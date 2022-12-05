Business
Pakistan’s power regulator to devise mechanism for purchase of Afghan coal
Pakistan’s electric power regulator will meet Monday to discuss a mechanism for the purchase of coal from Afghanistan for longer periods, possibly three to six months, opposed to the current monthly procurement process.
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hold a public hearing and have said procurement of coal from Afghanistan needs to be conducted fairly and transparently and that the process should be efficient and economical.
Guidelines put forward already by NEPRA include an estimate of the amount of coal that will be needed over the next six months, purchasers need to ensure that the final price negotiated is competitive, market reflective and comparable with that of other suppliers and that the currency for importing and trading the Afghan coal must be in Pakistani Rupees, the Nation reported.
In addition, the delivered cost of Afghan coal should remain lower than imported coal from any other origin.
NEPRA stated however that the process should have provision to accommodate additional supply at lower than awarded rates from new suppliers during the course of existing contracts if the price of the commodity falls due to reduction in demand or any other event, the Tribune reported.
Afghanistan exports goods worth $1.2 billion
The economic deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Sunday that goods worth $1.2 billion were exported to foreign countries in the last eight months.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar’s office said Saturday that as a result of the “efforts” of the IEA government, goods worth $1.2 billion dollars were exported to foreign countries in the last eight months of this year.
The statement said that this volume of export was an unprecedented step in the country’s trade history.
Kabul hosts major domestic and international expo
In order to increase investment and support for the country’s domestic business sector, the first Imam Abu Hanifa National and International Expo was officially opened in Kabul on Thursday.
Attending the opening were senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials and representatives of domestic and foreign businesses.
The expos will run for seven days, and over 600 local and foreign exhibitors are displaying their products.
In a voice message marking the opening of the event, the IEA’s supreme leader Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada called on investors in Afghanistan to not rely on foreign aid and instead grow the country’s economy.
“The economy of a country is built when its people work together and do not rely on foreign aid,” said Akhundzada in the voice message.
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the second Deputy Prime Minister of the IEA, said security has returned to the country which has created opportunities for investment. He also said the IEA supports the country’s manufacturing sector.
Hanafi added that if national businessmen are asked for bribes by officials in government offices, they have the right to complain and that corrupt staff will be dealt with.
“No one in government can bribe a national businessman. We are ready to prosecute any government official who asks for a bribe from a national businessman according to Islamic principles,” he said.
Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce, also said that supporting domestic production is vital for the economy of a country.
“We should all support domestic products not only in words but also in actions,” he said.
The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate pointed out at the event that in holding the expo, Afghanistan has taken a step towards self-sufficiency and the goal of the Islamic Emirate is to grow the country’s economy following the withdrawal of the American military.
He considers the performance of traders, investors and the Chamber of Commerce to be effective in attracting domestic and international investors in Afghanistan.
“At the moment, domestic and foreign investors have a good opportunity to come and invest in different fields in Afghanistan,” said Zabihullah Mujahid.
In addition, Chamber of Commerce and Investment officials expressed hope that the expo can provide an opportunity for Afghan businessmen to communicate with foreign businessmen.
The expo meanwhile was rolled out without foreign aid.
IEA minister meets with head of TAPI project
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of mines and petroleum met with the executive director of the TAPI project, Mohammad Murad Amanov, in Kabul and said the project was important on a number of levels including that of job creation.
The minister, Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, stated in the meeting that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was one of the country’s major socio-economic projects.
He said not only will the roll out of the project provide job opportunities but it will also encourage investment.
“Since Afghanistan is in a good security situation, we should utilize this opportunity and start the practical work of the TAPI project as soon as possible with the cooperation of Afghanistan and Turkmenistan,” he added.
Speaking about the plans and progress of the project, Amanov said that Turkmenistan is striving to start work on the TAPI pipeline as soon as possible.
He said that he will soon announce a specific plan on the construction of gas distribution reserves in Herat.
TAPI project will transfer Turkmen gas to India through Afghanistan and Pakistan.
