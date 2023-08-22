Latest News
Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win
United States standout Christian Pulisic began his AC Milan career in impressive style by scoring one goal and setting up another as Bologna was beaten 2-0 on Monday in their opening match of Serie A.
Pulisic, who joined Milan last month, had a hand in Olivier Giroud’s opener and his former Chelsea teammate returned the favor in the 21st minute, Associated Press reported.
“It was a fantastic start for sure,” Pulisic said. “I’m really excited to be a part of this team. The two early goals really helped us because it was a difficult game after that. And for me just a great start personally as well, nice to get a goal.”
Pulisic is one of several new Rossoneri faces. Milan was the busiest Serie A club in the offseason, bringing in six new players and he said the presence of former teammates played a part in his decision to join the storied Italian club.
“I was just speaking with those guys. With Olivier we had some good experiences together, I played with Fikayo (Tomori), I played with Ruben and the connection is just there, as you can see tonight again,” Pulisic said.
“And it was great to get the assist from Ollie again. It just felt like the perfect step in my career and I feel really, really welcome.”
Pulisic’s U.S. teammate Yunus Musah was suspended for the season opener. But other new buys Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders were given starting debuts and the latter also had a hand in the opener in the 11th minute.
Pulisic put in a precise crossfield pass to the back post where Reijnders cut it back for Giroud to slot in at the other side.
Pulisic did even better 10 minutes later when he played a one-two with Giroud before firing into the far side.
“We are very happy with this first match and I am even happier for Christian,” Giroud said. “I know him very well, we played together and had a good relationship on the field.”
With a comfortable lead and the heat nearing 30 degrees — even at night — in Bologna, Milan’s intensity dropped.
Rafael Leão could have made it three in the final minute but his effort came off the inside of the far post.
Claudio Ranieri ’s first match back in Serie A ended in a creditable 0-0 for Cagliari at Torino.
Torino had the better of the chances but — just like last season — struggled to make the most of its opportunities.
The 71-year-old Ranieri was back at the club that effectively launched his coaching career more than 30 years ago.
He achieved another seemingly improbable feat last season when he steered Cagliari to promotion via the playoffs.
IEA rejects UN report on rights violations against former officials, forces
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday rejected a recent UNAMA report claiming 800 instances of extrajudicial killing, arbitrary arrest and detention, torture and ill-treatment and enforced disappearance carried out against individuals affiliated with the former government and its security forces.
UNAMA said this is despite the announcement by the IEA of a “general amnesty” for former government officials and forces.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said that the cases of revenge, which are only a few, have been seriously investigated by the relevant bodies of the Islamic Emirate.
“Unfortunately, some agencies of the United Nations, instead of understanding the concrete realities in Afghanistan and seeing positive developments, are always looking for negative points and spreading propaganda, which first of all harms their own credibility,” Mujahid said on X (formerly known as Twitter).
“UNAMA’s report presents a sobering picture of the treatment of individuals affiliated with the former government and security forces of Afghanistan since the Taliban (IEA) takeover of the country. Even more so, given they were assured that they would be not targeted, it is a betrayal of the people’s trust,” said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk. “I urge the de facto authorities to carefully consider the findings of this report and to uphold their obligations under international human rights law by preventing further violations and holding perpetrators to account.”
UNAMA said that in interviews, individuals described instances of torture and ill-treatment carried out by IEA security force members, including beatings with pipes, cables, verbal threats and abuse.
To date, efforts by the IEA to investigate and hold perpetrators accountable for the incidents described in the UNAMA report have been extremely limited. Even in the few, isolated cases where an investigation was announced by the de facto authorities, progress lacks transparency and accountability; impunity prevails, UNAMA said.
“While the announcement of a general Amnesty by the Taliban in August 2021 was a welcome step, it continues to not be fully upheld, with impunity for human rights violations prevailing,” said Roza Otunbayeva, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA. “The de facto authorities must demonstrate a genuine commitment to the general amnesty. This is a crucial step in ensuring real prospects for justice, reconciliation and lasting peace in Afghanistan.”
Western countries have not provided specific conditions for recognition: Muttaqi
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Tuesday that Western countries are using the issue of recognition as a means of pressure and have not yet provided specific conditions for it to happen.
Speaking in the government’s accountability program, Muttaqi said that the international community insists on inclusive government, human rights and security issues, but there is no country that has been recognized for these conditions.
“That’s why we can consider this as an excuse. There is no country in the world that does not have competition and is not criticized by anyone. It is important that there is no opposition throughout the country. Not even an acre of land is under the control of the opposition. There is no dispute, no insecurity. Drugs have been reduced to zero,” Muttaqi said.
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the Islamic Emirate is far more inclusive than some governments that demand an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
“If this is a legal and unanimous request, why is it not raised with another country? In the world, we see coup governments, elected governments and governments of one family and one person. There are different governments. But these conditions have not been provided to them,” he said.
Muttaqi mentioned that diplomats of the Islamic Emirate are working in some countries and some embassies are also open in Kabul.
According to him, the international community’s relations with Afghanistan are moving towards normalization.
He also said that last year 70,000 tourists including 10,000 from European countries traveled to Afghanistan.
Haqqani says TTP is an internal issue for Pakistan to solve
The Acting Minister of Interior Affairs says that if Pakistan solves the issue of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) by force, it will harm both countries.
Sirajuddin Haqqani said during a trip to Uruzgan province that the Islamic Emirate is in favor of solving the problem of TTP through dialogue.
“Pakistan has no real problem with Afghanistan. Their problems are internal and the Emirate has left the solution of this problem open and given them enough time. If they solve this problem through force, the nations of the two sides that have a lot in common will be harmed because there is no awareness and Pakistan can solve the problems inside this country and the Islamic Emirate can help them and the government of Pakistan should pay attention to it,” said Haqqani.
Haqqani said negotiations between the TTP and the government of Pakistan had reached a critical stage but talks collapsed due to a change of leadership in Pakistan.
When the Islamic Emirate came into power, negotiations between the TTP and Pakistan government started. But “when the negotiations reached the final and critical stage, there were political and military changes in the leadership of the government of Pakistan. New people started coming and experiencing something new, but the finger of criticism is being pointed at Afghans, while this is an internal problem of Pakistan. We are not satisfied with the problem remaining in Afghanistan, we are satisfied with solving this problem,” Haqqani added.
This comes after an increase in attacks by TTP in Pakistan in recent months. Islamabad has in turn repeatedly accused the IEA of allowing TTP members to plan attacks from inside Afghanistan and has said it will target these militants.
