago
Local museum inaugurated in Afghanistan’s Ghor province
-
Latest News3 days ago
Six killed in anti-Daesh operation in Herat