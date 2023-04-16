Latest News
Pakistan’s FM assures Muttaqi of Islamabad’s ‘commitment’ to peace
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday assured the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of foreign affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi of Pakistan’s commitment to a stable Afghanistan.
This came during a phone conversation between the two, a statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
“They discussed a range of issues of mutual interest. The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan,” the statement added.
The call meanwhile comes amid tensions between the two countries, and following an increase in terror attacks in Pakistan, which Islamabad says is exacerbated by the IEA not ensuring Afghanistan’s soil isn’t used by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for launching attacks on Islamabad.
In an interview with a US broadcaster, Voice of America, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the proscribed TTP is still using Afghan soil for launching attacks on Pakistan — especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
“Islamabad has good relations with the ruling Taliban (IEA) government in Kabul. However, the Afghan authorities have not succeeded in stopping the use of their territory in attacks on Pakistan,” he said.
The minister also warned the IEA that if they were unable to stop anti-Pakistan terrorists from using their soil, Islamabad would be forced to retaliate.
The matter, the federal minister said, had been brought up and discussed in February during a meeting between a high-ranking delegation — including Asif and the ISI DG Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum — and Afghan officials.
“We have communicated to Kabul during our last visit that please, as our neighbors and brothers, whatever is emanating from Afghan soil is your responsibility,” he said.
“If that is not done, at some point we’ll have to […] resort to some measures, which will definitely — wherever [terrorists] are, their sanctuaries on Afghan soil — we’ll have to hit them,” he said.
“We’ll have to hit them because we cannot tolerate this situation for long.”
Journalists’ intersection in Mazar completed: officials
The construction of the journalists’ intersection in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, has been completed and put into operation.
Balkh municipality says the construction of this intersection cost 16 million afghanis.
“The cost of this project was approximately 16 million afghanis and its area is six and a half thousand meters. The duration of this project was three months but it was completed in under three months,” said Naqibullah Tariq, mayor of Balkh.
“The inauguration of Journalists’ intersection in Mazar-e-Sharif shows that the values of journalism and media are being observed day by day,” said Latif Sahak, head of the committee for journalists’ safety in the north.
“I hope that with more cooperation between the government and the media, we will obtain more achievements.”
Meanwhile, a number of journalists are happy with the completion of this project and demand more support and timely access to information.
“As a journalist, I am very happy that this intersection was opened today by the Islamic Emirate to honor the journalists, our request is that IEA should pay more attention to the right of access to information and other requirements of journalists,” said a journalist in Balkh.
However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it is committed to supporting the media and the right access to information.
Afghans are opposed to armed conflict: US envoy
Afghans are opposed to armed conflict and they support dialogue as a solution to the country’s challenges, US special envoy Thomas West said on Saturday.
West said this after attending the Afghan Future Thought Forum’s gathering in Doha on Friday. The Forum convenes a dynamic mix of Afghan women and men from diverse backgrounds: economists, rights activists, former ministers, and tribal elders.
“I heard both condemnation and support for Taliban conduct and different recommendations for how the intl community should address challenges. But every Afghan participant voiced support for dialogue and opposition to armed conflict as a solution to the country’s challenges,” West said on Twitter.
West began his tour to the region including Qatar, UAE and Turkey on Tuesday.
According to the US State Department, West is conducting outreach in the region to secure input as the international community seeks solutions to Afghanistan’s challenges.
In Doha, the diplomat met also with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and its Special Envoy for Conflict Resolution Mutlaq Al-Qahtani regarding the way ahead in Afghanistan.
“Qatar is a crucial partner as we seek to protect US interests, support the Afghan people & defend their rights,” West said.
US military contractor sentenced for taking bribes in Afghanistan
A US military contractor was sentenced this week to three years and 10 months in prison for accepting bribes from an Afghan contractor.
Orlando Clark, 57, was deployed to Afghanistan to evaluate bids for US-funded reconstruction contracts in 2011 and 2012.
The Department of Justice said Clark and co-conspirator Todd Coleman, an analyst at a different US company, accepted payments of around $400,000 from an Afghan company in return for helping it to win around 10 contracts.
To conceal their conduct, Clark and Coleman registered fictitious companies in Georgia and opened bank accounts to which bribes were sent via wire transfers from Afghanistan.
Clark and Coleman also created false invoices to make it appear as though they were involved in a car-exporting business in the UAE. In reality, Clark and Coleman used the bribe payments to purchase personal items, such as BMWs.
During the scheme, Coleman and Clark also travelled to the UAE to receive cash bribes, which they then smuggled into the US.
In addition, between 2015 and 2020, Clark also received bribes to sign false letters of recommendation for visas for Afghan nationals who worked as translators with US forces in Afghanistan.
Coleman, 48, was sentenced in February to two years and nine months in prison for his role in the schemes.
