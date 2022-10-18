World
Russia hits infrastructure targets across Ukraine, targets power and water
Russian missiles crashed into infrastructure targets across Ukraine on Tuesday morning as Moscow stepped up what looked like a deliberate campaign to destroy electricity and water facilities before winter, Reuters reported.
The major of Zhytomyr, a city of 263,000 people, said the attacks had knocked out the power and water supply, and two explosions rocked an energy facility in the southeastern city of Dnipro, a city of nearly 1 million, causing serious damage, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian presidential aide.
In the southern Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv, a missile slammed into an apartment building killing at least one man, a Reuters witness said, and blasts were heard and smoke seen rising in Kyiv, the capital.
There were also reports of power facilities being targeted in the city of Kharkiv, a city with a pre-war population of 1.43 million people, close to the Russian border.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of terrorising and killing civilians with the air attacks, which came a day after drone strikes on Kyiv and other cities killed at least four people.
“Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best – terrorise and kill civilians,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account.”
There was no immediate word on how many people had been killed in the strikes.
Russia earlier this month named General Sergei Suvorikin as overall commander of what Moscow calls its “special operation” in Ukraine. Suvorikin served in Syria and Chechnya where Russian forces pounded cities in a scorched earth policy against its foes.
Nicknamed “General Armageddon” by the Russian media because of his alleged toughness, his appointment was followed by the biggest wave of missile strikes against Ukraine since Moscow invaded on Feb. 24.
Russia carried out its latest strikes on Tuesday after the United States warned it would hold Moscow accountable for any war crimes.
Moscow denies targeting civilians. Its defence ministry has said it is carrying out attacks on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using high-precision weapons.
In the port city of Mykolaiv, a Reuters witness said they had heard three explosions in the early hours of Tuesday.
A missile had completely destroyed one wing of a building in the downtown area, leaving a massive crater, they said. A fire crew was seen pulling the dead body of a man from the rubble.
The Russian strikes followed advances by Ukrainian forces in the east and south and came after an Oct. 8 blast on a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea – the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday that the White House “strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes” and spoke of Putin’s “brutality”.
World
China’s Xi talks up security as congress reopens
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has called for speeding up building a world-class military, kicked off the Communist Party Congress by focusing on security and reaffirming policy priorities.
Roughly 2,300 delegates from around the country gathered for the event in the Chinese capital Beijing.
Xi described the five years since the last party congress as “extremely uncommon and abnormal”, during a speech that lasted less than two hours.
“We must strengthen our sense of hardship, adhere to the bottom-line thinking, be prepared for danger in times of peace, prepare for a rainy day, and be ready to withstand major tests of high winds and high waves,” he said.
Xi called for strengthening the ability to maintain national security, ensuring food and energy supplies, securing supply chains, improving the ability to deal with disasters and protecting personal information.
The biggest applause came when Xi restated opposition to Taiwan independence.
In the full work report, Xi used the terms “security” or “safety” 89 times, up from 55 times in 2017, according to a Reuters count.
“To build a modern socialist country in all respects, we must, first and foremost, pursue high-quality development. Development is our Party’s top priority in governing and rejuvenating China, for without solid material and technological foundations, we cannot hope to build a great modern socialist country in all respects,” Xi said.
He also said that China is committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace.
“China remains firm in pursuing an independent foreign policy of peace. It has always decided its position and policy on issues based on their own merits, and it has strived to uphold the basic norms governing international relations and to safeguard international fairness and justice,” Xi said.
World
Several explosions hit central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine
Several loud explosions have rocked the center of the Ukrainian capital, a week after Russia orchestrated a massive, coordinated air strike across the country.
Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klichko said the central Shevchenko district of the capital had been hit on Monday morning, and urged residents to take shelter. No further details were immediately known, Associated Press reported.
The explosions came from the same central Kyiv district where a week ago a missile struck a children’s playground and intersection near the Kyiv National University’s main buildings.
Social media posts showed a fire in the area of the apparent strike, with black smoke rising into the early morning light.
Russian forces struck Kyiv with Iranian Shahed drones, wrote Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, in a post on the Telegram social media site. Russia has repeatedly been using the so-called suicide drones in recent weeks to target urban centres and infrastructure, including power stations, AP reported.
The strike on Kyiv comes as fighting has intensified in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in recent days, as well as the continued Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south near Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday night in his evening address that there was heavy fighting around the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region. The Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the bulk of the industrial east known as the Donbas, and were two of four regions annexed by Russia in September in defiance of international law.
On Sunday, the Russian-backed regime in the Donetsk region said Ukraine had shelled its central administrative building in a direct hit. No casualties were reported.
World
Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden’s nuclear remarks
Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Saturday he had summoned the US ambassador after President Joe Biden questioned the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear programme.
In a speech on Thursday, Biden said Pakistan is “maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by the comments.
“As far as the question of the safety and security of Pakistan’s nuclear assets are concerned, we meet all – each and every – international standard in accordance with the IAEA,” he said at a press conference on Saturday.
A transcript of Biden’s speech was published by the White House on its website.
Bhutto-Zardari said he didn’t think the decision to summon the US ambassador would negatively affect relations with the United States, and said officials could address any specific concerns Washington had on the nuclear programme.
“The United States regularly meets with Pakistani officials,” a US State Department spokesperson in Washington told Reuters in a statement, adding: “As standard practice, we do not comment on the specifics of private diplomatic conversations.”
Ties between Islamabad and Washington, once close allies, have just started to warm after some years of frosty relations, mostly due to concerns about Pakistan’s alleged support of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan. Pakistan denies this support.
The foreign minister said worries about Pakistan’s nuclear programme were not raised on his recent trip to Washington, where he held extensive meetings, including at the State Department, Reuters reported.
However, in a statement issued by Pakistan, Islamabad stated that Pakistan’s disappointment and concern was conveyed to the US envoy and that the remarks were not based on reality or facts.
“It was made clear that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state and its impeccable stewardship of the nuclear program and adherence to global standards and international best practices was well acknowledged, including by the IAEA,” the statement read.
“The real threat to international peace and security was posed by violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents without any accountability, and arms race between leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturb regional balance.
“It was essential to maintain the positive trajectory of Pakistan-US relations and the close cooperation between the two sides to build regional and global peace,” Pakistan’s statement read.
Pakistan is one of nine states to possess nuclear weapons and began development of nuclear weapons in 1972 in response to the loss of East Pakistan in 1971’s Bangladesh Liberation War.
Following India’s surprise nuclear test, codenamed Smiling Buddha in 1974, the first confirmed nuclear test by a nation outside the permanent five members of the United Nations Security Council, the goal to develop nuclear weapons received considerable impetus.
In May 1998, a few weeks after India’s second nuclear test (Operation Shakti), Pakistan detonated five nuclear devices in the Ras Koh Hills in the Chagai district, in Balochistan.
The last test of Pakistan was conducted at the sandy Kharan Desert under the codename Chagai-II, also in Balochistan, also in May 1998.
