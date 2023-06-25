Sport
ODI World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies penalized for slow over-rate vs Zimbabwe
West Indies have been fined 60 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Zimbabwe in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match in Harare on Saturday.
Muhammad Javed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after West Indies were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
According to ICC rules on minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
West Indies captain Shai Hope pled guilty to the offense and accepted the fine.
The West Indies have already qualified for the Super Six phase of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier event, but the loss to Zimbabwe left them without a valuable two points to take through to the next stage.
The top four teams at the end of the Super Six stage qualify for the semi-finals of the Qualifier, with the two winners of those matches progressing to a final and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India at the end of the year.
Sport
Scotland on course for Super Six stage after UAE thrashing
Scotland are on course to reach the Super Six stage of the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers after defeating the UAE in a Group B fixture in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Friday.
Scotland backed up their thrilling one-wicket win over Ireland by beating the UAE by 111 runs, with a captain’s knock from Richie Berrington, AFP reported.
His 127 with nine fours and three sixes fired them to 282 for eight before Chris Sole and Safyaan Sharif finished the job with the ball.
Michael Leask with 41 also shone with the bat.
“It was really important today after the win against Ireland to turn up and adapt to the conditions. Pleasing that we put in such a clinical performance with the ball and make it pretty comfortable,” said Berrington.
Plenty of UAE batters got in, including skipper Muhammad Waseem (36), but none were able to turn starts into big scores as wickets fell at regular intervals.
With two wins apiece, the West Indies and Zimbabwe meet in Harare on Saturday and are both well-placed to make the Super Sixes from Group A.
The other match between the Netherlands and Nepal could end up being decisive in the race for third place.
For Nepal, only a win will do but if they can get the better of the Dutch, they will be on the brink of qualifying.
Netherlands will clinch a top three spot in the group with a win, ahead of a final match against the West Indies.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
Sport
Hope, Pooran fire West Indies to World Cup qualifying win over Nepal
Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran hit centuries to propel the West Indies to a convincing 101-run win over Nepal at the World Cup Qualifier in Harare on Thursday.
Hope scored 132 while Pooran made a brisk 115 as the pair put on 216 for the fourth wicket to help the two-time champions post 339-7 after a bad start to the innings, AFP reported.
Kyle Mayers fell for just one and Johnson Charles was out for nought as the West Indies slumped to 9-2. Opener Brandon King made 32 before he was bowled by legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane.
“We were put on the back foot there,” said Hope.
“The key was absorbing as much pressure as possible and then find a way to transfer that pressure in the back end.
“Pooran made it a lot easier for me. The aim was to take it as deep as possible give us the best chance towards the end.”
Hope and Pooran joined forces in the 16th over and took the game away from Nepal, who were left to rue a dropped catch off Pooran early in his innings.
Wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh put down a Pooran edge off left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi when the batsman was on just three.
With Hope ticking along at a more sedate pace, Pooran took on the role of aggressor before both players reached their hundreds in the 40th over.
Hope completed his 15th ODI ton off 107 balls before Pooran carved Gulsan Jha to the boundary a few deliveries later to bring up his second one-day century off 81 balls – four years after his first.
Dipendra Singh Airee eventually removed Pooran for 115 with a terrific catch off his own bowling but Rovman Powell kept the runs flowing with a quick-fire 29 alongside Jason Holder’s 16 not out.
Hope holed out to long-off in the final over for 132 and Keemo Paul was bowled off the last ball as Rajbanshi finished with 3-52.
Nepal’s chase began poorly with Alzarri Joseph uprooting Kushal Bhurtel’s off stump in the second over. Bhim Sharki soon followed when he was caught behind off Holder trying a scoop shot.
Several Nepali batsmen made decent starts but only Aarif Sheikh passed fifty, reaching 63 before falling to a stunning Pooran catch in the deep as his team was bowled out for 238.
Holder took 3-34 for the West Indies with Joseph, Paul and Akeal Hosein all picking up two wickets.
The West Indies have won their first two matches and moved above tournament hosts Zimbabwe on net run rate at the top of Group A. The two nations meet in their next match on Saturday.
Dutch condemn USA to third straight defeat
In Thursday’s other game, the Netherlands bounced back from an opening loss to Zimbabwe by condemning the United States to a third straight defeat.
Shayan Jahangir top-scored with 71 as the USA scrapped their way to 211-8, but Dutch captain Scott Edwards led his team to a five-wicket victory with an unbeaten 67 after Teja Nidamanuru steadied the innings with his 58.
The USA are eliminated from contention while the Netherlands and Nepal face off Saturday in a contest that will likely determine which team advances to the Super Six stage.
The qualifiers continue on Friday with surprise Group B leaders Oman hunting a third successive win against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo, while Scotland play the United Arab Emirates.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
Sport
Leask powers Scotland to thrilling World Cup qualifying win over Ireland
Michael Leask smashed a brilliant 91 not out to lead Scotland to a dramatic one-wicket victory over Ireland from the final ball at the World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday.
Scotland were reeling at 152-7 in the 34th over, chasing 287 to win in Bulawayo, but Leask struck 91 from 61 balls to clinch a win to start their campaign, AFP reported.
Ireland, though, are on the brink of failing to reach a second straight World Cup after suffering a second successive Group B defeat after their opening loss to Oman.
Two teams from the 10-nation event in Zimbabwe will qualify for the main tournament to be held in India in October and November.
“We’ve had a few tough games against Ireland, so to get this against them is even more special,” said Leask, who was part of the side beaten by Ireland in the last World Cup Qualifier five years ago.
“We’ve got a great bunch of lads and this is just the start of our journey. This is how we’ll play our cricket, we’ll take things deep.”
Scotland are hoping to right the wrongs of the previous qualifying tournament in 2018, when they missed out on the World Cup in England and Wales as a controversial lbw decision and untimely rain saw them slip to an agonizing defeat by the West Indies.
Ireland also failed to qualify on that occasion, having reached the three previous World Cups.
“The first 10 overs when we were batting and the last 10 overs when we were bowling took the game away from us,” said Irish captain Andy Balbirnie.
“We’ll lick our wounds here and go again next game.”
Oman lead the early group B table, with three of five teams to reach the Super Six stage, after notching a second win from as many games with a five-wicket success against the United Arab Emirates.
Ireland were struggling at 70-5 after being put in to bat first as Brandon McMullen removed Paul Stirling, Balbirnie and Harry Tector with the new ball.
But Curtis Campher hit back with a magnificent 120 from 108 balls, aided by George Dockrell’s 69.
McMullen finished with 5-34 from seven overs as the Irish posted 286-8 from their 50 overs.
Scotland made a solid start to their chase but the loss of Christopher McBride, trapped lbw by Campher for 56, started a collapse of four wickets for 32 runs from 90-2.
The Scots were still 135 runs away from victory when Chris Greaves fell to Dockrell for 20, but Mark Watt joined forces with Leask in an 82-run stand for the seventh wicket.
Scotland eventually needed eight from the final over bowled by Mark Adair with two wickets in hand and looked set to win when Tector’s poor misfield gifted Leask a four from the first delivery.
But number 10 Safyaan Sherif was then dismissed with three runs still needed.
Leask scampered a bye to get back on strike for the last ball with two still required, before edging his ninth four, to go with four sixes, past his own stumps to secure a famous victory.
Ireland may need to beat former world champions Sri Lanka in their next game on Sunday to keep their hopes alive, while Scotland are next in action against the UAE on Friday.
Oman backed up their surprise success over Ireland with another impressive run chase to inflict a second loss on the UAE.
Aayan Afzal Khan smashed an unbeaten 58 to drag the UAE up to 227-8 batting first.
But fifties from Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan and Mohammad Nadeem helped Oman ease to their target with four overs to spare.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
ODI World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies penalized for slow over-rate vs Zimbabwe
China’s envoy to UN calls for sanctions against IEA to be lifted
IEA supreme leader issues Eid ul-Adha message
Kabul’s exports to Islamabad total’s $600 million in first 6 months of this year
Chechen leader offers to help put down Wagner mutiny
IPL: Chennai v Gujarat final, a ‘replay’ of opening match
Belgian aid worker held in Iran freed in prisoner swap
Pakistan’s PM meets with Belarus foreign minister, discusses ongoing cooperation
Philippines, US, Japan to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise
Gmail is adding more AI to help you find important emails faster
Tahawol: India, US’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Acting PM’s visit with UN’s coordinator for Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UNSC’s meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s call for treating Afghans with respect discussed
Tahawol: Iran and Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
Trending
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Fossils show ancient long-necked sea beast’s ‘gruesome’ decapitation
-
Business5 days ago
Five cement factories to be built in Afghanistan: minister
-
Business4 days ago
Obaidullah Sader Khail selected as head of Afghan Business Council in UAE
-
Latest News3 days ago
AWCC customer service center opens in Maidan Wardak province
-
Latest News5 days ago
World ‘failing Afghanistan’ during major locust outbreak: aid group
-
World4 days ago
Biden calls Chinese President Xi a dictator
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan to hand over Karachi port to UAE as it raises emergency funds
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan envoy in Pakistan says UNHCR not interested in solving refugees’ issue