Peshawar authorities launch full scale crackdown on illegal immigrants

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2023)

Pakistan authorities have reportedly launched a full-scale crackdown on undocumented Afghans and are rounding them up and moving them to a holding center in Peshawar.

Juma Khan Holding Center, in Nasir Bagh area, is on the outskirts of the city and is a temporary facility before the authorities deport them, Pakistan’s Express Tribune reported.

“So far hundreds of Afghans have been arrested and shifted to the center. The operation will continue on a daily basis henceforth,” said an official, adding that district administration, police and other relevant departments have been directed to speed up their crackdown.

The ongoing repatriation efforts of illegal foreigners in Pakistan have seen a continuous influx of returning refugees, with more than 317,000 individuals having already returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham and Chaman border crossings.

Torkham Crossing alone has witnessed the return of over 212,000 individuals, while an additional 105,000 have crossed back through the Chaman border in Balochistan.