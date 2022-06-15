Latest News
Russia hints it may recognise IEA government
Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan has said Moscow may recognise the interim Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government and has reserved grain for the South Asian country to stave off the possible food crisis there.
“There is such a possibility. Its conditions were determined by both the Russian president and foreign minister,” Zamir Kabulov told the Russian state TV Channel One Russia.
Kabulov said the IEA is willing to cooperate with Russia and work in line with international rules, TRT reported.
Latest News
OIC, EU envoys for Afghanistan meet, agree to reinforce mutual cooperation
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Tarig Ali Bakheet, held a meeting with the Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, Thomas Nicholson, on Tuesday and discussed the unfolding developments in Afghanistan.
In a series of tweets the OIC said discussions at the meeting focused on the sustained and multi-pronged engagement of the OIC with Afghanistan.
“Unfolding developments in the country, too, were at the center of the exchange,” the OIC said.
Latest News
Health ministry signs MoU with Lahore University to support Kabul hospital
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between Pakistan’s Lahore University and Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health for ongoing support, both financially and technically, of the Mohammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in Kabul.
This hospital, in the west of the capital, has been supported by the Pakistan government for the past few years.
The visiting delegation agreed on Tuesday to not only continue providing the hospital with medical equipment but also turn the hospital into a training facility.
Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan meanwhile said that the university would help run the hospital.
“Afghan Minister of Public Health H.E. Dr. Qalandar Ebad and a team from University of Lahore signed a Letter of Understanding for assistance in running M. A. Jinnah Hospital Kabul and upgrade its facilities to make it a teaching hospital,” Ahmad Khan tweeted on Tuesday.
He said: “The cost has not been estimated yet because it is an ongoing project, but Lahore University provides monthly assistance with medical equipment, technical equipment and training for the hospital’s doctors.”
The IEA’s Ministry of Public Health welcomed the university’s move to increase the hospital’s technical and human resources’ capacity.
However, Ebad said they did not sign the MoU with the ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul nor with the Pakistan government. He said the MoU was with the university.
“We didn’t sign this agreement with the ambassador of Pakistan but with the hospital delegation from Lahore. The delegation from Lahore wants to make the hospital professional, technical and capable,” Ebad said.
In addition to improving the hospital and its services, the university will also pay the salaries of staff and other expenses.
The non-payment of salaries over the past few months has been a serious cause of concern for staff at the hospital.
According to them, they have faced serious financial pressure due to not having received salaries, which were paid by the former government.
“We are asking the (new)
government to pay us our salaries because we are facing countless problems,” said Abdul Ghafoor, a health worker at the hospital.
According to the IEA officials, this type of cooperation will be extended to a number of other hospitals that were built and supported by Pakistan in the last few years.
Latest News
UNHCR deputy chief discusses refugee issues with Stanekzai during Kabul visit
The United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, Kelly T. Clements and an accompanying delegation met with Afghanistan’s acting Deputy Foreign Minister, Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in Kabul where they discussed the return of refugees and resettlement of IDPs.
Stanekzai said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government intends to prevent further migration and repatriate former refugees. “However, given the decades of war, unemployment and restrictions on banking and economy, doing so is a huge task and the government is in need of the international community,” he said.
He also asked for UNHCR’s support in ensuring observance of global policies on migration in host countries.
Clements meanwhile said that the UNHCR is working to prepare a proper environment for the return of IDPs and refugees and that the organization plans to expand its operations and increase its staff in Afghanistan to attain this goal.
She also said issues faced by refugees will be raised with relevant authorities.
EU signs deal with Bavarian Nordic for delivery of monkeypox vaccine
Russia considers Turkey’s possible military operation in Syria unwise
Spinners lead Afghanistan to T20I series sweep
OIC, EU envoys for Afghanistan meet, agree to reinforce mutual cooperation
NATO needs greater readiness, more weapons -military alliance chief
Eshkamish district residents voice concerns about infrastructure, service delivery problems
Cotton factories ‘owed’ $30 million by Pakistan: Kandahar Chamber
1.2 million people in Afghanistan employed in carpet industry: Union
IEA urge Afghan businessmen, investors abroad to return home
Afghanistan to tour Ireland in August for 5 T20Is
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to buy four more planes
-
Latest News5 days ago
Deputy FM Stanikzai appreciates Russia’s ‘friendly relations’ with IEA
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA’s finances in much better shape: The Economist
-
Latest News5 days ago
Qatar’s NSA reaffirms cooperation with Afghanistan during Kabul visit
-
Latest News4 days ago
Abdullah returns to Afghanistan after 6 weeks in India
-
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistan PM approves on arrival transit visas for Afghans
-
World4 days ago
Japan’s PM vows to boost regional security role
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beats Zimbabwe by six wickets in first T20I