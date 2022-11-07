Climate Change
Pakistan’s PM tells EU chief unity is essential to combating climate change effects
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with European Union Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of COP27 on Monday where he discussed the effects of climate change on developing countries.
Pakistan is already feeling the brunt of climate change having recently experienced torrential monsoon rains that triggered the most severe flooding in the country’s recent history.
Floods washed away villages, destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of homes as well as public health facilities and water systems.
Unicef said last week that the floods also left almost 10 million children in need of immediate, lifesaving support, and at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition.
In his discussion with von der Leyen, Sharif noted the EU’s assistance to flood victims and said that Pakistan and the European Union were important partners in achieving common goals.
According to a statement issued by his office, Sharif said: “Unity is essential to combat the effects of climate change.”
He also said that the effects of climate change that developing countries were facing today, the whole world would have to suffer tomorrow.
Afghanistan meanwhile has also been forced to deal with climate shocks, and is ranked as sixth most affected in the world.
Rains in Afghanistan have decreased by 40% in the country, and the World Food Programme classifies both rainfall-related drought and snowmelt-related drought as current threats – to both Afghanistan and Pakistan.
On Monday, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the UN in Afghanistan both called for urgent collective action to stop the destructive impact of climate change in the country.
The IEA said in a statement that it considers the holding of the 27th Climate Change Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt as the first step towards finding a solution to the current climate challenges in the world.
“Since the effects of climate change do not recognize political borders, its solutions should be independent of political considerations, and countries like Afghanistan, which have not had any negative contribution to climate change, but are struggling with its negative effects, should not be ignored,” the statement read.
The IEA also stated that this year alone, Afghanistan has suffered losses worth more than $2 billion due to the negative effects of climate change.
“In addition to compensating for this loss, reducing other possible losses and increasing the resistance of threatened communities to restore economic stability in the country, development assistance from the international community is necessary in the light of our national priorities.”
The UN in Afghanistan also issued a statement and pointed out that the country is already prone to frequent natural disasters.
The UN stated that these existing threats coupled with Afghans’ high dependence on agricultural livelihoods, Afghanistan’s fragile ecosystem, acute environmental degradation, poor socio-economic development and the impact of more than four decades of war have laid the foundation for extreme climate vulnerability.
IEA calls on COP27 to find climate change solutions that are ‘independent of politics’
“It is ordinary Afghans who suffer the most when these shocks occur,” said Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, and Humanitarian Coordinator.
“It is devastating to see the most vulnerable Afghans bear the brunt of environmental disasters, and it is increasingly challenging to build long term resilience and adaptation when we are constantly managing short term crises and in the absence of sufficient adaptation funding.”
He also said: “Urgent adaptation and climate action is a must to tackle the drivers behind ongoing humanitarian crises.”
“Action for Afghanistan is needed now,” Alakbarov said. “We cannot wait. Afghans do not have time to wait.”
COP27 takes place Monday and Tuesday and then will continue until November 18 for ministerial meetings. It will bring together 110 heads of state and government – with the notable absence of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whose country is the world’s top emitter of greenhouse gasses.
US President Joe Biden, whose country ranks second on the top-polluters list, will join COP27 later this week.
COP27 to take place against backdrop of global energy crisis
Last minute preparations are underway in Egypt’s seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh as it prepares to welcome about 30,000 delegates to this year’s United Nations Climate Conference, better known as COP27.
The conference gets underway on Sunday and will be attended by representatives from governments, businesses, NGOs, and civil society groups.
This year’s gathering is taking place against the backdrop of global inflation and an energy and food crisis caused by a variety of factors including climate change, and the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine..
Many countries have had to scale back on their climate goals in the short-term, and it’s believed COP27 will likely see a setback in the pledges and commitments previously made by some of them.
Under the Paris Agreement on climate change, adopted by 196 parties in 2016, the goal is to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.
But last week the United Nations warned that ‘there is no credible pathway in place’ for capping the rise in global temperatures under the target of 1.5 degrees Celsius.
At last year’s COP26 in Glasgow, nations agreed to review their carbon-cutting pledges annually and not just every five years, though only a handful of nations have done so in 2022.
The focus in this round of talks is likely to be on increased global efforts on adaptation, climate financing, and increased financial support to help developing countries cope not just with future impacts, but those already claiming lives and devastating economies.
Global inaction is the harsh reality for communities on frontline of climate crisis
This past year has seen worsening heatwaves, droughts, and floods across the world and in nearly every case, the most vulnerable, the poorest, paid the greatest price, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) reported Wednesday.
Floods in Pakistan displaced 33 million people and submerged a third of the country; the economic toll is at $30 billion. The unprecedented fifth season of failed rains across East Africa means a loss of crops, herds, and livelihoods – over 36 million people are facing extreme hunger, and famine is imminent, IRC stated.
According to the organization, the past year should serve as a reality check for international negotiators at this month’s COP27.
In line with this, and ahead of COP27, the IRC has called on global leaders to set out clear, time bound action plans to realize the increased ambitions on mitigation, adaptation, and finance, prioritizing communities living in fragile and conflict-affected states.
The cost of doing too little is evident in the regions where the IRC works, the organization stated.
David Miliband, IRC President and CEO, said: “The risks of the climate crisis are globalized, but resilience against the climate crisis is localized – left to the task of people and communities, even as climate events become more frequent and more intense.
“This is a recipe for continued disaster, continued famine, and continued displacement. The communities most vulnerable to the extreme effects of our changing environment are the communities already affected by conflict, food insecurity, and the economic crisis, compounded by a global pandemic and the war in Ukraine,” he said.
Shabnam Baloch, IRC Country Director for Pakistan said: “The devastating floods in Pakistan struck as the IRC was already working on helping communities through extreme heatwaves and droughts in the country, which has meant low crop yields, water shortages, and loss of livestock.
“Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate change, with 80% of our people depending on agriculture for their livelihoods. The country is also facing an economic crisis with historic inflation. These factors are providing a challenge for people to cope and recover.
“At COP27, it is imperative for the world and leadership to come together to deliver humanitarian relief assistance to the worst affected communities and to plan development with climate change — and people at the frontlines of the climate crisis — in mind,” he said.
This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27, will be the 27th United Nations Climate Change conference and takes place from Sunday November 6 to November 18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
