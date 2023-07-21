Sport
Pakistan’s female cricketer announces retirement due to religious reasons
Ayesha Naseem, a star cricketer from Pakistan, has announced her retirement from the game in order to live her life in accordance with Islam.
Ayesha represented Pakistan cricket in 30 T20Is and four ODIs, scoring 369 and 33 runs in both formats, respectively.
Now, the promising 18-year-old cricketer informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that she is leaving the game. As per reports in Pakistani media, her decision to retire is due to her religious beliefs.
“I’m leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam,” Naseem reportedly told PCB. But the board is yet to confirm the news.
Ayesha Naseem made her international debut for Pakistan in 2020 and is plans to leave the sport at the peak of her career and as one of the rare hard-hitters of the cricket ball in women’s cricket.
Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced
The schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, was officially announced on Wednesday evening. The tournament will run from August 30 to September 17.
Pakistan will take on Nepal in the opening match of the 2023 Asia Cup in Multan, the ICC confirmed.
The tournament, which will be played in 50-overs format, has six teams divided into two groups of three teams each.
Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B. The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games.
The iconic clash between India and Pakistan is set for September 2 in Kandy.
The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super 4s, beginning September 6.
The final will be played by the teams that occupy the top two spots at the end of the Super 4s on September 17 in Colombo.
Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.
The Asia Cup will be broadcast live by Ariana Television Network, starting on August 30. Broadcasting details, final fixtures and match reports will also be published on ATN’s digital sites daily – providing cricket fans with all the information they need.
The fixtures as revealed by the ICC on Wednesday evening as below.
Pakistan Cricket Board to unveil much-awaited Asia Cup schedule
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf is expected to present the Asia Cup 2023 schedule on Wednesday night in Lahore after reports emerged earlier in the day that the tournament will start on August 30, a day earlier than originally planned.
Ashraf will announce the much-awaited schedule for the hybrid model which will see the Asian event take place in two phases, the first phase in Pakistan and the second in Sri Lanka.
Geo TV reported Wednesday that the four matches in Pakistan will be played in Lahore and Multan.
ESPNcricinfo meanwhile reported it has learnt the tournament opener will be played in Multan with hosts Pakistan playing Nepal. The final is scheduled in Colombo on September 17.
The original draft schedule, prepared by the PCB, the hosting board, has already undergone several changes.
A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament. Pakistan are grouped with India and Nepal in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage with the top two teams in this phase advancing to the final.
ESPN reported that according to the original model, Pakistan were meant to host four matches in just one city. However, Multan was added as the second venue after a new PCB administration, under new chairman Zaka Ashraf, took over this month. In the draft schedule, Multan is scheduled to host just the opening match with Lahore staging three matches and one Super Fours game.
The Asia Cup will meanwhile be broadcast live by Ariana Television Network, starting on August 30. Broadcasting details, final fixtures and match reports will also be published on ATN’s digital sites daily – providing cricket fans with all the information they need.
The Asia Cup, which will be played in the 50-overs format this time, is essentially a preparation run for five of the six teams – barring Nepal – for the ODI World Cup which begins on October 5 in India.
Bangladesh win T20 series against Afghanistan for first time
Opener Liton Das top-scored with 35 as Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the second Twenty20 international to take the two-match series 2-0 on Sunday.
Liton laid the foundation for the win with a 67-run opening stand with Afif Hossain (24) as Bangladesh raced to 119 for four in 16.1 overs after Taskin Ahmed’s 3-33 helped the side restrict Afghanistan to 116 for seven in a rain-reduced 17 overs, AFP reported.
Bangladesh won the opening match of the series by two wickets on Friday, and Sunday’s follow-up – both of them in the northeastern city of Sylhet – earned them their third consecutive T20 series win, and their first against Afghanistan in three attempts.
They defeated world champions England 3-0 and Scotland 2-1 earlier this year.
Offspinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman gave Afghanistan a lifeline to save the series by removing Liton and Afif in the space of three balls after their solid stand before Azmatullah Omarzai bowled Najmul Hossain for four.
But skipper Shakib Al Hasan and young Towhid Hridoy forged a 31-run stand for the fourth wicket to prevent further collapse.
“We lost couple of wickets, but given the start we had, we were always ahead,” Shakib said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
“Given the ground conditions, I knew their spinners would have it tough.”
NO EXCUSES
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan refused to make any excuses.
“Weather is not an excuse for a team. T20 should be decided on skills and we were not good enough there, especially in batting,” he said.
Omarzai dismissed Towhid for 19 before finishing with 2-17 but Shakib, with his unbeaten 18, took Bangladesh home.
Shakib also played a hand with the ball to claim 2-15, and Mustafizur Rahman claimed 2-30 as Bangladesh, electing to bowl first, made Afghanistan struggle.
Rain halted play for one-and-a-half hours after just seven overs, prompting the match officials to reduce the contest to 17 overs per side.
Afghanistan were already struggling, losing both openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (eight) and Hazratullah Zazai (four) to Taskin with 16 runs on the board.
Mustafizur removed Mohammad Nabi for 16 after play resumed, and in the next over Shakib dismissed both Ibrahim Zadran (22) and Najibullah Zadran, reducing Afghanistan to 67 for five.
But Omarzai and Karim Janat put on 42 runs for the sixth wicket to revive the innings.
Mustafizur ended Omarzai’s 21-ball knock of 25 forcing him to give Shamim Hossain a catch at deep third man.
Janat was out to Taskin in the final over for 22.
Bangladesh won the one-off test match by a record 546 runs while Afghanistan won the three-match one-day international series 2-1.
