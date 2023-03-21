Latest News
Over 50 instances of artifact smuggling prevented in last 18 months: officials
More than 50 cases of smuggling of antiques have been prevented in the last 18 months, officials in the Ministry of Information and Culture said on Tuesday.
“More than 50 artifacts have been seized. We have put the artifacts on display. This is a great achievement. These artifacts were obtained from different areas and customs during the last year and a half,” said Zabihullah Sadat, head of the archeology department of the Ministry of Information and Culture.
Officials at the National Museum of Afghanistan said that they are committed to preserving antiques.
“The National Museum is a place where antiques are kept and preserved, and we are committed to preserving the antiques. The National Museum has also helped prevent smuggling of antiques,” said Mohammad Zubair Abedi, head of the National Museum.
In the latest case, 75 ancient coins were discovered in Baghlan province and handed over to the National Museum in Kabul.
The Department of Information and Culture of Baghlan said that these coins were obtained with the cooperation of local people of Jalga district.
“People’s cooperation in this regard is very necessary. Unless there is cooperation of people, no activity will be done properly. Alhamdulillah, here too, it was the cooperation of the people that we could seize this number of objects,” said Asadullah Mustafa Hashemi, the head of Baghlan Information and Culture Department.
More than 50,000 historical and cultural artifacts from different eras have been registered and put on display at the National Museum in Kabul.
Magnitude-6.5 earthquake shakes Afghanistan
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 shook Afghanistan at 9:17 pm local time on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGC) reported.
The quake happened at a depth of 187.6 kilometers and its epicenter was in Badakhshan province, according to USGC.
People in Kabul were seen leaving buildings as the earthquake struck.
Tremors were felt also in Pakistan and India.
There were no immediate reports of human casualties or property damage, if any.
Three-day expo held in Kabul to boost domestic products
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says a three-day expo titled “Premier Services of National Expo” was opened in Kabul on Tuesday in support of domestic products.
Female and male entrepreneurs showcased their products at this expo.
MoIC officials have said that in this new Solar Year, 1402, supporting domestic products is their priority and they are considering a plan that government institutions will have to purchase domestic products only.
The officials said they are still trying to attract investment and increase the country’s exports abroad.
“We are in contact with countries so that our products are marketed abroad and our products reach there,” said Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister of industry and commerce.
“It is the duty of youth to once again work for greenery, reconstruction, economic development, technology and other sectors for the country,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA.
In addition, the Ministry of Economy has also said that despite international sanctions and pressure, the IEA was able to control the economic situation to some extent.
According to this ministry, it will expand economic activities in the country in 1402.
“Not only did we act appropriately and decently in providing services, but we also maintained the price of goods and the price and value of services,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy.
At this expo, dozens of male and female entrepreneurs have displayed their products and asked people to support the domestic market.
“Again, women did not accept failure and more women are engaged in handicrafts,” said Yalda, a female entrepreneur.
The expo is open to visitors for three days, and several similar expos have been held in recent months in Kabul and in provinces around the country.
Qatar hosts talks on future of education in Afghanistan
Qatar hosted and participated in talks on the future of education in Afghanistan and the challenges the country is facing.
Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater and the CEO of Education Above All Foundation Fahad Al Sulaiti represented Qatar.
A delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Education headed by Education Minister Mawlawi Sayyid Habeeb, a delegation of the UNICEF organization headed by UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia George Laria, and the Chief of Strategic Partnerships at Education Cannot Wait Organization Nasser Fakih also participated in the talks.
During the talks, the participants discussed the economic challenges, poor infrastructure, the limited human resources and qualifications in Afghanistan, in addition to ensuring equal access to education for all, especially girls, Qatar’s The Peninsula reported.
The participants also agreed on the need to ensure the right to education for all, develop a common vision that deals with challenges, and provide high-quality education opportunities for all Afghan students in all regions.
