Red Crescent sends 54 children to Germany for treatment

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2022)

The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) says 54 children suffering from heart disease, burns and orthopedic problems have been sent to Germany for treatment after their treatment was funded by a German organization.

According to ARCS, the children will be treated at a cost of $2 million.

“The number of children who are being sent for treatment totals 54,” said Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis, the acting president of ARCS.

“So far, the German organization has treated more than 4,000 children and we hope it will continue to do so in the future,” he said.

In the meantime, an official from the organization said: “I know you [parents] are afraid to trust us and entrust your child to us, but when your child leaves with us in pain and crying, we promise that they will come back with a smile.”

Parents whose children were sent to Germany for treatment have welcomed the opportunity as they did not have the financial means to get proper medical treatment for their children.

“We ask the Islamic Emirate to continue this process so that all the children of our country become healthy,” said Marzia, one of the carers accompanying the children.

According to ARCS, 68 other children who were previously sent to Germany for treatment will soon return to the country.