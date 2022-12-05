Pakistan’s power regulator to devise mechanism for purchase of Afghan coal

(Last Updated On: December 1, 2022)

In order to increase investment and support for the country’s domestic business sector, the first Imam Abu Hanifa National and International Expo was officially opened in Kabul on Thursday.

Attending the opening were senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials and representatives of domestic and foreign businesses.

The expos will run for seven days, and over 600 local and foreign exhibitors are displaying their products.

In a voice message marking the opening of the event, the IEA’s supreme leader Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada called on investors in Afghanistan to not rely on foreign aid and instead grow the country’s economy.

“The economy of a country is built when its people work together and do not rely on foreign aid,” said Akhundzada in the voice message.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the second Deputy Prime Minister of the IEA, said security has returned to the country which has created opportunities for investment. He also said the IEA supports the country’s manufacturing sector.

Hanafi added that if national businessmen are asked for bribes by officials in government offices, they have the right to complain and that corrupt staff will be dealt with.

“No one in government can bribe a national businessman. We are ready to prosecute any government official who asks for a bribe from a national businessman according to Islamic principles,” he said.

Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce, also said that supporting domestic production is vital for the economy of a country.

“We should all support domestic products not only in words but also in actions,” he said.

The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate pointed out at the event that in holding the expo, Afghanistan has taken a step towards self-sufficiency and the goal of the Islamic Emirate is to grow the country’s economy following the withdrawal of the American military.

He considers the performance of traders, investors and the Chamber of Commerce to be effective in attracting domestic and international investors in Afghanistan.

“At the moment, domestic and foreign investors have a good opportunity to come and invest in different fields in Afghanistan,” said Zabihullah Mujahid.

In addition, Chamber of Commerce and Investment officials expressed hope that the expo can provide an opportunity for Afghan businessmen to communicate with foreign businessmen.

The expo meanwhile was rolled out without foreign aid.