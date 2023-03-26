Refugees minister meets with Iran’s ambassador in Kabul

(Last Updated On: March 26, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and the world are expanding and so far, the IEA has diplomats at embassies in 14 countries.

In a voice message Mujahid said that currently the embassies of Afghanistan are under the control of the Islamic Emirate in 14 countries, and each day, the country’s diplomatic relations with the region and the world are improving.

“We have very good relations with all neighboring countries as well as Islamic countries and countries in the region,” said Mujahid.

“We are trying to expand relations. Afghan embassies have diplomatic activities in around 14 countries.”

“The embassies of different countries are in Kabul, which means that relations are still expanding and improving, and we hope that it will develop further in the future,” he added.

Currently, a number of countries, including Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, and Kazakhstan have diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

In addition, a number of countries have handed over the embassies of Afghanistan to the diplomats of the Islamic Emirate.

Earlier, the foreign ministry announced that a delegation of the Islamic Emirate visited the Afghanistan consulate in Khorog, the capital of Badakhshan province in Tajikistan.

Some politicians consider the interaction and close relations of the IEA with the countries of the region and the world to be important, but they emphasize that the IEA should act in a balanced way in foreign policy and relations between countries.

“The Islamic Emirate must maintain its neutrality and not go to any side, because with any side that gets too close, the other side will be jealous of their partner and problems will arise,” said Sayed Ishaq Gilani, a political analyst.

“The IEA should not favor any side, neither East nor West.”