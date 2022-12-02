Health
Pakistan sends medicines assistance to Afghanistan
Pakistan has handed over medicines assistance for three hospitals built by the country in Afghanistan.
The handover ceremony on Friday was attended by Afghan Public Health Minister Qalandar Ibad and his Pakistani counterpart Abdul Qadir Patel.
The first consignment is leaving for Jinnah Hospital, Kabul. Second will be dispatched to Amanullah Logari Hospital in Logar and third to Nishtar Kidney Center in Jalalabad, Pakistan’s special envoy Mohammad Sadiq said on Twitter.
“Pakistan built hospitals in Afghanistan have most modern structures & equipment. Pakistan is now also providing assistance to run them, including supporting all expenditure/salaries and provision of medicines. These hospitals have the potential to become centers of excellence,” Sadiq said.
Pakistan has allocated 500 million rupees for running of these hospitals.
They could be managed through public-private partnership or other sustainable mechanisms, Sadiq said.
Health
875,000 children in Afghanistan at risk of severe wasting: UNICEF
As many as 875,000 children in Afghanistan are at risk of severe wasting, the United Nations agency for children said on Tuesday.
Sam Mort, chief of communication of UNICEF in Afghanistan, said on Twitter that the organization needs urgent support to prevent and treat malnourished boys and girls.
This comes after Save the Children said last month that child malnutrition cases has risen nearly 50 percent in Afghanistan as hunger hits recorded levels.
The rate of admissions in Kabul’s main children’s hospital, Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital, has also increased.
“The hospital will use everything at its disposal to treat the children. Admissions at the hospital have increased due to lack of health facilities in provinces,” said Mohammad Haseeb Rahimzai, head of Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital.
In May, Save the Children reported that about 9.6 million children in Afghanistan have been unable to secure food on a daily basis due to the deepening economic crisis in the country, the impact of the Ukraine war, and continuing drought.
Health
Herat to get specialized hospital for patients with blood disorders
Health officials in Herat province say a three-story Hematology Hospital will be built in the province to treat patients with blood disorders including leukemia.
Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy Health Director of Herat, said the foundation stone of the hospital was laid on Monday, November 28.
“It’s been for a long time that we wanted to build a hematology hospital and now it’s being constructed with the financial support of good people who live inside and outside the country, and that foundation stone was laid today with the coordination of the authorities in Herat,” said Kabir.
According to the officials, the construction of this project has been made possible by donors including a charity organization, businessmen and investors.
“The cost of this hospital will be paid with the financial assistance of benevolent people abroad, businessmen and investors of Herat,” said Hamidullah Khadim, head of Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Doctors in the province meanwhile say that the number of children suffering from thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder characterized by less hemoglobin and fewer red blood cells in the body than normal, is increasing. According to them, about 600 children in the western region of the country are suffering from the disease.
Blood cancer cases are also on the rise.
“The number of cancer cases in Herat is higher than the 8,000 that we recorded, and this is an alarm for us,” said Asif Rahmani, head of the pediatric blood cancer department at Herat’s provincial hospital.
“Thalassemia children in the western region, which are about 600 children, unfortunately, do not have access to health services,” he said.
Health
10-day measles vaccination campaign rolled out across Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Saturday rolled out a nationwide measles vaccination campaign and hopes to reach at least seven million children.
Public Health Ministry officials said the campaign will run for 10 days and that vaccination teams have been set up at mosques, schools and health centers.
“Mobile measles vaccination teams have come to mosques, schools and health centers. Please vaccinate your children between the ages of nine months and five years for free,” said Qalandar Ebad, Public Health minister.
Sharafat Zaman, the spokesperson of MoPH meanwhile said the aim of this campaign is to save the lives of children who are exposed to measles and emphasized that the vaccine will help to prevent deaths caused by measles among children.
“In this campaign, about seven million children will be vaccinated throughout the country, which covers 10 days, and its goal is to eradicate measles,” said Zaman.
According to doctors, measles is highly contagious, and on average, each person with this disease infects fifteen other healthy people.
“If children get measles, it causes all family members to be infected. Therefore, we recommend families to vaccinate their children,” said Munir, a doctor.
A number of families are happy with the start of the campaign, but say in some cases, despite the use of the vaccine, their children have been infected with this disease.
