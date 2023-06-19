Sport
Rashid Khan recalled by Afghanistan for Bangladesh ODI series
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has named an 18-strong squad for the three One Day Internationals against Bangladesh, and it includes also key player Rashid Khan.
The star spinner missed Afghanistan’s heavy defeat in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur earlier this month, with the ACB opting to give him some rest.
But the 24-year-old is back in the mix ahead of the ODI series, which is scheduled to start on July 5 in Chattogram.
“It’s very good news that everybody is in and everybody is back regarding their fitness and regarding their role in the team and we are quite happy for that,” ACB’s chief selector Asadullah Khan told Cricbuzz on Sunday.
Rashid is joined by five uncapped players in the squad, with Zia Akbar, Izharulhaq Naveed, Wafadar Momand, Abdur Rahman and Saleem Safi all included.
But there’s no place for rising star Noor Ahmad, who excelled alongside Rashid in the IPL.
However, the selectors explained that the 18-year-old is not yet high enough up the pecking order in One Day Internationals, but could well be included in the T20I matches to follow.
“Right now he (Noor) is very good in T20,” Asadullah Khan said. “Naveed Izhar will be in the one-day and he will back Rashid and Mujeeb, while in the T20 we should have somebody who has confidence. The format is totally changed and the mindset is totally changed and I don’t want to mess it up.”
Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh began with a one-off Test, which was won by a massive margin of 546 runs by the hosts. The three-match ODI encounter will be followed by a three-match T20I series.
Afghanistan squad:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Saleem Safi, Sayed Shirzad
Afghanistan reserves: Karim Janat, Zubaid Akbari, Qais Ahmad, Ihsanullah Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Ishaq Rahimi
Schedule for the ODI series:
First ODI, 5 July, Chattogram
Second ODI, 8 July, Chattogram
Third ODI, 11 July, Chattogram
Hosts Zimbabwe win opening Cricket World Cup qualifier match
West Indies and Zimbabwe notched up victories in their respective opening Cricket World Cup Group A qualifiers over the United States and Nepal on Sunday.
Two-time world champions West Indies recovered from the early loss of openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers as four players hit half-centuries as they made 297 all out off 49.3 overs, AFP reported.
Johnson Charles top scored with 66, while Jason Holder (56), Roston Chase (55) and skipper Shai Hope (54) all went past 50, Nicholas Pooran also chipping in with 43 runs.
Gajanand Singh hit an unbeaten 101 off 109 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, for the US team, but the chase proved too much and the West Indies ran out winners by 39 runs.
“We have to be disciplined and we have to stay calm,” Holder said, praising Singh for his effort with the bat.
“He played a really good knock to get his team close enough to our total.”
Earlier in the day, unbeaten centuries by skipper Craig Ervine and Sean Williams in a 164-run partnership guided Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket win over Nepal.
Chasing an imposing total of 290, Ervine hit a 128-ball 121 featuring 15 fours and a six, while Williams struck 102 off 70 balls as Zimbabwe reached 291 for the loss of two wickets with 35 balls remaining.
Openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh hit 99 and 66 respectively to help Nepal to 290 for eight wickets off their 50 overs at the Harare Sports Club.
Wellington Masakadza eventually claimed both Bhurtel and Sheikh’s wickets and Richard Ngarava took 4-43 off his nine overs.
In front of a large crowd, Zimbabwe lost Joylord Gumbie (25) and Wessly Madhevere (32) before Ervine and Williams took control of Nepal’s bowling attack.
“We didn’t start really well, dropped catches cost us but credit to the guys for pulling it back. We thought that 280/290 would be chaseable because the wicket looked very nice,” said Ervine.
“I think it’s well played today, rest day tomorrow and a quick turnaround when we play the Netherlands next on Tuesday.”
The action continues Monday, with Sri Lanka facing the United Arab Emirates and Ireland taking on Oman in Group B matches at Bulawayo.
Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
Pakistan seek venue swap for World Cup matches vs Afghanistan, Australia
Pakistan are seeking to swap their venues for the matches against Afghanistan and Australia in 2023 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November in India.
As per the proposed schedule, Pakistan are to face Afghanistan at the spin-friendly MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed a desire to face Australia in Chennai rather than Afghanistan, CricTracker reported.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has proposed Pakistan to contest against arch-rivals India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, Pakistan haven’t accepted the proposal yet, citing they needed permission from the government. This is understood to be the reason behind the delay in the release of the official schedule for the showpiece event.
According to a Cricket Pakistan report, Pakistan analysts are reviewing venue data and have raised certain concerns. Some opined that India have purposefully scheduled matches at venues where Pakistan might face difficulties with pitch conditions and practice facilities among others.
The pitch in Chennai often favours spinners, which will be a challenge for Pakistan against Afghanistan, who currently have strong spin attack. Notably, Pakistan have requested that their matches against Australia and Afghanistan be moved to Chennai and Bengaluru, respectively.
As per the proposed schedule, Pakistan’s first two qualifying matches are to be held on October 6 and 12 in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the match against India is proposed for October 15 before the one against Australia in Bengaluru on October 20.
Pakistan’s matches against Afghanistan and South Africa are scheduled to be held on the October 23 and 27 respectively in Chennai. They will play Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31 and New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 5 before their final group match against England in Kolkata on November 12.
ATN to broadcast World Cup Qualifier; Here’s what you need to know
The long-awaited 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers finally gets underway on Sunday (June 18) and once again Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce it has secured the rights to broadcast the matches live in Afghanistan.
The qualifiers will run through until July 9 and all matches will be broadcast on Ariana Television.
The qualifiers will see 10 teams battle it out for the final two available spots in the World Cup which is scheduled for October and November in India.
Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, and South Africa have already sealed their World Cup spots.
However, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Netherlands, along with five Associate nations – Oman, Scotland, UAE, Nepal and USA – will get another crack at making the main event through the qualifier.
Only two of these ten sides will eventually take part in this year’s World Cup.
So how does the qualifier work?
All matches will have ODI status, and the ten teams have been split into two groups of five. Group A includes Nepal, Netherlands, USA, West Indies and Zimbabwe, while Group B consists of Ireland, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka and UAE.
Each side will play four group matches, facing the others in their group once, in a round-robin format. The winner of each game will be awarded two points, while ties and no-results will fetch one point each.
After the 20 group-stage matches are done, the top three sides from each group will progress to the Super Six, carrying over their points. Each team in the Super Six will face the three qualifying teams from the opposite first-round group.
Once complete, the top two teams on the Super Six table will qualify for the 2023 World Cup.
However, there will be a match between the top-two Super Six sides, with the winner taking home a shiny trophy. But the final will be a win-win game for both sides, since they would have both booked their World Cup berths.
The tournament commences on June 18, with the group-stage games finishing on June 27.
The Super Six will run from June 29 to July 7, while the final will take place on July 9 at Harare Sports Club.
Playoffs to decide seventh to tenth places will take place from June 30 to July 6.
On Saturday, teams got the chance to experience a safari ahead of the qualifiers and team captains made use of the opportunity for a group picture, along with the trophy.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
