Red Crescent allocates 10 Million AFN for earthquake victims

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2022)

The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has allocated 10 million AFN for the victims of last week’s massive quake in Khost and Paktika provinces.

Speaking at a press conference Monday in Kabul, officials from ARCS said that they would distribute $100 to each affected family, providing thousands of families with cash.

“The donation will be delivered to the areas with survey teams, and we will distribute them in cash as the locals requested,” said Mullah Nooruddin Torabi, deputy director of the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

In addition to distributing cash, this organization will also provide blankets, tents, and home and kitchen appliances to the victims.

In addition, Torabi called on national and international humanitarian organizations to deliver aid to earthquake victims in Paktika and Khost provinces in coordination with the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

Torabi said the aid already sent by neighboring countries and countries around the world has not been enough for the quake victims.

“We need to establish shelters, clinics, and schools for those who are suffering in the areas where the incident took place,” he added.

He also said that in order to distribute the aid among victims in a transparent manner all domestic and international humanitarian organizations must collaborate with ARCS.

Last week a deadly earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces killed at least 1,200 people and injured more than 2,000 others.