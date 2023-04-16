Regional
Pakistan’s religious affairs minister dies in road accident
Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor died in a road accident in Islamabad on Saturday, police said.
The accident happened near parliament house, Islamabad police said on Twitter.
Shakoor was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Five people, including the driver of the second vehicle have been taken into custody, police said.
The minister was alone and driving his car, Islamabad police chief Nasir Akbar Khan told reporters.
Shakoor, a veteran lawmaker from the mainstream religious party Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, was elected as a member of the lower house – the National Assembly – in the 2018 general elections.
His funeral prayers will be held in his ancestral Lakki Marwat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, his party said in a statement.
Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other government and opposition lawmakers expressed sorrow over Shakoor’s death.
Regional
Sudan: Panic grips country as clashes escalate between army and paramilitaries
Travelers at Khartoum International Airport were taken by surprise early on Saturday when a Sudanese paramilitary force attempted to seize control of the facility, forcing passengers to take cover on the floor and seek safety behind their luggage.
“I was sitting inside the departure terminal when vehicles belonging to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stormed the airport’s grounds and clashes broke out between them and soldiers based at the airport,” Ahmed Abdul-Rahman, a Sudanese traveler who was supposed to be flying to Saudi Arabia, told Middle East Eye.
“The fighting was very intense, first with light weapons then artillery was used. I saw some civilians randomly shot, then all of the civilians rushed to escape.”
Clashes erupted across several parts of the country early on Saturday when the RSF attempted to wrest control of several strategic facilities, including the presidential palace, from the military.
“We woke up this morning to the sounds of bullets and bombs around us. We were terrified,” Salma Abdo, a resident of Khartoum’s el-Daim neighborhood, told MEE.
“We are afraid of going out and we’ve been sheltering indoors since. We don’t know what’s going on outside.”
The two sides have blamed each other for the fighting, while international powers, including the US, Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have called for an end to hostilities.
MEE reported that shortly after the fighting erupted, the RSF, which is estimated to have around 100,000 fighters, claimed it had seized controlled of several facilities including the airport, presidential palace, the army chief’s residence in Khartoum, as well as air force bases in Merowe and el-Obeid.
“We will not stop fighting until we capture all the army bases and the honorable members of the armed forces join us,” RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who is better known as Hemeti, told Al Jazeera.
However, army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan denied the RSF’s claims, later telling Al Jazeera that the army was in full control of the presidential palace, military headquarters and the airport.
The army later said it had carried out air strikes and “destroyed” two RSF bases in eastern and northern Khartoum.
Nangarhar
More than 500 needy families helped in Nangarhar
Local officials in Nangarhar province say more than five hundred needy families in this province received help from a charity organization on Thursday.
These aid packages included food items that were distributed to the needy in Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar.
Tajuddin, Nangarhar police chief, has asked international organizations and the country’s traders to increase their aid to poor families during the holy month of Ramazan.
The needy who have been helped, also call for help from the officials of the Islamic Emirate and from charitable institutions.
This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis in the country that has left millions of people on the verge of famine.
Regional
IMF forecasts slump for Pakistan’s economy
The International Monetary Fund has slashed the growth outlook for cash-strapped Pakistan, forecasting the South Asian country’s fragile economy will grow just 0.5 percent this year, down from 6 percent in 2022.
The latest data on Pakistan’s ailing economy was released by the IMF on Tuesday, when it unveiled its World Economic Outlook report in Washington, DC, Associated Press reported.
The IMF also forecast 27 percent inflation for this year for the country of more than 230 million people.
The global lender warned that unemployment would continue to rise in Pakistan which is struggling to avoid a default as it recovers from the destruction caused by last summer’s floods, which killed 1,739 people and caused $30bn in damages.
The coalition government of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is in talks with the IMF to receive a key tranche of a $6bn bailout package signed in 2019 by Sharif’s predecessor Imran Khan.
In recent weeks, the government slashed subsidies and raised taxes to comply with the bailout terms and secure the release of the $1.2bn portion of the deal that has been stalled since December. But those measures resulted in increases in the price of food, gas and power, AP reported.
Sharif’s government has become unpopular because of higher food costs, although he has blamed Khan, who is now the country’s opposition leader, for mismanaging the economy when he was in power.
Khan was deposed last April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, and since then he has been leading rallies in a failed attempt to force Sharif to agree to an early election, which is scheduled for later this year.
