Over 68,000 Afghan refugees return from Pakistan in less than two days: officials

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said on Saturday that more than 68,000 people have returned to the country from Pakistan in less than two days.

According to the ministry, over 56,000 people returned to the country through Torkham crossing and 12,000 returned through Spin Boldak.

Pakistan’s deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave was on Thursday.

According to Pakistani authorities, there are some 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees and migrants in the country.

There are widespread fears that the influx of Afghans from Pakistan will dramatically worsen the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“Well, we — we’ll let Pakistan speak to their — to their policies with respect to refugees and asylum seekers. Obviously, we want to see all nations do what they can to help refugees and asylum seekers. And that certainly includes our — our Pakistani friends with respect to Afghans who are — are trying to flee,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.