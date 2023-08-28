Regional
Pakistan court quashes sedition case against Imran Khan
A Pakistani court on Monday quashed a sedition case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, providing some relief for the cricket hero turned politician who was jailed on corruption charges earlier this month.
The case against Khan, 70, had been registered in March in the southwestern city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, based on an allegation that one of his speeches was seditious.
Following an appeal by Khan, the Balochistan High Court said prosecutors had failed to obtain the required consent from the federal or provincial government to lodge sedition charges, Reuters reported.
The charges are “without lawful authority and are of no legal effect,” the court ruled, throwing out the case.
“God be praised,” Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in a jubilant post on X, the messaging platform formerly known as Twitter.
The sedition case was among dozens of cases brought against Khan since he lost power after being defeated in a parliamentary confidence vote in April, 2022.
Later on Monday, a high court in Islamabad is expected to rule on Khan’s appeal to suspend his conviction and three-year jail sentence for corruption.
Khan lost power after falling out with Pakistan’s influential military, and his attempts to rally popular support have stirred political turmoil in a country already struggling through one of its worst economic crises.
A general election was expected in November, though it is likely to be delayed until at least early next year.
Khan cannot contest and has been barred from holding political office for five years.
Aside from the graft and sedition cases, Khan is also facing charges ranging from terrorism and encouraging assaults on state institutions – after his supporters attacked military and government installations in May – as well as abetment to murder following the slaying of a Supreme Court lawyer in June.
Lawyer Abdul Razzaq had been seeking to lodge charges of treason against Khan in the Balochistan High Court for unlawfully dissolving parliament after his ouster last year.
After Razzaq was slain in a drive-by shooting in Quetta, his son accused Khan of ordering the attack on his father. Khan has denied any involvement.
Regional
At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India
A railway bridge being built in India collapsed on Wednesday killing at least 26 workers and injuring two, police said, as the state-run railway authority opened an investigation, Reuters reported.
The accident happened in Sairang town in the northeastern state of Mizoram, its chief minister, Zoramthanga, said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Media reported that up to 40 workers were at the site when the bridge collapsed but police said 28 workers were present.
“Rescue workers have been able to recover 13 bodies so far. Efforts are on to recover the remaining bodies,” said a state police official who declined to be identified.
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in a statement on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the mishap occurred during work on the Bhairbi-Sairang New Line Railway Project.
The NRF said on its website the project will connect Mizoram to the rest of the country, boosting “tourism and socio-economic development”.
A “high level enquiry committee” had been set up to investigate, the NFR said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement “all possible assistance” was being given to those affected.
India’s extensive railway system is used by many millions of people every day, read the report.
The government has launched high-speed trains as part of plans to modernise the network but critics say it has not focused enough on safety and upgrading ageing infrastructure.
According to Reuters at least 288 people were killed in June in India’s worst rail crash in more than two decades. It was blamed on signal failure.
In October last year, a colonial-era suspension bridge collapsed in the western state of Gujarat killing 135 people.
Regional
Pakistan cable car ordeal ends, all 8 rescued
Pakistani rescuers pulled seven children and one man to safety after their cable car became stranded high over a remote ravine on Tuesday, ending an ordeal lasting more than 15 hours.
“It was a unique operation that required lots of skill,” the military said in a statement.
The high-risk operation in the north of Pakistan was completed in the darkness of night after the cable car snagged early in the morning, leaving it hanging precariously at an angle all day, Reuters reported.
“All the kids have been successfully and safely rescued,” caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Great team work by the military, rescue departments, district administration as well as the local people.”
A military helicopter rescue operation was called off as night fell after two children had been pulled to safety. Flood lights were installed and a ground-based rescue continued.
A security source said that cable crossing experts had been trying to rescue the children one by one by transferring them on to a small platform along the cable.
Before the helicopter rescue was called off, TV footage showed one child being lifted off the cable car in a harness, swinging side to side, before being lowered to the ground.
The rescue effort transfixed the country, with Pakistanis crowded around television sets, as media showed footage of an emergency worker dangling from a helicopter cable close to the small cabin, with those onboard cramped together.
“An extremely difficult and complicated operation has been successfully completed by the Pakistan military,” the military said in a statement.
One of the cable lines carrying the car snapped at around 7 a.m. as the students were traveling to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 200 km north of Islamabad, officials said.
The cable car got stuck half way across the ravine, about 275 meters (900 feet) above ground, Shariq Riaz Khattak a rescue official at the site, told Reuters.
The helicopter rescue mission had been complicated by gusty winds in the area and the fact that the helicopters’ rotor blades risked further destabilizing the lift, he said.
Regional
Commandos rescue 2 children from dangling cable car in Pakistan
Army commandos dangling from helicopters plucked two children from a broken cable car suspended hundreds of meters above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, the military said. Four more children and two adults still awaited rescue as night fell.
The military said in a statement that the rescue mission was still underway. Footage on TV stations showed a child in a harness being pulled to safety. The commandos’ rope could be seen swaying in the wind against the mountainous landscape Associated Press reported.
An expert described the rescue as extremely delicate because the wind generated by the helicopter blades could further weaken the remaining cables holding the car aloft.
Relatives of those trapped prayed while anxiously watching the operation unfold. The rescue also transfixed the country as Pakistanis crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and hospitals.
According to Pakistani TV stations, some of those trapped were in contact with their families by cellphone. Authorities said the two adults were consoling the children, who were between the ages of 11 and 15.
One of the cables snapped while the eight passengers were crossing a river canyon Tuesday morning in Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The children had been on their way to school.
Villagers frequently use cable cars to get around Pakistan’s mountainous regions. But the cars are often poorly maintained, and every year people die or are injured while traveling in them.
Helicopters were sent to attempt to pluck the people from the cable car but only after the group spent six hours precariously suspended 350 meters above ground, according to Taimoor Khan, a spokesman for the disaster management authority.
Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, wrote on X that he ordered authorities “to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation” of the eight people.
“I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use,” he said on the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Several helicopters hovered above the scene, and ambulances gathered on the ground.
Tipu Sultan, a retired army brigadier and defense expert, warned that the helicopters themselves could make the situation worse but that the commandos would be well aware of that risk. Khan added that the pilots were flying “carefully.”
“Let us pray that those trapped in the cable car are safely rescued,” Sultan said.
Cricket fans shocked at Naveen’s exclusion from Asia Cup squad
Pakistan court quashes sedition case against Imran Khan
Concerns rise over price of eggs as winter looms
Afghanistan railway delegation heads to Iran for talks
WHO announces start of second round of polio vaccinations in six provinces
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
Construction of Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan dams to start soon
Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Quran burnings
Six people dead after small plane crashes in Calgary
Tahawol: Iranian parliament seven members’ trip to Kabul discussed
Saar: IEA rejects UN’s report over growth of Daesh in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Qatar’s warning against disengagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol: Iran calling for monthly assessment of Helmand River discussed
Saar: Public rights upon Islamic Emirate discussed
Trending
-
Sport2 days ago
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
-
World4 days ago
Biden says report of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death not surprising
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s call for new chapter on diplomatic relations with world
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA rejects UNAMA report, claims no evidence of violations
-
Featured5 days ago
Wagner chief on passenger list of crashed plane
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan female YouTuber killed in Kabul
-
Regional4 days ago
At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India
-
International Sports5 days ago
Silva signs new Man City contract after snubbing Barcelona and PSG