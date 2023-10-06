Latest News
Renovation of 4 historical sites kicks off in Kandahar
The Ministry of Information and Culture says the reconstruction work of four historical monuments worth 24 million AFN has started in Kandahar province.
The ministry said that the historical sites include the tomb of Mirwais Khan, the house and tomb of Ahmad Shah Baba and the Ahmad Shahi reservoir in Spin Boldak.
Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhah said that the restoration work of several other historical sites is currently underway in different provinces of the country worth 260 million AFN.
Meanwhile, businessmen and local authorities of Kandahar province welcome this development decision of IEA and have promised all kinds of cooperation.
“We are very grateful to the Islamic Emirate for giving a positive answer to our request, and sufficient funds have been taken into consideration for the reconstruction of these sites,” said Inamullah Samangani, Kandahar’s information and culture head.
This comes amid most of the country’s historic buildings and monuments are in danger of collapsing and if the government does not pay serious attention to them, they will be destroyed in the not-so-distant future.
Iranian cyclist reaches Nangarhar with peace message
An Iranian cyclist, Rahmatullah Azad, who has come to Nangarhar province by bicycle says the purpose of his trip is to convey peace message among nations.
He said that the people of Afghanistan are very hospitable, expressing his satisfaction with the behavior of Afghans.
This Iranian cyclist has called on the international community to help the people of Afghanistan and not leave the country alone in this difficult situation.
Azad, who has visited different provinces of Afghanistan in the past, has now reached Nangarhar province.
“Afghanistan has seen forty years of war and problems, and now the international community must help it. I have come to bring the voice of oppression of the Afghan people to the ears of the world,” he Azad.
He stated that he is happy that peace has come to Afghanistan after 20 years.
“I saw kind, good and faithful people who have gone through forty years of war and are still living with hope, and now I am at eastern Afghanistan and I hope that the world will hear my voice,” he added
“I have not come for a country or a government, I have come for the whole world to say that these people have suffered for forty years and it is enough for them.”
Meanwhile, Information and Culture Department of Nangarhar say that until now about 70 foreign tourists have traveled to this province and visited various historical and recreational areas.
“Until now, nearly 70 foreign tourists have traveled to Nangarhar province and visited the historical and recreational places of this province,” said Qureshi Badlon, Director of Information and Culture Department of Nangarhar province.
Since IEA’s takeover, the number of foreign visitors to Afghanistan have increased.
India says Afghanistan embassy in Delhi continues to operate
The Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi continues to operate and New Delhi is in contact with diplomats at the mission as well as in consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad, Indian government said on Thursday.
“Our understanding is that the Afghan embassy in New Delhi is functioning or continuing to function. We are in touch with the Afghan diplomats who are there in that embassy as well as with the Afghan diplomats who are at the consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
“However, we received communication last week purportedly from the embassy, indicating that it intends to suspend operations at the end of September,” he said as reported by the Indian Express.
“Of course, such a decision is an internal matter of a foreign mission. However, we have noted that the Afghan consulates general in Mumbai and in Hyderabad voiced their objection to that decision or to such a decision,” Bagchi told reporters.
The diplomats at the embassy appointed by the previous Afghan government had announced in a statement on September 30 that the mission is ceasing its operations from October 1, alleging “lack of support from the host government”.
The Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad have, however, said that they would continue their operations.
The embassy was headed by Ambassador Farid Mamundzay but he has been out of India for several weeks. He was appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government.
“We are also aware that there has been a prolonged absence of the ambassador and that a large number of Afghan diplomats have left India in the recent past,” Bagchi said.
“We would hope that a substantial number of Afghan nationals in India, including students, are able to continue to receive necessary consular support. On our part, we will continue with our efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
Bagchi said the government is in touch with the Afghan diplomats in Delhi as well as in Mumbai and Hyderabad.
“We are not going to discuss what they will do, who will replace whom. That’s not within the remit of the government of India,” he said.
Bagchi also said that the government is extending visas to Afghan nationals who are unable to return to their country.
Muttaqi tells Pakistan mistreatment of Afghan refugees can adversely affect relations
Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi has told his Pakistani counterpart that mistreatment of Afghan refugees can adversely affect relations between the two countries.
Muttaqi met Jalil Abbad Jilani, Foreign Minister of the caretaker government of Pakistan, on the sidelines of the third Trans-Himalaya Forum meeting in China.
The two sides held exhaustive discussions regarding bilateral relations, trade, and the issues regarding Afghan businessmen and the problems of Afghan refugees in Pakistan were the core part of the discussion, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman of Afghan Foreign Ministry, said on X on Friday.
Muttaqi reiterated that “negative media outbursts, hindering transit and travel, and mishandling of Afghan refugees can adversely affect bilateral relations and the economic scenarios of both countries, adding that such decisions and measures should be taken with deep consideration,” Zia Ahmad said.
The Pakistani side stressed on addressing the controversial issues through dialogue and understanding.
Earlier, Pakistan foreign ministry’s spokesperson said that Jilani in meeting with Muttaqi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties with Afghanistan.
He also underscored that challenges confronting regional peace and stability be addressed in collaborative spirit through collective strategies.
