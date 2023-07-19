Sport
Pakistan Cricket Board to unveil much-awaited Asia Cup schedule
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf is expected to present the Asia Cup 2023 schedule on Wednesday night in Lahore after reports emerged earlier in the day that the tournament will start on August 30, a day earlier than originally planned.
Ashraf will announce the much-awaited schedule for the hybrid model which will see the Asian event take place in two phases, the first phase in Pakistan and the second in Sri Lanka.
Geo TV reported Wednesday that the four matches in Pakistan will be played in Lahore and Multan.
ESPNcricinfo meanwhile reported it has learnt the tournament opener will be played in Multan with hosts Pakistan playing Nepal. The final is scheduled in Colombo on September 17.
The original draft schedule, prepared by the PCB, the hosting board, has already undergone several changes.
A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament. Pakistan are grouped with India and Nepal in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage with the top two teams in this phase advancing to the final.
ESPN reported that according to the original model, Pakistan were meant to host four matches in just one city. However, Multan was added as the second venue after a new PCB administration, under new chairman Zaka Ashraf, took over this month. In the draft schedule, Multan is scheduled to host just the opening match with Lahore staging three matches and one Super Fours game.
The Asia Cup will meanwhile be broadcast live by Ariana Television Network, starting on August 30. Broadcasting details, final fixtures and match reports will also be published on ATN’s digital sites daily – providing cricket fans with all the information they need.
The Asia Cup, which will be played in the 50-overs format this time, is essentially a preparation run for five of the six teams – barring Nepal – for the ODI World Cup which begins on October 5 in India.
Bangladesh win T20 series against Afghanistan for first time
Opener Liton Das top-scored with 35 as Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the second Twenty20 international to take the two-match series 2-0 on Sunday.
Liton laid the foundation for the win with a 67-run opening stand with Afif Hossain (24) as Bangladesh raced to 119 for four in 16.1 overs after Taskin Ahmed’s 3-33 helped the side restrict Afghanistan to 116 for seven in a rain-reduced 17 overs, AFP reported.
Bangladesh won the opening match of the series by two wickets on Friday, and Sunday’s follow-up – both of them in the northeastern city of Sylhet – earned them their third consecutive T20 series win, and their first against Afghanistan in three attempts.
They defeated world champions England 3-0 and Scotland 2-1 earlier this year.
Offspinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman gave Afghanistan a lifeline to save the series by removing Liton and Afif in the space of three balls after their solid stand before Azmatullah Omarzai bowled Najmul Hossain for four.
But skipper Shakib Al Hasan and young Towhid Hridoy forged a 31-run stand for the fourth wicket to prevent further collapse.
“We lost couple of wickets, but given the start we had, we were always ahead,” Shakib said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
“Given the ground conditions, I knew their spinners would have it tough.”
NO EXCUSES
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan refused to make any excuses.
“Weather is not an excuse for a team. T20 should be decided on skills and we were not good enough there, especially in batting,” he said.
Omarzai dismissed Towhid for 19 before finishing with 2-17 but Shakib, with his unbeaten 18, took Bangladesh home.
Shakib also played a hand with the ball to claim 2-15, and Mustafizur Rahman claimed 2-30 as Bangladesh, electing to bowl first, made Afghanistan struggle.
Rain halted play for one-and-a-half hours after just seven overs, prompting the match officials to reduce the contest to 17 overs per side.
Afghanistan were already struggling, losing both openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (eight) and Hazratullah Zazai (four) to Taskin with 16 runs on the board.
Mustafizur removed Mohammad Nabi for 16 after play resumed, and in the next over Shakib dismissed both Ibrahim Zadran (22) and Najibullah Zadran, reducing Afghanistan to 67 for five.
But Omarzai and Karim Janat put on 42 runs for the sixth wicket to revive the innings.
Mustafizur ended Omarzai’s 21-ball knock of 25 forcing him to give Shamim Hossain a catch at deep third man.
Janat was out to Taskin in the final over for 22.
Bangladesh won the one-off test match by a record 546 runs while Afghanistan won the three-match one-day international series 2-1.
Bangladesh beats Afghanistan despite Janat hat-trick
Afghanistan’s Karim Janat grabbed a hat-trick in the final over but Bangladesh held their nerve to sneak a two-wicket win with just a ball to spare in the first T20 international in Sylhet on Friday.
The hosts seemed to be cruising towards victory in the first encounter of the two-match series after Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain put on 73 runs for the fifth wicket in reply to Afghanistan’s 154-7.
Then drama erupted at the Sylhet International Stadium.
Rashid Khan removed Shamim for 33 to break the partnership, but Bangladesh were still favorites needing only six runs from the final over, AFP reported.
Instead Janat dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed with the second, third and fourth balls of the over, leaving the hosts still two runs away.
Shoriful Islam came in at number 10 to strike a powerful shot that raced to boundary, earning Bangladesh a dramatic win.
Hridoy remained unbeaten on 47 at the non-striker’s end as Janat finished with 3-15.
“We had the belief, all our tail-enders can bat. It was Shoriful’s turn today but Miraz could have finished it,” said Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan.
Rashid, the Afghanistan captain, lamented his side’s inability to defend their total.
“With the bowling unit we have, that total was enough but in T20 one innings can take away the game from you,” he said.
The visitors struggled at the start of their innings, losing their first four wickets for 52 runs after Shakib won the toss and elected to bowl.
But Mohammad Nabi scored an unbeaten 54 from 40 balls to give Afghanistan a competitive score.
He hit the first ball he faced for four to signal his intent and kept the scoreboard ticking over, with the occasional boundary.
Najibullah Zadran provided him brief support with a run-a-ball 23 before falling to Mehidy, while Azmatullah Omarzai hit four sixes to score 33 off 18 deliveries, ensuring Afghanistan never lost their way completely.
Shakib was the hosts’ most successful bowler with 2-27.
Similarly Bangladesh were reduced to 64-4 as Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Omarzai and Fareed Ahmed each claimed a wicket before Hridoy and Shamim mounted the comeback.
The second match of the series will be held at the same ground on Sunday.
Rashid says players being watched now for next year’s T20 World Cup
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan has said that his side has already set their sights on the next T20 World Cup, in 2024, and that the upcoming T20Is against Bangladesh are part of their “process”.
Speaking to journalists ahead of Friday’s T20I in Sylhet, Rashid said players are being looked at now with next year’s World Cup in mind.
“It’s just not that we are focusing on one series at a time, it’s just about focusing on how we gonna be in the next [T20] World Cup and that has been started now,” Rashid said.
“At the moment we had around 22 to 23 players in the group and we just mixed it up to see what is best for us as a team and we give the most opportunity to the guys and they can deliver. I feel like we have a good time but if we have a process to go through we gonna be well prepared for the World Cup,” he added.
Rashid also admitted that he doesn’t want his teammates to worry about the end result and just focus on the process every time. “For me, I don’t think about the result,” he said.
“And this is something which is very clear to the team. Don’t put that on your side to win the games. For me, the important thing is preparation and giving 100 percent on the ground whether that’s in bowling, batting and fielding,” he said.
Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the first of two T20Is on Friday – with Rashid steering the team. The second of two T20Is will be played on Sunday – both in Sylhet.
