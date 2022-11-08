Health
Red Crescent sends 54 children to Germany for treatment
The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) says 54 children suffering from heart disease, burns and orthopedic problems have been sent to Germany for treatment after their treatment was funded by a German organization.
According to ARCS, the children will be treated at a cost of $2 million.
“The number of children who are being sent for treatment totals 54,” said Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis, the acting president of ARCS.
“So far, the German organization has treated more than 4,000 children and we hope it will continue to do so in the future,” he said.
In the meantime, an official from the organization said: “I know you [parents] are afraid to trust us and entrust your child to us, but when your child leaves with us in pain and crying, we promise that they will come back with a smile.”
Parents whose children were sent to Germany for treatment have welcomed the opportunity as they did not have the financial means to get proper medical treatment for their children.
“We ask the Islamic Emirate to continue this process so that all the children of our country become healthy,” said Marzia, one of the carers accompanying the children.
According to ARCS, 68 other children who were previously sent to Germany for treatment will soon return to the country.
Italian doctors remove tumor weighing a staggering 70kgs
An ovarian tumor weighing over 70 kg was successfully removed during emergency surgery at a hospital in Italy recently after the female patient started having breathing problems.
“In recent weeks a young woman came to the emergency room at the Molinette hospital of the City of Health in Turin with respiratory failure caused by the presence of a very voluminous benign abdominal expansive formation,” local media reported, citing a hospital statement.
According to the hospital, the tumor had been pressing on the woman’s lungs, preventing her from breathing properly. She was then intubated until surgery could be performed.
The hospital reported that the woman suffered no complications during or after surgery and has since been released from the hospital.
Afghan doctors make history in the country, perform complicated esophageal surgery
Afghan doctors have successfully carried out an esophagectomy on a patient in Kabul who has been unable to swallow food for about six years nor drink liquids for the past two years.
Surgeons at the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital in Kabul were able to remove the esophagus, and then reconstruct it by using part of the patient’s stomach.
This was the first time this surgery was carried out by local doctors in Afghanistan.
According to officials, the patient had tried to get help for years – both in Afghanistan and outside the country. On a number of occasions, the patient underwent an endoscopy, in a bid to open up the tube. However, this did not have the desired results.
Eventually, the patient was referred to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital where he was attended to by doctors at the Thoracic and Vascular Surgery Department.
There he was diagnosed with having Esophageal Stricture (or narrowing of the esophagus) caused by drinking caustic, or acidic, agents, officials said.
Doctors then decided to carry out a complete esophagectomy and to reconstruct it by using parts of the patient’s stomach.
Brigadier General Dr. Mohammad Yaqub Noorzi, a thoracic, vascular, and anesthesiological specialist, was key to carrying out the surgery.
According to officials, the patient did not suffer any complications and was released from the hospital 10 days after the surgery – after being given the all clear.
Child malnutrition cases rise nearly 50% in Afghanistan as hunger hits record levels
The number of dangerously malnourished children admitted to Save the Children’s mobile health clinics in Afghanistan has increased by 47% since January this year, with some babies dying before managing to receive any treatment, the children’s charity said on Monday.
Demand for malnutrition treatment services has surged in recent months as families struggle to cope with Afghanistan’s worst hunger crisis on record.
In January, Save the Children’s 57 mobile health teams admitted about 2,500 malnourished children for treatment. By September, that number had jumped to around 4,270 children admitted by 66 teams, according to newly released data.
Save the Children’s Country Director in Afghanistan, Chris Nyamandi, said:“Humanitarian organizations like Save the Children are stretched to the absolute limit trying to stop children dying from hunger every day in Afghanistan. But the truth is, with so many children facing life-threatening levels of hunger, we simply do not have the resources to save them all.
“Every day we’re faced with the heart-wrenching decision – which children do we save? It’s outrageous and horrifying to think that international leaders have the power to save these children’s lives – by working to solve the economic crisis and reinstating humanitarian funding and long-term development assistance that was withdrawn when the Taliban (IEA) retook control – but they have been too slow to find solutions and now children are dying as a result.
“Humanitarian organizations have been sounding the alarm on Afghanistan for more than a year now. It’s time the world stopped ignoring this catastrophic crisis and took action before many more children lose their lives.”
Experts had hoped to see a drop in hunger levels in Afghanistan during the recent summer harvest season, but the ongoing drought has led to failed crops and harvests have been much smaller than normal, forcing many rural families to sell land and livestock to buy food to feed their children.
The other major driver of the food crisis – the collapse of the country’s economy – has caused unemployment, poverty and food prices to skyrocket, with many families now only surviving on bread and water for weeks at a time.
Humanitarian organizations have provided vast amounts of life-saving food, but the needs are so high that 50% of Afghanistan’s population is still facing extreme hunger, with 6 million children and adults – nearly one eighth of the population – one step away from famine, the organization reported.
Save the Children doctors say they are overwhelmed with malnourished children – especially young girls who are often deprioritised.
Since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regained control in August 2021, Save the Children has scaled up its response to support the increasing number of children in need and is delivering health, nutrition, education, child protection, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene and food security and livelihoods support.
Save the Children has reached more than 3.3 million people, including 1.8 million children since September 2021.
