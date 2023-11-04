Connect with us

Over 68,000 Afghan refugees return from Pakistan in less than two days: officials

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 4, 2023

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said on Saturday that more than 68,000 people have returned to the country from Pakistan in less than two days.

According to the ministry, over 56,000 people returned to the country through Torkham crossing and 12,000 returned through Spin Boldak.

Pakistan’s deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave was on Thursday.

According to Pakistani authorities, there are some 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees and migrants in the country.

There are widespread fears that the influx of Afghans from Pakistan will dramatically worsen the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“Well, we — we’ll let Pakistan speak to their — to their policies with respect to refugees and asylum seekers. Obviously, we want to see all nations do what they can to help refugees and asylum seekers. And that certainly includes our — our Pakistani friends with respect to Afghans who are — are trying to flee,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

Acting energy minister meets Turkish foundation officials

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

November 4, 2023

Acting Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor on Saturday met with officials from Turkey’s IDDEF Charity Foundation to discuss potential joint cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

The energy minister has welcomed the Turkish officials and commended them on their enthusiasm for collaboration in various fields, especially in the area of strengthening religious programs, read the statement.

The visiting officials also assured Mansoor of their commitment to supporting the enhancement of religious schools, orphanages, mosques, and other public benefit programs, the statement added.

This foundation previously played a vital role in implementing the mosque reconstruction project and in the establishment of the Khatam al-Anbiya orphanage in the Zurmat district of Paktia province, the statement read.

Mullah Baradar leaves for Iran

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

November 4, 2023

A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, departed for Iran on Saturday.

Baradar’s office said in a statement Baradar and his delegation will meet with Iranian officials to discuss bilateral relations, trade, transit, transportation, infrastructure, railways, regional connectivity, and ways to increase trade through Chabahar Port.

They will also discuss the increased involvement of Afghanistan in the port, and the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, Baradar will invite the Iranian government and private sector to invest in Afghanistan’s agriculture, mining, transportation, and industry sectors, according to the statement.

Three police officials in Islamabad suspended for not returning luggage of Afghans

Published

13 hours ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

November 4, 2023

Islamabad police on Friday suspended three police officials for not returning the luggage of Afghan citizens who were returning to Afghanistan, local media reported.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of the complaint of an Afghan national that a Shalimar police station official did not return their luggage, Business Recorder newspaper reported.

Following the direction of IGP, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation Malik Jameel Zafar suspended the station house officer (SHO), assistant sub-inspector (ASI), and admin officer of Shalimar police station.

The IGP also ordered to conduct a departmental inquiry against three officials.

Pakistan’s government launched an operation against illegal immigrants on November 1.

Thousands of Afghans return from Pakistan daily.

