Polio vaccination campaign to be rolled out across 14 provinces in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 22, 2023)

The latest polio vaccination campaign in Afghanistan will launch on Monday across 14 provinces.

The organization Polio Free Afghanistan wrote on X, formerly Twitter that, the campaign will be launched in the provinces of Kunduz, Takhar, Baghlan, Parwan, Kapisa, Kabul, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika, Khost and Ghazni.

This institution asked parents to vaccinate their children under five years old so that polio will eradicated in Afghanistan.

This year 5 cases of polio have been recorded in 5 Nangarhar province.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world that have not eradicating polio.

Polio is a viral disease that has no cure and causes paralysis of the body by damaging the spinal cord or the important nerve fiber that is located in the middle of the spine.