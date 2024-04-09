Sport
Ravindra Jadeja helps Chennai end Kolkata’s IPL winning run
Ravindra Jadeja returned bowling figures of 3-18 as holders Chennai Super Kings handed Kolkata Knight Riders their first loss of this Indian Premier League season with a seven-wicket hammering on Monday.
Jadeja’s disciplined left-arm spin led Chennai’s bowling charge to restrict Kolkata to 137-9, a total the home team overhauled with 14 balls to spare at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
Two-time winners Kolkata suffered defeat after three straight victories, AFP reported.
Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led the chase with an unbeaten 67 and a 70-run second-wicket partnership with Daryl Mitchell, who made 25, to make Chennai bounce back from two losses.
“Jaddu (Jadeja) always comes in after the power play with momentum in the spin department,” Gaikwad said of his man of the match performer.
“With this team, I don’t really need to tell things to anyone. Everyone’s in a great head space, Mahi (M.S. Dhoni) bhai and (Stephen) Fleming are still around to take those calls,” Gaikwad added.
Gaikwad, who was handed the captaincy by veteran Dhoni ahead of the season, hammered nine boundaries including the winning hit to make it three in three at home this season.
Shivam Dube hit 28 off 18 balls before departing with Chennai needing three for victory and the crowd erupted at the sight of Dhoni, who led the team to five IPL titles, walking out to bat.
The 42-year-old, who is likely playing his last season as player, made one off three balls amid loud cheers from the fans dressed in the Chennai’s yellow.
Kolkata had a horror start to their innings after they lost England’s Phil Salt on the first ball off fast bowler Tushar Dehspande.
Jadeja remained the hero as he struck on the first ball of his opening over and sent back the in-form Sunil Narine (27) four balls later to put Kolkata in trouble at 60-3 inside seven overs.
Wickets kept tumbling as Jadeja, who reached 100 catches in the IPL, took one more and fellow spinner Maheesh Theekshana reduced the opposition to 85-5 in 11.5 overs.
The innings never took off with skipper Shreyas Iyer adding some respect with his 34 in 32 balls.
“We have to go back to our drawing board and learn, just a matter of one match and one innings, glad it happened at the start of the tournament,” said Iyer.
Deshpande claimed three wickets and Bangladesh left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman took two for Chennai, AFP reported.
Next match!
Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 9. Fans across Afghanistan can tune in from 6.30pm on Ariana Television to watch the match live. Alternatively, fans in the country can stream the match live on www.arianatelevision.com
Sport
Reddy helps Hyderabad edge Punjab in IPL thriller
Sunrisers Hyderabad survived a late assault by Punjab Kings batsmen Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma to win by two runs in an IPL thriller on Tuesday.
Nitish Kumar Reddy, a 20-year-old batting all-rounder, pulled Hyderabad out of early trouble to guide them to 182-9 after being invited to bat first at Punjab’s new home Mullanpur.
Punjab looked down and out at 114-6 but Shashank (46) and Sharma (33) put on an unbeaten stand of 66 off 27 balls to give Hyderabad a scare as Punjab ended on 180-6.
Hyderabad’s Pat Cummins looked a relieved captain after left-arm quick Jaydev Unadkat just about defended 29 runs in the last over, which witnessed three dropped catches in the deep, AFP reported.
Cummins, who was paid $2.5 million by Hyderabad in the auction, praised Reddy for his batting, one wicket and a catch as well.
“He was awesome, fantastic debut last week,” Australia’s World Cup-winning captain said.
“Straight to the top for the order, fantastic in the field, bowled three overs too. To get us to 180 off his bat, it was amazing.”
Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets to play a key part in Hyderabad’s third win in five matches to stay fifth, above Punjab in the 10-team table.
But Reddy set up victory with his 37-ball 64 laced with four fours and five sixes as he put on a key 50-run sixth-wicket stand with Abdul Samad, who hit a 12-ball 25.
Punjab quick Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the space of three balls to send back Travis Head, for 21, and Aiden Markram, for a duck, before Reddy took charge.
Reddy rebuilt the innings as he stood firm despite wickets falling around him and mixed the right dose of caution and aggression.
Arshdeep again struck twice in an over as he sent back Samad and Reddy but Shahbaz Ahmed steered the team to a total which eventually proved enough with his unbeaten seven-ball 14.
Sam Curran and Harshal Patel took two wickets each but leaked runs.
Punjab wobbled early in their chase after Cummins took down Jonny Bairstow for a three-ball duck and soon slipped to 58-4 when Curran departed on 29.
Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza hit 28 but it was number six Shashank and number eight Sharma who took on the chase only to finish two short.
“There was always the hope that they could finish the game. Hats off to them that they brought it this close,” Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan said after their third loss this season.
“Gives us confidence and hope for the next game. We have to do better in certain areas and improve.”
Sport
Babar Azam says Pakistan’s World Cup loss to Afghanistan was ‘very painful’
Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam has said that his nation’s defeat against Afghanistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was “very painful.”
“That match was very painful for me because losing to Afghanistan in a World Cup was a different kind of thing,” Babar said in a podcast, A Sports reported.
“I think they played very good cricket and we could not execute the way we should. We made efforts and we posted a good total but the way they both [Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah] played, it seemed they would not get out on that pitch. The credit should be given to them as well.
“So, that day was a hard day for me. I couldn’t sleep that day. It [defeat] hit me hard in the heart.”
Babar Azam then went on to share how he overcame the setback, stating it takes time but experience helps a person to handle such situations.
“Look, it takes some time to overcome, a day or two. If you do well, you don’t sleep with excitement leave aside failures.
“The more you play, the more you get experienced, you get to know how to handle yourself.”
Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the ICC World Cup 2023.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah scored half-centuries after Noor Ahmad’s 3/49 led Afghanistan to beat Pakistan.
The eight-wicket victory marked Afghanistan’s first over Pakistan in ODIs. The two sides had come face to face on seven occasions in the 50-over format.
Sport
Abbas Karimi to take part in World Para Swimming Championships
Well known Afghan swimmer Abbas Karimi is expected to take part in the upcoming World Para Swimming Championships in the US.
The competition is scheduled to take place from April 11th.
Karimi will compete in the 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, and 50-meter backstroke.
Last year Karimi won gold and silver in his divisions.
In 2017, during the ninth edition of the World Para Swimming Championships, Karimi won the silver medal in the 50-meter butterfly, becoming the first immigrant athlete in the world to achieve such a feat.
Currently living in the United States, Karimi competes as an American citizen in the championships.
