Pakistan sends medicines assistance to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 2, 2022)

Pakistan has handed over medicines assistance for three hospitals built by the country in Afghanistan.

The handover ceremony on Friday was attended by Afghan Public Health Minister Qalandar Ibad and his Pakistani counterpart Abdul Qadir Patel.

The first consignment is leaving for Jinnah Hospital, Kabul. Second will be dispatched to Amanullah Logari Hospital in Logar and third to Nishtar Kidney Center in Jalalabad, Pakistan’s special envoy Mohammad Sadiq said on Twitter.

“Pakistan built hospitals in Afghanistan have most modern structures & equipment. Pakistan is now also providing assistance to run them, including supporting all expenditure/salaries and provision of medicines. These hospitals have the potential to become centers of excellence,” Sadiq said.

Pakistan has allocated 500 million rupees for running of these hospitals.

They could be managed through public-private partnership or other sustainable mechanisms, Sadiq said.