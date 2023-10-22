Connect with us

Health

Polio vaccination campaign to be rolled out across 14 provinces in Afghanistan

Published

2 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: October 22, 2023)

The latest polio vaccination campaign in Afghanistan will launch on Monday across 14 provinces.

The organization Polio Free Afghanistan wrote on X, formerly Twitter that, the campaign will be launched in the provinces of Kunduz, Takhar, Baghlan, Parwan, Kapisa, Kabul, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika, Khost and Ghazni.

This institution asked parents to vaccinate their children under five years old so that polio will eradicated in Afghanistan.

This year 5 cases of polio have been recorded in 5 Nangarhar province.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world that have not eradicating polio.

Polio is a viral disease that has no cure and causes paralysis of the body by damaging the spinal cord or the important nerve fiber that is located in the middle of the spine.

Health

Brain tumor surgery successfully performed at Dawood Khan Hospital

Published

2 days ago

on

October 20, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 20, 2023)

The Ministry of Defense said on Friday that a neurosurgery team has successfully performed a brain tumor operation at the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital in Kabul.

The operation was performed by a team of neurosurgeons led by Dr. Mohammad Hassan Sahibi, the ministry said.

According to defense ministry, the patient’s condition is well and satisfactory now.

Health

Health ministry marks Global Handwashing Day in Kabul

Published

7 days ago

on

October 15, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 15, 2023)

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says washing hands with soap and water can prevent the spread of deadly and dangerous diseases, especially among children.

Marking Global Handwashing Day in Kabul on Sunday, the health ministry said that more than 3.5 million children suffered from diarrhea in 1401 solar year and nearly 2.5 million others were diagnosed with pneumonia.

Health officials said that one of the main factors is the non-observance of hygiene.

“According to public health statistics, more than 3.5 million children suffered from diarrhea in 1401 and nearly 2.5 million children suffered from pneumonia,” said Babrak Zakhmi, a representative of the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Ministry of Education, Rehabilitation and Rural Development emphasized that the people should be educated on the importance of washing hands by religious scholars, school teachers and madrassas across the country, especially in remote areas.

Simultaneously, a nationwide deworming campaign also started on Sunday in schools across the country, officials said.

Health officials stated that the campaign will last for 10 days and students from the first to the twelfth grade will be dewormed.

Health

Afghanistan, Pakistan meet to discuss spread of poliovirus

Published

1 week ago

on

October 12, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2023)

Afghanistan’s ministry of public health said on Thursday that a cross-border two-day meeting got underway on Wednesday in Islamabad with the aim of curbing the spread of polio between the two countries.

Poliomyelitis, commonly known as polio, remains endemic in only two countries in the world. The countries are Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to the ministry, Dr Nek Wali Shah Momin, the director of the national Emergency Operation Center (EOC), which is tasked with the job of working to eradicate polio in Afghanistan, also attended the meeting along with a technical team.

The ministry said that the aim of the meeting is to develop practical strategies to stop the spread of poliovirus between the two countries.

Participants from both countries are expected to also discuss the progress, challenges and plans made in relation to the virus and how to eradicate it.

They will also discuss ways in which to work together in the fight against the virus.

According to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative there have been six cases of polio reported in Afghanistan this year. Pakistan has meanwhile reported three cases this year.
Polio mainly affects children under 5 years of age and one in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis. Among those paralyzed, 5–10% die when their breathing muscles become immobilized.

