Rents rise in Nangarhar amid sharp increase in returning refugees

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 6, 2023

With the surge of Afghans returning from Pakistan, the cost of housing has sharply increased in eastern Nangarhar province over the past few weeks.

Returnees say they cannot afford to pay the steep rents charged by landlords and have asked the government to step in.

“The rent of houses that was 4,000 or 5,000 afghanis has increased to 8,000 and 9,000 afghanis. It has even increased to 10,000 afghanis,” says Ketab Khan, a resident of Nangarhar.

Local officials say that they have taken measures to resolve the issue and are trying to control prices.

“We have a chief in every district. We have a general president of the union. We have told them to identify anyone who violates our order,” says Gul Zaman Naseh, head of coordination of the Nangarhar Justice Department.

Vice and Virtue officials also go street to street, asking residents to help returnees by renting houses at reasonable prices.

“We have to help them (returnees). Share with them an apple we eat. We have told all the people through the mosques to embrace the returning Afghans and not to raise the rents,” says Sahibullah Nomani, a muhtasib in Nangarhar province.

Affected families in Herat complain about lack of healthcare facilities

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 6, 2023

By

November 6, 2023

Families in the earthquake-affected areas in western Herat province have complained about the lack of facilities and medicine in the area.

Health teams are busy providing services in all the affected villages, but some of the earthquake victims say the assistance provided is not enough.

With winter fast approaching, children across the province are coming down with seasonal diseases, residents say. According to doctors, however, they say they have enough supplies and medicine to provide basic healthcare services.

One earthquake survivor, Ibrahim, says he was only discharged from hospital a week ago and is still in great pain. He lives in a tent after having lost his home and three brothers in the quake. While Ibrahim survived, he was seriously injured in the tremor.

“It’s been a week since I was discharged from the hospital, and they told me that you will be treated in your tent, and the doctor will provide you with anything you need,” said Ibrahim, a resident of Herat’s Zinda Jan district.

“We want our patient to be taken care of because our patient’s one arm and leg does not work,” said Maryam, a resident of Herat’s Zinda Jan district.

The string of earthquakes that rocked the area last month caused mass devastation and while government medical teams, volunteers and NGOs have been assisting the survivors, challenges have been enormous. Doctors say that all the wounded who were hospitalized in the seminary hospital are now being treated in their areas under tents.

“Since we came here, all the wounded were in the hospital, but now they have discharged the wounded from the hospital, and now the wounded are being treated and cared for in their tents,” said Ahmadjan Rahimi, the head of one of the medical teams in the earthquake-affected areas of Zinda Jan district of Herat.

But some affected families say that there are not enough facilities and medicine in these areas, and they have to transfer their patients to the hospitals in the city center.

“My son is sick here under the tent; no one gives medicine; they only give one packet of tablets, and that doesn’t really help, and I had to take my son to the city for treatment,” said Faqir Ahmad, a resident of Zinda Jan district of Herat.

Currently, health volunteer teams from the women’s and men’s departments are busy providing services in all areas affected by the earthquake. Psychologists are also working with patients with mental health problems.

“I am a vaccinator myself, I work in the vaccination department, and the vaccines that we apply here are generally the vaccines that are applied in the clinics of the city, including tetanus vaccines for women,” said Marziya Ebrahimi, a health volunteer.

“We go and check the people in every tent closely and invite and encourage people to come and participate in the meetings and use the principles of psychological counseling,” said psychologist Mohammad Elias Khairkhowa.

With the cold weather, seasonal illnesses have increased among the affected families, and doctors say that most of these patients are treated in these health centers.

Baradar meets Chairman of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 6, 2023

By

November 6, 2023

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the Chairman of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in Tehran.

During their meeting, both sides engaged in discussions pertaining to political and economic relations, effective coordination between the respective nations, water resource management, transit agreements, and the enhancement of Afghanistan’s imports and exports through Iran.

Baradar emphasized positive historical ties between Afghanistan and Iran in the realms of security, politics, and economics. He highlighted the collaborative efforts that have been ongoing for the betterment and progress of their relationship.

Baradar underscored the potential for Afghanistan and Iran to be strong economic partners due to their strategic positions, emphasizing the necessity for increased bilateral cooperation and the formation of technical teams to pursue this goal.

Baradar also expressed gratitude to Iran for its hospitality in hosting Afghan refugees, acknowledging Iran’s commitment to Islamic values, humanitarianism, and the rights and norms concerning refugees.

Meanwhile, Ahmadian, Chairman of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in his speech, stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two nations across various domains.

He inquired about the challenges faced by Afghan refugees residing in Iran and assured that they would receive proper care and assistance.

Regarding transit issues, Ahmadian pointed out that Iran and Afghanistan play a crucial role in China’s One Belt and One Road project, which connects China to Iran, Iraq, Syria, and the Mediterranean through Afghanistan, ultimately extending to Europe.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to capitalize on the opportunities at hand and ensure that no external factors negatively impact the strong relationship between Iran and Afghanistan.

Iran says Mossad drone attack foiled, 3 ‘agents’ arrested

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 6, 2023

By

November 6, 2023

Iran said on Sunday that it foiled a Mossad drone attack in eastern Iran after arresting three local agents of the Israeli spy agency in a joint operation with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) near its eastern borders with Afghanistan.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in cooperation with Afghanistan’s IEA “neutralized a drone attack by the Israeli regime’s spy agency Mossad in eastern Iran,” said a report by the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

“Three Mossad agents of Iranian nationality were arrested in mountainous areas between Iran and Afghanistan in a joint operation,” said the agency.

“The three agents had planned to launch suicide drones from the Afghan border areas towards targets in Iran,” it said, without naming the targets.

“The suspects will soon be handed over by Taliban (IEA) authorities to Iran,” it added.

Israeli officials have yet to make any comment on the report.

