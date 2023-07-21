Pakistan’s female cricketer announces retirement due to religious reasons

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2023)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf is expected to present the Asia Cup 2023 schedule on Wednesday night in Lahore after reports emerged earlier in the day that the tournament will start on August 30, a day earlier than originally planned.

Ashraf will announce the much-awaited schedule for the hybrid model which will see the Asian event take place in two phases, the first phase in Pakistan and the second in Sri Lanka.

Geo TV reported Wednesday that the four matches in Pakistan will be played in Lahore and Multan.

ESPNcricinfo meanwhile reported it has learnt the tournament opener will be played in Multan with hosts Pakistan playing Nepal. The final is scheduled in Colombo on September 17.

The original draft schedule, prepared by the PCB, the hosting board, has already undergone several changes.

A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament. Pakistan are grouped with India and Nepal in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage with the top two teams in this phase advancing to the final.

ESPN reported that according to the original model, Pakistan were meant to host four matches in just one city. However, Multan was added as the second venue after a new PCB administration, under new chairman Zaka Ashraf, took over this month. In the draft schedule, Multan is scheduled to host just the opening match with Lahore staging three matches and one Super Fours game.

The Asia Cup will meanwhile be broadcast live by Ariana Television Network, starting on August 30. Broadcasting details, final fixtures and match reports will also be published on ATN’s digital sites daily – providing cricket fans with all the information they need.

The Asia Cup, which will be played in the 50-overs format this time, is essentially a preparation run for five of the six teams – barring Nepal – for the ODI World Cup which begins on October 5 in India.