Reconstruction of 27 kms of Kabul-Kandahar highway gets underway
Asphalting of a section of the Kabul-Kandahar highway began on Saturday in the presence of the Prime Minister’s Deputy for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
Arghandi-Bazaar Durrani road is 27 kilometers long, 11 meters wide, and has two major bridges and 60 culverts. The project will cost about one billion Afghanis, which is being financed by the Islamic Emirate.
“Our request is that all the contracting companies increase their efforts to speed up their work so that the project will be completed soon and the problems of passengers on this route will be solved,” Mullah Baradar said at the ceremony to launch the project.
The project is scheduled to be completed within one year.
Members of the private sector called the reconstruction of the Kabul-Kandahar highway important for the growth of the country’s economy and transit and emphasized that the project will be executed in accordance with the contract.
“There has been a significant increase in the transportation of passengers, the export of fresh and dried fruit, transit and trade, and all criteria will be considered in the implementation of this project,” Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said.
Najibullah Jalalzai, head of the contracting company said: “The quality of the road will be high. The thickness of bitumen is 21 cm. We will try to complete the project in seven months.”
Officials of the Ministry of Public Works also asked the contracting company to consider the standards in the construction of the road.
IEA calls on Pakistan to send academic staff to Afghan university
Acting Minister of Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadeem has called on Pakistan to send academic staff to teach at Afghanistan International University in Kabul.
The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that Nadeem requested this in a meeting with Pakistani Ambassador Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani, where the two sides discussed the expansion of academic cooperation between the two countries.
Nadeem asked the envoy to cooperate in solving the visa problems of Afghan students in Pakistan, and in sending Pakistani professors to teach, especially at the Afghan International University.
Nizamani said that he would share the requests with the relevant authorities of his country. He added that in the near future, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan affairs will arrive in Kabul and that he would share these issues with him as well.
Afghanistan seeks strong ties with its neighbors: IEA
Acting Information and Culture Minister Khairullah Khairkhah said in a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani that Afghanistan wants strong ties with its neighbors based on mutual respect, Bakhtar News Agency reported on Saturday.
During the meeting, the sides discussed cultural and handicraft exhibitions between the two countries. Khairkhah said that such exhibitions could pave the way to strengthen cultural diplomacy.
Khairkhah also stressed the role of the tourism industry in economic development and the creation of traveling opportunities for the citizens of both countries.
For his part, Nizamani mentioning the cultural, historical, and religious similarities between the two countries, and said that Pakistan’s government seeks a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.
IEA’s foreign ministry delegation visits Indonesia
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday announced that it has dispatched a delegation to Indonesia for talks with politicians, businessmen and scholars.
Zia Ahmed Takal, deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Twitter that the delegation, led by Maghfurullah Shahab, deputy director of the political division of the ministry, visited the Afghan embassy in Indonesia and issued instructions to the diplomats on improving transparency and general affairs.
In addition, the delegation met with a number of scholars, politicians and businessmen and discussed strengthening bilateral political and economic relations.
Takal said that the delegation met with the ambassadors and chargé d’affaires of various countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Singapore and discussed achievements made by the IEA including the ban on drug cultivation and trafficking, treatment of drug addicts, ensuring security, increasing exports, currency stability, and good relations with neighbors.
He said representatives of these countries appreciated the achievements of the Islamic Emirate and said strengthening bilateral relations would benefit both sides.
