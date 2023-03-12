Latest News
Pakistan FM calls on IEA to reverse bans on women and girls in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reverse restrictions on women and girls in the country.
Speaking at a press briefing on the outcome of the Women in Islam Conference in New York this week, Bhutto Zardari said that the IEA’s actions on women and girls are not the norm within the Muslim world.
“There is no other country on the planet, Muslim or otherwise, that condones depriving women and girls from the right to education,” Bhutto Zardari said.
“There is no space for groups such as those in Afghanistan or anywhere else to claim that Islam justifies their actions,” he added.
Bhutto Zardari also said that the IEA was not living up to its commitment, which makes it tough for Pakistan to advocate for Afghanistan.
“It puts us in a very difficult situation to advocate for some of the things that the people of Afghanistan need in the form of humanitarian aid, the unfreezing of their funds, the functioning of their economy, etc.” he said.
Bhutto Zardari, who chaired the meeting at the UN, said earlier in the week to participants that he opposes the general perception that Islam represses women.
“Islam was the first religion to give rights to women,” he declared adding that “Islam forbids injustice against women.”
Attack on journalists in Mazar-e-Sharif widely condemned
Saturday’s bomb blast targeting journalists in Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Balkh province has been widely condemned by countries and organizations around the world.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was a despicable attack and called for violence to stop.
“Afghan reporters show immense courage & must be protected,” UNAMA said on Twitter.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tomas West said he was “deeply saddened” by the attack.
“We condemn these continued, senseless acts of violence. We believe in the resilience of the Afghan people and their capacity to rebound,” West said.
EU Charge d’Affaires for Afghanistan also strongly condemned the attack on journalists and that which killed Balkh governor two days earlier.
“This violence needs to stop. My thoughts are with those injured and all grieving families. Journalists risk their lives for their work and have to be protected. They are #NotATarget!” Raffaella Iodice said on Twitter.
Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the attack as “cowardly.”
Nasser Kanaani, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, said that such attacks are carried out by the enemies of peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Saturday’s bomb blast at Tebyan cultural center in Mazar-e-Sharif city killed a guard and wounded eight others including five journalists.
No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Iran, Uzbekistan stress need for regional countries to help Afghanistan
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Uzbekistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Bakhtiar Saidov discussed the situation in Afghanistan at a meeting in Tehran on Saturday.
During the meeting, the sides underscored the need for cooperation and help from neighboring countries to strengthen peace and stability in Afghanistan, Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Uzbekistan’s delegation headed by its acting foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Saturday.
Iran and Uzbekistan have always emphasized that an inclusive government should be formed for stability in Afghanistan.
Iran’s representative at the United Nations said recently that the recognition of the Islamic Emirate depends on fulfilling its promises, including the establishment of an inclusive government.
The Islamic Emirate, however, says that it has fulfilled all the conditions for its recognition, including forming an inclusive government.
Right-hand vehicles legalized in Afghanistan
The traffic department of the Ministry of Interior has started the process of registering right-hand vehicles across the country.
Officials said the process will continue for the next three months and vehicle owners will receive temporary registration plates after completing the necessary procedures.
“Right hand cars are not included in the traffic law of Afghanistan. Documents will be distributed to those who want to register these cars. With this, people’s problems will be solved and the order on roads will improve,” Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari said in a press conference.
According to the officials, between 5,300 afghanis and 8,900 afghanis will be charged per vehicle for issuing documents to right hand vehicles.
Officials also announced that standardization of taxi services is ongoing and that new taxi services will be launched early next solar year – which will commence in less than two weeks.
A total of 1,150 traffic accidents occurred due to the non-observance of traffic rules so far this year, officials said.
