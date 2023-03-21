Over 50 instances of artifact smuggling prevented in last 18 months: officials

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2023)

More than 50 cases of smuggling of antiques have been prevented in the last 18 months, officials in the Ministry of Information and Culture said on Tuesday.

“More than 50 artifacts have been seized. We have put the artifacts on display. This is a great achievement. These artifacts were obtained from different areas and customs during the last year and a half,” said Zabihullah Sadat, head of the archeology department of the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Officials at the National Museum of Afghanistan said that they are committed to preserving antiques.

“The National Museum is a place where antiques are kept and preserved, and we are committed to preserving the antiques. The National Museum has also helped prevent smuggling of antiques,” said Mohammad Zubair Abedi, head of the National Museum.

In the latest case, 75 ancient coins were discovered in Baghlan province and handed over to the National Museum in Kabul.

The Department of Information and Culture of Baghlan said that these coins were obtained with the cooperation of local people of Jalga district.

“People’s cooperation in this regard is very necessary. Unless there is cooperation of people, no activity will be done properly. Alhamdulillah, here too, it was the cooperation of the people that we could seize this number of objects,” said Asadullah Mustafa Hashemi, the head of Baghlan Information and Culture Department.

More than 50,000 historical and cultural artifacts from different eras have been registered and put on display at the National Museum in Kabul.