Sport
Qatar’s emir says World Cup gathers people of all beliefs
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday that the event brings together people of all nationalities and beliefs.
“From Qatar, from the Arab world, I welcome everyone to the World Cup 2022,” he said in a speech in a tent-shaped stadium. “How lovely it is that people can put aside what divides them to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together all at once.”
A show unfolded on the pitch, featuring three camels, American actor Morgan Freeman and a performance of a new tournament song called Dreamers featuring singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi, Reuters reported.
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and the presidents of Egypt, Turkey, and Algeria, as well as the United Nations Secretary-General, are among leaders at the tent-shaped stadium ahead of the first match between the hosts and Ecuador.
For the first time, a direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Doha landed in Qatar on Sunday despite the absence of formal bilateral ties, in a deal brokered by FIFA to carry both Palestinians and Israelis to the tournament.
The Gulf state’s Deputy Prime Minister Khalid Al Attiyah, in remarks on state media, said Qatar was reaping benefits of years of “hard work and sound planning.”
On Saturday, FIFA’s Infantino rounded on European critics of Qatar, saying engagement was the only way to improve rights, while Doha has also pointed to labor reforms.
Sport
Top teams to watch through FIFA World Cup tournament
On Sunday, Qatar will become the smallest country and the first Middle Eastern country to ever host what is considered one of the world’s greatest sporting events – the FIFA World Cup.
Thirty-two teams will take part in 64 matches over 29 days and league play around the world has paused – with soccer’s focus solely on Qatar.
Here are a few things to watch when group games get going:
Top Teams
Brazil (No. 1 in FIFA ranking). Neymar, Vinícius Júnior and the rest of the flair-filled team are peaking at the right time. The big question is whether a first World Cup title since 2002 is on the horizon?
Brazil will open their World Cup campaign against Serbia on Nov. 24
Belgium (No. 2 in FIFA ranking). The “Golden Generation” is gradually breaking up but there’s still Kevin De Bruyne leading the Belgian charge. There is doubt about the fitness of Romelu Lukaku, however.
Argentina (No. 3 in FIFA ranking). No World Cup title since the days of the great Diego Maradona. This will be the first World Cup since his death in November 2020 and Argentina has improved under coach Lionel Scaloni, with Messi still at its core and leading the team on a 35-match unbeaten run.
Argentina is one of the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup.
France (No. 4 in FIFA ranking). The defending champions. Still the country with the most depth to its squad, despite an injury list that includes Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante. Now with Mbappé and Karim Benzema leading the attack. No team has retained its World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.
England (No. 5 in FIFA ranking). The team has hit a bad patch of form — winless in six games — but has a strong track record in recent major tournaments. England was a semifinalist at the World Cup in 2018 and a finalist at the European Championship in 2021.
England was a semifinalist at the World Cup in 2018.
BIG STARS
Lionel Messi, Argentina. The seven-time world player of the year might have been saving his 35-year-old legs for one last push at a World Cup winner’s medal that, to many, would solidify him as soccer’s greatest player. He is in stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain at the moment.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal. He has won the European Championship but the leading scorer in men’s international soccer hasn’t played in a World Cup final, let alone won one. He’s 37 years old now and no longer first choice at Manchester United.
Kylian Mbappé, France. The star of the last World Cup at the age of 19 and he is only getting better. The speedy striker could match Brazil great Pelé in being a champion at his first two World Cups.
Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium. Widely regarded as the world’s best midfielder, his driving runs and crossing are among the best sights in soccer. Belgium will be thankful he is arriving in Qatar healthy.
HOW IT WORKS
There are eight groups of four teams, with the top two advancing to the 16-team knockout stage.
There will be four games back-to-back per day — for most of the first two sets of group games, then simultaneous kickoffs for the last two games in each group.
There’ll be no break for the knockout stage, which begins the day after the group stage ends. The first day without a match comes on Dec. 7 — the 17th day of competition.
MUST SEE GAMES
Qatar vs. Ecuador, Sunday. The first match of the tournament and always a date to save on the calendar.
Argentina vs. Mexico, Nov. 26. The first of the big continental rivalries in the group stage, with Messi potentially sealing his and Argentina’s spot in the last 16.
Spain vs. Germany, Nov. 27. Surely there can’t have been many bigger group-stage matches than this at a World Cup? Two recent champions, two giants of European and world soccer.
Iran vs. United States, Nov. 29. It has been labeled as “The Mother of All Games Part II.” Just like at the World Cup in 1998, the two countries will meet in the group stage in a politically charged matchup. Diplomatic relations have yet to be restored between the nations since being severed in 1980.
Ghana vs. Uruguay, Dec. 2. Anyone remember the night of July 2, 2010? In the last minute of extra time in a World Cup quarterfinal match between Uruguay and Ghana, Luis Suarez deliberately stopped the ball with his hand on the goalline, got sent off, only for Ghana to miss the penalty and lose in a shootout as Suarez celebrated on the sideline. Revenge would be sweet for Ghana.
INJURIES
Injuries have hit some of the world’s best players ahead of the tournament.
Among those definitely missing are France midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, Germany forward Timo Werner and England defender Reece James.
Thanks to Ariana Television Network, Afghan football fans will share in this extravaganza as matches will be broadcast live throughout the tournament.
All you have to do is tune in to Ariana Television to get the live coverage of one of the world’s greatest sporting events.
For the full broadcasting schedule CLICK HERE
Sport
Afghanistan unveil squad for Sri Lanka series
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday announced the nation’s 18-member squad for the three-match ODI series against hosts Sri Lanka, which will be played from 25th to 30th November in Kandy.
ACB noted in a statement that all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and the left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad have been added to the squad, who were not part of the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe in June.
“The selectors have included some young faces for the series which is a good sign for us leading into the ICC Cricket World Cup next year,” said Naseeb Khan, chief executive of ACB. “The series is vital for us in terms of our qualification for the mega event next year and I am sure the squad carries enough strength to do well when they get to the field”.
Afghanistan squad for Sri Lanka series:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadain Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai and Zia ur Rahman Akbar.
Sport
World Cup 2022 fever descends on Qatar as teams and fans start to arrive
With only two days to go before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, football fever is clearly gripping the Gulf country, with restaurants, markets and shopping malls all rising to the occasion and decorating their establishments accordingly.
As fans and teams start descending on the country, restaurants are becoming packed and queues at checkouts in supermarkets are getting longer while World Cup branding has engulfed everything from office buildings to lamp posts and walls.
But for millions of fans around the world, Qatar is out of reach – well physically that is – and instead, they will tune in to watch their favorite teams take to the field on televisions.
Questions are already flying over whether this will finally be England’s year for success or will one of the heavyweights like Brazil or Argentina lift the World Cup?
At this stage it’s anyone’s game – a game, or rather tournament, not to be missed.
Thanks to Ariana Television Network, Afghan football fans will share in this extravaganza as matches will be broadcast live throughout the tournament.
All you have to do is tune in to Ariana Television to get the live coverage of one of the world’s greatest sporting events.
For the full broadcasting schedule CLICK HERE
Saar: Countries’ policies on Afghanistan discussed
Qatar’s emir says World Cup gathers people of all beliefs
More than 13 million Afghan children need humanitarian aid: UNICEF
China has no destructive plan nor political agenda in Afghanistan: Baradar
Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Central bank confirms new Afghani banknotes to enter circulation
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
Saar: Countries’ policies on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
Tahawol: 76th anniversary of Afghanistan’s membership in UN
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of Afghanistan Revenue Department
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN: 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating devices
-
Latest News4 days ago
Just days to go for FIFA World Cup 2022 – here’s what you need to know
-
Health3 days ago
Bayat Foundation establishes pediatric oncology unit in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
India-Russia-Iran to discuss Afghanistan situation on sidelines of Moscow meeting
-
World5 days ago
Biden says missile that killed two in Poland may not have come from Russia
-
World4 days ago
Trump launches 2024 U.S. presidential run, getting jump on rivals
-
Latest News4 days ago
Moscow calls for ‘comprehensive solution’ to Afghan economic problem
-
World4 days ago
N. Korea fires missile, vows ‘fiercer’ response to US, allies