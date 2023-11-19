Latest News
Peshawar authorities launch full scale crackdown on illegal immigrants
Pakistan authorities have reportedly launched a full-scale crackdown on undocumented Afghans and are rounding them up and moving them to a holding center in Peshawar.
Juma Khan Holding Center, in Nasir Bagh area, is on the outskirts of the city and is a temporary facility before the authorities deport them, Pakistan’s Express Tribune reported.
“So far hundreds of Afghans have been arrested and shifted to the center. The operation will continue on a daily basis henceforth,” said an official, adding that district administration, police and other relevant departments have been directed to speed up their crackdown.
The ongoing repatriation efforts of illegal foreigners in Pakistan have seen a continuous influx of returning refugees, with more than 317,000 individuals having already returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham and Chaman border crossings.
Torkham Crossing alone has witnessed the return of over 212,000 individuals, while an additional 105,000 have crossed back through the Chaman border in Balochistan.
Over 4,000 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan in one day
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation says 4,602 Afghan migrants returned to the country through Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings on Saturday.
The Ministry said on X, that this included 565 families.
These families have been referred to the offices of the United Nations Commission for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to receive aid after being registered at the border administration of Spin Boldak.
At least 450,000 refugees, mostly Afghans, deported from Iran in past three months
At least 450,000 undocumented refugees, mostly from Afghanistan, have been deported from Iran in the last three months, Iranian officials say.
Javad Khani, an official at Iran’s National Migration Organization (NMO), was quoted as saying by state-run news agency IRNA on Saturday that the deportation of “irregular migrants” is ongoing.
He said the individuals who have been deported had “illegally entered” the country and their deportation is being carried out in eight provinces based on a “comprehensive plan.”
Khani said Tehran, Sistan and Baluchestan, Razavi Khorasan, Qom, Kerman, Yazd, Fars, and Alborz have the highest number of refugees, most of them from Afghanistan.
These eight provinces, he said, account for 92% of the refugee population in the country, Anadolu News Agency reported.
The official added that one million smart identification cards have so far been issued to documented refugees across the country.
Officials estimate there are four million Afghan refugees in the country – both documented and undocumented.
Khani also said Iran is considering the blocking of border crossings as an option to deal with the entry of illegal migrants.
Major dam to be built in Nimruz province
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leadership, under the directive of the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has announced plans to build a major dam in the Khash Rod district, in Nimruz Province, in order to better manage water resources.
Radio Television Afghanistan reported that this initiative, valued at two billion Afghanis, and the proposed dam wall will reach a height of 50 metres and will be capable of holding approximately 60 million cubic metres of water.
This capacity is anticipated to facilitate the irrigation of around 8,000 hectares of agricultural land, potentially enhancing the region’s agricultural productivity.
Responsibility has been assigned to the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.
This comes after Bakhsh Abad Dam was recently inaugurated in Farah Rod district of Farah Province in the presence of high ranking officials of the Islamic Emirate.
