Regional
Russia concerned about weapons abandoned by the West in Afghanistan
The large hotbed of instability in Afghanistan created by the West could spread to all countries of the region, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Wednesday at a meeting of regional countries on Afghanistan.
Patrushev explained that this was also due to arms “abandoned by the Western coalition in enormous amounts” when troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
“We are talking about more than a thousand armored vehicles and armored personnel carriers, dozens of aircraft and helicopters, hundreds of artillery pieces, mortars, anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, as well as hundreds of thousands of heavy and light small arms worth tens of billions of dollars,” the security chief listed as reported by TASS news agency.
According to him, these weapons can be used both to intensify the armed struggle between intra-Afghan groups and sold on the black market, including to terrorists in third countries.
He said that Washington and its allies seek to maintain old and create new hotbeds of tension around the world.
“Uniting our efforts in solving security tasks is especially important at the current stage, when the US and its allies are pursuing policies aimed at maintaining old or creating new hotbeds of tension around the world,” he said.
According to Patrushev, one of these hotbeds is Afghanistan, where “over 20 years of the presence of Western military contingents, preconditions for long-term challenges and threats” to the countries of the entire region have been consistently formed.
“In particular, the West indulged in stepping up the activities of international terrorist organizations, first of all ISIS and al-Qaeda, which swelled its ranks thanks to fighters from Iraq, Syria and some other countries. We all remember quite well the unmarked helicopters that delivered weapons and ammunition to the ISIS mercenaries in the American airspace control zone,” he noted.
In addition, the Russian security chief recalled that the Americans had contributed to the growth of drug trafficking in Afghanistan. “Today the incumbent Kabul authorities are still reaping the fruits of the chaos left by the Americans, and the situation in the socio-economic sphere is rapidly deteriorating,” he summarized.
Meanwhile, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani said at the meeting that the crisis in Iraq, the creation of Daesh, as well as the conflict in Ukraine are results of US policies.
“Peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan are our priority, [the priority] of all those seated around this table. We believe and proceed from the fact that the presence of the United States destabilizes the region. Afghanistan confirms this. The events in Iraq, the creation of the Islamic State in the Levant region, and also, the events in Ukraine occurred as a result of arrogant actions by the United States. The people of Ukraine have fallen victim to US aims,” he said.
The fifth meeting of the secretaries of national councils from the countries of Central Asia, Pakistan, India and China on Afghanistan is taking place in Moscow on Wednesday.
Balkh
Seven members of one Balkh family die in ‘mysterious’ shooting
Security officials in Balkh province say that seven members of a family were shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Chamtal district of Balkh province.
Mohammad Asaf Waziri, Balkh police spokesman, says the incident took place on Friday night.
According to Waziri, children and women were among the victims.
Waziri says an investigation is being carried out and that the perpetrators are being sought.
Nangarhar
Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said Saturday two Chinese nationals and three Afghans were arrested while trying to smuggle about 1,000 tons of rocks containing raw lithium out of the country.
The lithium was seized while being illegally transported to Nangarhar province from Nuristan and Kunar.
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said about 300 tons was seized in Nangarhar and handed over to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, and about 700 tons was seized in Kunar province.
According to the ministry the arrests were made by security and intelligence agencies.
Dr. Bashir, the head of operational affairs of the intelligence department, said at a press conference in Nangarhar province on Saturday: “We found out that there was a plan to smuggle these precious stones, which are not contracted and are extracted secretly. Therefore, in order to arrest the main perpetrators, we gave them a chance to reach Jalalabad city. Five people were arrested, two foreign smugglers who are Chinese and three Afghans who were their collaborators and did most of the buying,” said Bashir.
Lithium is a rare metal that is mostly used in modern technology, including smart phone batteries, electric motors, computers and drones.
Officials add that according to the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, smuggling and illegal transfer of the mineral of the country is prohibited.
Nangarhar
66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail
Nangarhar officials said Thursday that 66 prisoners, including women and children, have been released from the province’s central prison.
According to Nangarhar’s provincial media office, the prisoners were freed on the order of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and were reunited with their families.
Sheikh Mohammad Gulab Farooqi, the head of the Nangarhar Appeal Court, said that five women, 11 children and 50 men were released.
“Within one and a half months, the cases of the remaining prisoners will be examined and those whose crimes are minor or those who have been forgiven by the other side will be released,” Farooqi said.
Mawolavi Bilal Shahin, the head of Nangarhar prisons, says that currently 1,100 people are incarcerated at the facility and that educational programs have been provided for them.
Russia concerned about weapons abandoned by the West in Afghanistan
Tahawol: New rule for taking cash out of Afghanistan discussed
Astronomers astonished by ring around frigid distant world Quaoar
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
Saar: Role of regional countries in Afghan stability discussed
IEA thwarts sale of 9-year-old girl in Nangarhar province
Kabul, Islamabad agree to boost bilateral trade and transit
World Bank warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023
Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials
Aziz calls for industrialists to improve quality of manufactured goods
Tahawol: New rule for taking cash out of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Role of regional countries in Afghan stability discussed
Tahawol: OIC’s call from international community discussed
Saar: Moscow meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Tahawol: US extending national emergency over Afghan crisis discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan to appeal to IEA leader over Peshawar mosque bombing
-
World5 days ago
Second Chinese suspected spy balloon spotted over Latin America, US says
-
World4 days ago
US fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
-
Latest News3 days ago
Biden extends US national emergency over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
-
World2 days ago
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
-
Latest News5 days ago
Moscow to host regional security meeting on Afghanistan next week
-
Balkh4 days ago
Seven members of one Balkh family die in ‘mysterious’ shooting