Pakistan suicide blast targeting police kills 3, wounds 28
A suicide bomb blast in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta targeted a police patrol on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding 28, police said.
The explosion, claimed by the Pakistani Taliban militant group, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a text message to Reuters, came after the group ended a ceasefire with the government this week.
“A bomb blast that targeted a police patrol wounded more than 30 people, including 15 police,” a police official, Abdul Haq, told Reuters. “Out of them, a policeman, a woman and a child died.”
The patrol had been guarding a polio vaccination team at the time of the suicide blast, he added.
Islamist militants in Pakistan often target polio vaccination teams, in the belief that the immunisation effort is a Western tool to spy on them.
Quetta is the capital of Pakistan’s province of Balochistan bordering Afghanistan and Iran, where both Islamist and separatist insurgents operate.
China likely to have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035: Pentagon
China will likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if it continues with its current nuclear buildup pace, according to a report released by the Pentagon on Tuesday.
The figure underscores mounting US concerns about China’s intentions for its expanding nuclear arsenal, even though the projections do not suggest China is accelerating the pace of its already-brisk warhead development, Reuters reported.
“They’ve got a rapid buildup that is kind of too substantial to keep under wraps,” a senior US defense official said during a news briefing on the Pentagon’s annual report on China’s military.
“It does raise questions about whether they’re kind of shifting away from a strategy that was premised on what they referred to as a lean and effective deterrent.”
The report, which primarily covers activities in 2021, said China currently has a nuclear stockpile of more than 400 warheads.
The Pentagon’s projection for China’s nuclear arsenal of 1,000 warheads by 2030 remained unchanged, the official said, adding the projection for 2035 was based on an unchanged pace of expansion.
China says its arsenal is dwarfed by those of the United States and Russia, and that it is ready for dialogue, but only if Washington reduces its nuclear stockpile to China’s level, read the report.
The United States has a stockpile of about 3,700 nuclear warheads, of which roughly 1,740 were deployed, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) think-tank.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled during a Communist Party Congress in October that China would strengthen its strategic deterrent, a term often used to describe nuclear weapons.
The report reiterated concern about increasing pressure by Beijing on self-ruled Taiwan, an island China sees as a breakaway province.
The US official said Washington did not see an invasion of Taiwan as imminent, Reuters reported.
Pakistan’s new army chief takes charge of military
Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa stepped down Tuesday and handed over the reigns to the country’s former spy chief Gen. Asim Munir, after leading the military for six years.
The army, which wields huge influence in Pakistan, continues to fight local and foreign militants on its home soil.
Analysts say one of the key challenges Munir faces is the latest threat from the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan – more commonly known as TTP which on Monday ordered its fighters to end a ceasefire and resume attacks across the country.
Bajwa had approved a series of operations against the TTP during his tenure.
Bajwa also opened peace talks with TTP earlier this year.
The TTP had agreed to an indefinite cease-fire in May after talks with Pakistan’s government and military officials in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul but ended the truce Monday, vowing new attacks.
TTP ends cease-fire with Pakistan govt, vows new attacks
The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Monday ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government in Islamabad, ordering its fighters to resume attacks across the country.
In a statement, the outlawed TTP said it decided to end the 5-month-old cease-fire after Pakistan’s army stepped up operations against them in former northwestern tribal areas and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, Associated Press reported.
Pakistan and the TTP had agreed to an indefinite cease-fire in May after talks in Afghanistan’s capital.
There was no immediate comment from the government or the military.
Monday’s announcement was a setback to efforts made by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) since earlier this year to facilitate a peace agreement aimed at ending the violence. The latest development comes months after the IEA started hosting negotiations in the capital Kabul between the TTP and representatives from the Pakistan government and security forces.
It also comes a day before Pakistan’s outgoing army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa — who had approved the controversial cease-fire with TTP in May — is to retire after completing his six-year extended term.
Bajwa will hand over command of the military to the newly appointed army chief Gen. Asim Munir at a ceremony in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Tuesday amid tight security because of fears of violence, AP reported.
Bajwa during his tenure carried out a series of military operations against TTP before agreeing to the peace talks with the militant, who have waged an insurgency in Pakistan for 14 years. The TTP has been fighting for stricter enforcement of Islamic laws in the country, the release of their members who are in government custody, and a reduction of Pakistan’s military presence in the country’s former tribal regions.
During the talks, Pakistan had asked TTP to disband.
Pakistan also wanted the insurgents to accept its constitution and sever all ties with the Islamic State group, another Sunni militant group with a regional affiliate that is active in both Afghanistan and Pakistan, AP reported.
However, both sides apparently stuck to their positions since the peace talks began.
In a separate statement, the TTP claimed that it targeted a vehicle carrying Pakistani troops in the district of North Waziristan near the Afghan border, causing casualties. There was no confirmation of the attack from the military and the statement did not provide details.
The TTP have for years used Afghanistan’s rugged border regions for hideouts and for staging cross-border attacks into Pakistan.
