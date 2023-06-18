Sport
Pakistan seek venue swap for World Cup matches vs Afghanistan, Australia
Pakistan are seeking to swap their venues for the matches against Afghanistan and Australia in 2023 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November in India.
As per the proposed schedule, Pakistan are to face Afghanistan at the spin-friendly MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed a desire to face Australia in Chennai rather than Afghanistan, CricTracker reported.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has proposed Pakistan to contest against arch-rivals India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, Pakistan haven’t accepted the proposal yet, citing they needed permission from the government. This is understood to be the reason behind the delay in the release of the official schedule for the showpiece event.
According to a Cricket Pakistan report, Pakistan analysts are reviewing venue data and have raised certain concerns. Some opined that India have purposefully scheduled matches at venues where Pakistan might face difficulties with pitch conditions and practice facilities among others.
The pitch in Chennai often favours spinners, which will be a challenge for Pakistan against Afghanistan, who currently have strong spin attack. Notably, Pakistan have requested that their matches against Australia and Afghanistan be moved to Chennai and Bengaluru, respectively.
As per the proposed schedule, Pakistan’s first two qualifying matches are to be held on October 6 and 12 in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the match against India is proposed for October 15 before the one against Australia in Bengaluru on October 20.
Pakistan’s matches against Afghanistan and South Africa are scheduled to be held on the October 23 and 27 respectively in Chennai. They will play Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31 and New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 5 before their final group match against England in Kolkata on November 12.
Sport
ATN to broadcast World Cup Qualifier; Here’s what you need to know
The long-awaited 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers finally gets underway on Sunday (June 18) and once again Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce it has secured the rights to broadcast the matches live in Afghanistan.
The qualifiers will run through until July 9 and all matches will be broadcast on Ariana Television.
The qualifiers will see 10 teams battle it out for the final two available spots in the World Cup which is scheduled for October and November in India.
Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, and South Africa have already sealed their World Cup spots.
However, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Netherlands, along with five Associate nations – Oman, Scotland, UAE, Nepal and USA – will get another crack at making the main event through the qualifier.
Only two of these ten sides will eventually take part in this year’s World Cup.
So how does the qualifier work?
All matches will have ODI status, and the ten teams have been split into two groups of five. Group A includes Nepal, Netherlands, USA, West Indies and Zimbabwe, while Group B consists of Ireland, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka and UAE.
Each side will play four group matches, facing the others in their group once, in a round-robin format. The winner of each game will be awarded two points, while ties and no-results will fetch one point each.
After the 20 group-stage matches are done, the top three sides from each group will progress to the Super Six, carrying over their points. Each team in the Super Six will face the three qualifying teams from the opposite first-round group.
Once complete, the top two teams on the Super Six table will qualify for the 2023 World Cup.
However, there will be a match between the top-two Super Six sides, with the winner taking home a shiny trophy. But the final will be a win-win game for both sides, since they would have both booked their World Cup berths.
The tournament commences on June 18, with the group-stage games finishing on June 27.
The Super Six will run from June 29 to July 7, while the final will take place on July 9 at Harare Sports Club.
Playoffs to decide seventh to tenth places will take place from June 30 to July 6.
On Saturday, teams got the chance to experience a safari ahead of the qualifiers and team captains made use of the opportunity for a group picture, along with the trophy.
Ariana Television will broadcast the matches daily. Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Sunday will see West Indies take on USA in the first match of the qualifiers.
CLICK HERE for the full broadcasting schedule.
Sport
Bangladesh crush Afghanistan by 546 runs in one-off Test
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan for 115 runs in the first session on day four of the only Test to take the match by a record 546 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Chasing a mammoth 661 runs, Afghanistan, who started the fourth day on 45 for two, could add only 70 runs to their overnight total as the Bangladesh pacers turned up the heat, The Daily Star reported.
Taskin Ahmed scalped four wickets, while Shoriful Islam picked up three.
The margin of victory (by runs) is the third-largest in the history of Tests, and the biggest in the last 89 years in the format.
Sport
Nijatullah Masood claims five-wicket haul on Test debut
Paceman Nijatullah Masood claimed a five-wicket haul on Test debut as Afghanistan dismissed Bangladesh for 382, taking the last five wickets for nine runs.
Bangladesh resumed day two on 5-362 and appeared to be headed towards a big total at 5-373 with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan at the crease, before the Afghan attack skittled the lower order after making the key breakthrough, AP reported.
Bangladesh’s bowlers responded to have Afghanistan in trouble at 3-35 at lunch after eight wickets fell in the session.
A day after becoming the first Afghan bowler to take a wicket with the first ball of his Test career, Masood found swing and movement in the overcast conditions to rip through Bangladesh’s batting.
Pace bowler Yamin Ahmedzai, who had figures of 2-39 to complement Masood’s 5-79, provided the momentum-shifting breakthrough when he had Mehidy caught by Amir Hamza at backward point with a delivery that was well outside off.
Mehidy chased the delivery needlessly to throw away his wicket after scoring 48. Masood then undid veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who fended a short delivery to slip to be out for 47.
After their dismissals, Bangladesh crumbled in two overs with Masood completing his five-wicket haul by rattling the stumps of Shoriful Islam in the 86th over.
Bangladesh’s fast bowlers also used the overcast conditions impeccably to leave Afghanistan in a tricky position.
Ebadot Hossain led the charge with 2-15 and regularly found edges that flew into gaps.
Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam (1-6) snared the first wicket when he had Ibrahim Zadran (6) caught behind, before Ebadot got the better of Abdul Malik (17) and Rahmat Shah (9).
Captain Hashmatullah Shahid was unbeaten on two at the interval.
Bangladesh had dominated the opening day of the one-off Test the day before with Najmul Hossain scoring 146 off 175 balls, including 23 fours and two sixes, and sharing a 212-run second-wicket stand with opener Mahmudul Hasan (76).
